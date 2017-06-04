Watch Virat Kohli Take an Absolute Blinder at the Boundary Ropes

(Getty Images)

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli has time and again emphasised on the need to field like champions and not let go of any opportunity to catch the opposition on the backfoot and on Sunday he walked the talk as the team trained ahead of the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan in Edgbaston.

Going through the fielding drills, the team was practicing taking high catches at the boundary rope, an integral part of modern-day cricket. And when it came for Kohli to take the catch, he picked up a one-handed blinder as the teammates started applauding him.

ICC took to Twitter to post a video which read: “Stop it @imVkohli! 👏🇮🇳.”

Kohli prides himself for being one of the fittest cricketers around and on Sunday he once again showed that he loves going that extra mile even if it is during training.

India-Pakistan matches have traditionally been about the batting might of the 'Men in Blue' against the pace battery of the 'Green Brigade', and Sunday's blockbuster contest also hinges on who draws first blood.

India knows the importance of starting well in a tournament like this and that's why the focus at the nets was about tackling Pakistan's ace in the pack, Mohammed Amir and his pace buddies.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has been India's biggest match-winner against Pakistan in recent years, spent a long time in the nets on Saturday, playing throwdowns from the round the wicket angle in order to prepare himself for the left-arm pacers.

His biggest challenge will be against the rejuvenated Amir, who too knows the importance of Kohli's wicket and this prompted him to practice bowling in the channel outside the right-hander's off-stump during practice on Saturday.

The openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan also faced a lot of deliveries bowled up to the bat, drawing the duo into hitting drives.

The Indian pace battery of Mohammed Shami, Jaspreet Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav were all seen bowling full throttle at the nets.

First Published: June 4, 2017, 1:09 PM IST