Watch Virat Kohli's Sixer Caught In Style At the Boundary Ropes

The master batsman that Virat Kohli is, he has made the Kiwis pay for that mistake by piling on the runs and the misery on a hot and sultry evening in Mumbai.
During the course of his innings, Kohli pulled with great effect, hammering three sixes in the same region. One such six, was caught in great style at the boundary, and unfortunately for the visitors it was not one of their fielders.
In fact the, six which came in the 25th over of the innings of the bowling of James Milne was caught one handed without any trouble by the ball boy on the boundary.
The Wankhede saw various replays off that catch and the ball boy’s effort was duly applauded.
Mumbai, which has witnessed many a historic moment in Indian cricket, is also the home of the Mumbai Indians, whose fielding coach is none other than the great South African Jonty Rhodes.
The South African would surely have been extremely proud of that catch.
Rhodes is well remembered for his fielding attributes and no batsman would dare cross his path for fear of being run out. The Pakistan legend Inzamam Ul-Haq is one batsman who will testify to the dangers of challenging the South African.
First Published: October 23, 2017, 8:39 AM IST