We Are the No.1 Team in the World for a Reason: AB de Villiers

Getty Images

New Delhi: South Africa over the years earned the nickname of ‘chokers’ for failing to win showpiece events, despite dominating the world of cricket. But skipper AB de Villiers feels that things are set to change in this year’s Champions Trophy.

In a candid chat with teammate JP Duminy for ICC, De Villiers warned opponents and said that the Proteas had been doing really well over the last 18 months and he is confident that his teammates can rise to the challenge when it matters most.

“We are No.1 in the world at the moment, but I am not going to touch the trophy at the moment. I know there is a long hard road ahead in order for us to get there and lift the trophy. I have full faith in my teammates to be there when it matters most.

“I think we have a good chance. I don’t want to get too excited like we have in the past in previous tournaments. We have reasons to be confident as we have played really good cricket in the last 18 months and that tells a story,” he warned.

Commending the skipper on his diplomatic answer to South Africa’s chances of winning the title, Duminy next asked ABD about the funniest guy in the dressing room and the skipper pointed at fast bowler Morne Morkel.

“Morne is just a naturally funny guy. The way he tells stories, I find it very funny. For example I was telling a story about a joke I had made, and Neil McKenzie and a few other guys were like ‘that is a nice story’. I said hold on, let me ask Morne to tell the story and the whole dressing room erupted. He is a really good story-teller. You (Duminy) are not too bad,” he laughed.

Duminy went on to compliment ABD for his sense of dressing and the batsman said that while he had learnt from his mother, he also went on to joke how Faf du Plessis had also helped during his growing-up years.

“Thanks (for the compliment). I think I have got that (dressing sense) from my mother. I went to school with a very famous Faf du Plessis and he gave me a few tips in school (smiles). We learn from the best,” he signed off.

First Published: June 3, 2017, 11:00 AM IST