Champions Trophy: We Can't Control the Hype Around Indo-Pak Clash: Kohli

Mumbai: The Indian cricket team is in top shape for the Champions Trophy, thanks mainly to their experience in the IPL, according to Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Speaking to the media in a press conference, ahead of the team's departure to England, Kohli sounded confident about his team's chances of defending the Champions Trophy title, which was won under the leadership of MS Dhoni in 2013. But the batting maestro maintained that the team is not taking any pressure from the fact that they are the defending champions.

"Last time also we went there to enjoy and that is what we will look to do this time too. We have done well in Test cricket and T20s and we want to make that success constant in all three formats. Biggest challenge is to not think that we are the defending champions," the Indian captain said.

Talking about the intensity of a tournament like the Champions Trophy, Kohli maintained that the fact that it is a contest between the top cricketing nations in the world makes it more competitive that other big ICC tournaments.

"I think because the tournament is shorter and involves all the top teams, the Champions Trophy is far more competitive than other big tournament. It will grab a lot of eye balls. So we are up for the challenge," the talisman said.

While there are a lot of opinions doing the rounds about how the team could be a bit fatigued due to the long drawn IPL, Kohli bruhed aside these fears saying that the IPL experience means the team will stay "match-ready'.

"I don't think there is any similarity between T20s and ODIs. I think IPL will help our players to stay match fit and be ready for the big challenge ahead of us," Kohli said.

Talking about the vast experience that MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh brought to the team, Kohli said that if the duo perform well in the middle, then it boosts the morale of the entire team.

"If Dhoni and Yuvraj play with freedom then it boosts the morale of the team and that's what was seen during the series against England."

The Indian captain also underplayed the hype surrounding the India-Pakistan clash. Both teams open their campaign on June 4, with a blockbuster clash at the Edgbaston ground in Birmingham. This is the only ICC tournament where Pakistan has beaten India.

"As cricketers we can't control things outside the stadium. It is a big match we understand but in our heads there is no difference. The hype and atmosphere around the India-Pakistan match is beyond our control, but for us it is the same as any other match," Kohli signed off.

First Published: May 24, 2017, 4:45 PM IST