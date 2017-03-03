West Indies vs England Live Score: 1st ODI in Antigua

Live Scorecard:

Catch all the live action of the first ODI between West Indies and England in Antigua through our live commentary.

Toss Update:

West Indies won the toss and opt to bowl first.

Squads:

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wk), Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel

England: Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Steven Finn

Commentary (England innings)

Ashley Nurse comes into the attack now.

10.6 C Brathwaite to E Morgan, Keeps it outside off, stays back and blocks it solidly. Maiden from Brathwaite to start, should have had a wicket too. 38/2

10.5 C Brathwaite to E Morgan, Length ball outside off, no shot offered to that one. 38/2

10.4 C Brathwaite to E Morgan, Good length closer to off, blocked well from the crease. 38/2

10.3 C Brathwaite to E Morgan, Poor shot! Length ball outside off, Morgan charges down the track to play an ugly slog but misses it totally. Not sure if this is the right approach so early in the innings with the side two down. Yes, aggression is good but you have to be selective. 38/2

10.2 C Brathwaite to E Morgan, Full and outside off, pushed gently towards cover. 38/2

10.1 C Brathwaite to E Morgan, DROPPED! How West Indies would have loved another wicket at this stage? Full and outside off, Morgan drives loosely away from his body and gets a thick edge on it. It was Powell's catch at first slip but he is blinded by Hope going across him and eventually, the chance is shelled. Reprieve for the England captain. 38/2

Carlos Brathwaite comes on to bowl.

Powerplay 2 has been signalled. Which means that a maximum of 4 fielders will be allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

9.6 S Gabriel to Sam Billings, Fuller length delivery on middle and leg, worked away straight to the mid-wicket fielder. 38/2

9.5 S Gabriel to Sam Billings, Tad fullish in length, around off, driven to the left of Holder at mid off. He moves to his left a bit and gets low to stop it. 38/2

9.4 S Gabriel to Sam Billings, Quite full and outside off once more, the away movement on offer yet again as Sam drives it to mid off. Another dot ball. 38/2

9.3 S Gabriel to Sam Billings, Good length delivery moving away a shade around off, Billings pushes it to the mid off fielder for nothing. 38/2

9.2 S Gabriel to Sam Billings, FOUR! That's put away! Quick use of the hands from Sam Billings. Gets it on a shorter length, on middle and off, he short-arm jabs this over mid-wicket for a boundary. Cleared the infield with ease and since there was no protection out in the deep, sent it across the rope. 38/2

9.1 S Gabriel to Sam Billings, Back of a length on off, Billings hangs back and with an open face, dabs it behind square on the off side. 34/2

8.6 J Holder to E Morgan, Length ball, on middle and off, Morgan stands his ground and works it away down on the leg side. 34/2

8.5 J Holder to E Morgan, Shoots off the surface a touch, on a back of a length, Morgan defends it off the splice. 34/2

8.4 J Holder to E Morgan, FOUR! Shot. Full and outside off, a lot of room on offer which the England skipper will not miss. Leans into the shot and crisply drives it through the covers for a boundary. 34/2

8.3 J Holder to E Morgan, Skids across the left-hander on a back of a length, Morgan with a solid back foot defense as he walks across to block. 30/2

8.2 J Holder to E Morgan, On a nice length, moving away from outside off, Eoin Morgan has nothing to do with that one. 30/2

8.1 J Holder to Sam Billings, Nicely played and that's equally well fielder. Back of a length around off, Billings walks across and wrists it to the right of mid on. Carlos Brathwaite however is up for it and he stops it with a good dive to his right. Stops a certain boundary. Keeps the batsmen down to just the one. 30/2

7.6 S Gabriel to E Morgan, Full outside off, Morgan drives this to the extra cover fielder to end the over. 29/2

7.5 S Gabriel to E Morgan, That's kept slightly low once again, very uneven wicket, this. Length ball just outside off, Morgan misses as he tries to get it away on the off side. He'll feel lucky that didn't crash into the off pole. 29/2

7.4 S Gabriel to E Morgan, On a good length, just around off, Morgan comes ahead and blocks it away on the off side. 29/2

7.3 S Gabriel to E Morgan, Slants across a back of a length delivery, around off, Morgan looks to play it tamely from inside the line but misses. 29/2

Eoin Morgan is next in at No.4.

7.2 S Gabriel to Joe Root, OUT! BOWLED 'EM! It's kept low once again and this time Joe Root is gone. Caught on the back foot and the extra pace has done him in. Good length ball on middle and leg, keeps very, very low as Root looks to put bat on ball. It skids right through and knocks the stumps over. That's a big, big wicket for the West Indies, the English run-machine is gone. 29/2

7.1 S Gabriel to Sam Billings, Back of a length outside off, Billings dabs it to third man for one. 29/1

6.6 J Holder to Sam Billings, Good running between the wickets. Sam drops this just behind on the off side and quickly responds to Root's call. Joe slides his bat in as the fielder from backward point comes running in and underarms it at the stumps. Misses however so no problem for Joe either way. But, if he had hit, he would have been gone. His bat got stuck in just before the crease. 28/1

6.5 J Holder to Sam Billings, Similar delivery, outside off, Billings once again plays this with an open bat. Dabs it in front of backward point but won't get any run for it. 27/1

6.4 J Holder to Sam Billings, Back of a length in the channel outside off, Billings stays put and taps it down on the off side. 27/1

6.3 J Holder to Joe Root, Beautiful timing. Fuller length ball on the stumps, Root with excellent balance leans across and flicks it through the mid-wicket region. It won't go all the way but it's enough to fetch him three good runs. 27/1

6.2 J Holder to Joe Root, Swinging back in from around off, Root covers the line well and shoulders his arms to it. 24/1

Jason Holder, who had left the field after that dropped chance, is back on.

6.1 J Holder to Joe Root, On a back of a length, outside off, Root pushes it off the back foot on the off side. 24/1

5.6 S Gabriel to Sam Billings, Coming in on the stumps, Sam walks a step across and blocks. 24/1

The groundstaff are getting together as it has gone a bit murky out there. Probably they are anticipating the rain. As I type, TINY DROPS OF RAIN CAN BE SEEN on the camera lens.

5.5 S Gabriel to Sam Billings, Back of a length, on off, Billings gets big and defends it down. 24/1

5.4 S Gabriel to Joe Root, Good length delivery on middle and off, Root leans ahead a touch and gets it off the inside edge as connects. It thuds off the pads and goes on the leg side as a single is taken. 24/1

Joe Root is in at No.3.

5.3 S Gabriel to J Roy, OUT! ROY IS GONE! A little unfortunate, though, to be honest. Gabriel bowls it on a length around off, it keeps quite low though and comes in to catch Roy by surprise. He is unable to bring his bat down in time and rapped low on the pads. Shouts for a leg before to which the umpire responds to immediately. The dangerous Roy departs and West Indies are off to a good start. 23/1

5.2 S Gabriel to Sam Billings, Back of a length outside off, Billings stands tall and crunches it through cover-point. Gets it in the gap and picks up three runs for doing so. 23/0

5.1 S Gabriel to Sam Billings, FOUR! Lovely, lovely shot. Billings with beautiful timing. Full ball on the stumps, Sam leans into it and drives it straight back down the ground. Carter chases it down and tries to parry it back in but cannot to do. Boundary! 20/0

4.6 J Holder to J Roy, Dropped! Technically obviously, but a difficult chance nonetheless for Jason Holder. Fuller length ball around off, Roy is early into the shot and drives it on the up straight back. Holder sticks his hands out to catch it but cannot hold on to it. Chance goes begging. 16/0

4.5 J Holder to J Roy, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 16/0

4.4 J Holder to J Roy, Good length delivery on off, once again Jason Roy keeps it out solidly. 16/0

4.3 J Holder to J Roy, Bowls this just back of a length, shaping back in from around off, Roy meets it with a straight blade and keeps it down on the track on the off side. 16/0

4.2 J Holder to J Roy, This time he connects and middles the pull. However, much to his misfortune, he finds the mid-wicket fielder. 16/0

4.1 J Holder to J Roy, Shortish well outside off, Roy looks to ride the bounce and pulls it away on the leg side but cannot make any kind of connection on it. 16/0

3.6 S Gabriel to Sam Billings, Beautiful stuff from Shannon Gabriel, but this is streaky stuff from Sam Billings. Length ball coming back in from around off, Billings throws his bat at this to hammer it through the covers. Misses and is lucky the ball didn't take the inside edge. Testing over from Gabriel comes to an end. 16/0

3.5 S Gabriel to Sam Billings, Curling back in on middle and leg, Sam with a straight blade plays it back down the track. Dot ball. 16/0

3.4 S Gabriel to J Roy, Jason Roy plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. One run is taken. 16/0

3.3 S Gabriel to J Roy, Oooooof!! What a ball. Almost got Roy there. Jason almost pays the price for poor foot movement on that occasion. It's full and swinging away at the last second, just around off, Roy looks to drive it away but is beaten past the outside edge. 15/0

3.2 S Gabriel to J Roy, Big swing and a miss! Fullish length delivery outside off, Roy plants his front foot forward seeing the width and has a real go at it. Misses it completely as Shai Hope behind the stumps collects it in his gloves. 15/0

3.1 S Gabriel to J Roy, Movement once again for Shannon Gabriel. Bowls it at a good pace and pitches it outside off, on a good length it's shaping away and Billings is beaten as he looks to steer it behind square on the off side. 15/0

2.6 J Holder to Sam Billings, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 15/0

2.5 J Holder to J Roy, Length ball outside off, it's run down to third man for a single. 15/0

2.4 J Holder to J Roy, FOUR! Lovely timing. It's a bit fuller and Roy has latched on to it in a flash. He makes great use of his wrists, flicks it past the mid-wicket fielder for back-to-back boundaries. Roy has gotten a move on here. 14/0

Fine leg comes up inside the circle. Mid-wicket drops back to the fence.

2.3 J Holder to J Roy, FOUR! Nicely done by Roy. He waits for it, gets behind the line of this short of a length delivery and wrists it ever so well through the mid-wicket region for a boundary. 10/0

2.2 J Holder to Sam Billings, Short of a length, just outside off, Billings drops it with soft hands on the off side and scurries across to complete the run. 6/0

2.1 J Holder to Sam Billings, Banged in short and going down leg, Billings leans across and looks to go after it, doesn't connect and looks to the umpire for a wide. Doesn't get any response from him, much to his surprise. 5/0

1.6 S Gabriel to J Roy, Too full and too straight, Roy takes advantage of this and walks across a step, flicks it past the mid-wicket fielder and gets two runs to his name. 5/0

1.5 S Gabriel to J Roy, Bit fuller in length, moving away from around off, good swing for Shannon Gabriel as Jason Roy has a go at it. Misses as it goes behind to the keeper. 3/0

1.4 S Gabriel to J Roy, Fires it right up there, just outside off, Roy gets it off the bottom part as he attempts to drive it away. Plays it back down the track and gets no run for it. 3/0

1.3 S Gabriel to Sam Billings, Another shout for a leg before. But this one is a little clearer as it was clearly going down leg. Billings looked to flick it away but was caught low on the pads. A leg bye is taken as the batsmen run through for a single. 3/0

1.2 S Gabriel to Sam Billings, Good length ball outside off, Billings goes after it but is beaten by the away movement. 2/0

1.1 S Gabriel to J Roy, Loud shout for an lbw! And that didn't look too far away as well. Gabriel wastes no time and immediately gets it to angle in on middle and leg, Roy looks to play it across the line but ends up getting hit on the pads. There's a loud shout for a leg before but height seems to be an issue, maybe going down leg as well. A leg bye is taken. 2/0

Shannon Gabriel will bowl from the other end with the second new ball. He also has two slips in place...

0.6 J Holder to Sam Billings, Fuller length delivery in the off stump channel, Billings takes a big stride forward and keeps it out with a straight blade. 1/0

0.5 J Holder to Sam Billings, Good length delivery well outside off, some movement in the air as Sam Billings leans forward, covers the line and shoulders his arms. 1/0

0.4 J Holder to J Roy, And we're away! Full and angling in on the pads, Roy picks it off his pads and flicks it down to fine leg for an easy single. 1/0

0.3 J Holder to J Roy, Keeps it on the shorter side, outside off, another watchful leave from Roy. 0/0

0.2 J Holder to J Roy, Great carry on that occasion. Banged in on a shorter length once more, outside off, this time Jason Roy has nothing to do with it. 0/0

0.1 J Holder to J Roy, Holder starts off with a back of a length delivery just around off, there's some good bounce on that occasion as Jason Roy gets behind the line to keep it down on the ground. 0/0