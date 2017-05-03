West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 4: As It Happened

Roston Chase. (AFP Photo)

Round-up, Day 3: Misbah-ul-Haq missed a Test century by one run for the second consecutive match but Azhar Ali completed three figures as Pakistan took a first innings lead of 81, totalling 393 in reply to the West Indies’ 312 on the third day of the second Test at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Tuesday.

Mohammad Abbas then removed Kieran Powell to a catch at the wicket in the 14 overs the home side faced in their second innings before the close of play. They will resume on the fourth morning at 40 for one, still needing 41 more runs to erase the first innings deficit with opener Kraigg Brathwaite and Shimron Hetmyer at the wicket.

Deprived of the landmark when stranded on 99 not out in the first innings of the first Test in Jamaica, the Pakistan captain appeared destined to accomplish the feat on this occasion, only to be dismissed in a bizarre manner, triggering a mini collapse in which three wickets fell for 13 runs just before tea

Commentary (West Indies innings)

On the other hand, the visitors will look to take the last wicket as soon as possible and have a go at the target. The pitch is playing tricks and some balls are keeping low but there are no such demons on it. Let's see whether the tourists go for a win or play safe. Can West Indies put in a memorable bowling performance to level the series or will Pakistan come out on top to register their first ever Test series win in the Caribbean? A thrilling final day awaits. Join us tomorrow to catch all the action at 1000 local (1400 GMT). Till then, goodbye and cheers!

After batting so well for most of the day, West Indies faltered and lost five wickets for 29 runs. The match is still wide open. Shai Hope was terrific and he is the main reason the home side lead by 183 runs at the moment. They will hope that their last wicket pair adds as much as possible tomorrow morning. Going past the 200-run mark will be a psychological boost and the West Indies will be aiming for that.

A terrific comeback by Pakistan in the final session and it is even-stevens at the moment. West Indies were coasting along at one moment but the second new ball was utilized well by the visitors. After the final drinks break, Yasir Shah came back into the attack and weaved his magic like he did it in the previous game. He got the all important breakthrough of Shai Hope to deny him his maiden Test century. Abbas was probing from the other end and that helped their ace spinner. He ran through the lower order and triggered a mini collapse.

101.6 S Khan to Bishoo, Leg bye! Spinning into the pads, Bishoo fails to clip it through. Gets it off his pads and the batsmen run a leg bye. THAT'S STUMPS ON DAY 4! 264/9

101.5 S Khan to Bishoo, Fuller delivery into the stumps, Bishoo drives it back to the bowler. 263/9

101.4 S Khan to Bishoo, Bishoo stays in his crease and defends it well. 263/9

101.3 S Khan to D Bishoo, Bishoo gets a thick outside edge past the slip fielder for a couple. 263/9

101.2 S Khan to Bishoo, Spinning down the leg side, Bishoo clips it fine down the leg side. The fielder at short third man makes a good diving stop. 261/9

101.1 S Khan to Bishoo, Floats it outside off, Bishoo gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 261/9

Shadab Khan to bowl the last over of the day. Can he get the final wicket?

100.6 Y Shah to Gabriel, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 261/9

100.5 Y Shah to Gabriel, Floats this one outside off, Gabriel prods forward in defence. Gets an inside edge to it and the ball goes towards the mid-wicket region. 261/9

100.4 Y Shah to S Gabriel, Googly outside off, Gabriel reads it late and defends it onto his pads. 261/9

Shannon Gabriel is the last man in.

100.3 Y Shah to Joseph, OUT! Waste of a wicket! Full toss into the stumps, Joseph flicks it straight to the fielder at mid-wicket. Amir dives to his right and takes a fantastic low catch. Yasir Shah gets another one under his belt and Joseph has thrown it away. 261/9

100.2 Y Shah to Joseph, FOUR! Good shot! Tossed up around leg, Joseph gets it in his area and he just lofts it over the mid on region for a boundary. 261/8

100.1 Y Shah to Joseph, Floated around off, Joseph pushes it towards the fielder at covers. 257/8

99.6 M Amir to Bishoo, Bishoo stays in his crease and defends it towards the fielder at point. 257/8

99.5 M Amir to Bishoo, Fuller delivery into the stumps, Bishoo tries to defend it. Gets a bottom edge to it and the ball hits him on his helmet grill on the bounce. 257/8

99.5 M Amir to Bishoo, Wide! Short delivery into the body, Bishoo ducks a bit under it. The ball goes over is head and the umpire signals it as a wide. 257/8

99.4 M Amir to Joseph, On a length and outside off, Joseph punches it through covers. Shehzad gives it a chase and stops the ball. Relays his throw to Azhar Ali who fumbles to hold onto it which helps the batsmen run three. 256/8

99.3 M Amir to Joseph, Fuller delivery outside off, Joseph drives it towards covers. 253/8

99.2 M Amir to Joseph, Angling into the pads, Joseph defends it towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 253/8

99.1 M Amir to Bishoo, Angling in from a good length, Bishoo punches it through the point region for a single. 253/8

98.6 Y Shah to Joseph, Spinning away from around off, Joseph lets it through to the keeper. 252/8

98.5 Y Shah to Joseph, Fuller around off, Joseph drives it back to the bowler. 252/8

98.4 Y Shah to Joseph, Way down the leg side, Joseph fails to clip it through. 252/8

98.3 Y Shah to Joseph, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 252/8

98.2 Y Shah to Joseph, Joseph gets to the line of the ball and defends it. 252/8

Alzarri Joseph is the new man in.

98.1 Y Shah to S Dowrich, OUT! A fifer for Yasir Shah and he has been terrific! Floats it outside off, kicks off the deck. Dowrich gets forward and places his bat in defence. Gets beaten by the bounce and the ball hits him on his gloves and balloons towards the slip region. Asad Shafiq and Younis Khan both go for it. No calling at all but Asad Shafiq grabs hold of it after tracing back a bit and both fall on the ground. The catch is taken and that's all that matters. West Indies lead by 171 runs. 252/8

97.6 M Amir to Bishoo, Length delivery outside off, the ball stays low. Bishoo stays in his crease and lets the ball through to the keeper. 252/7

97.5 M Amir to Bishoo, Short delivery outside off, Bishoo stays undisturbed. 252/7

97.4 M Amir to Bishoo, Angling in from a length, Bishoo shuffles across and defends it neatly. 252/7

97.3 M Amir to Bishoo, Fuller delivery outside off, Bishoo punches it back to the bowler. 252/7

97.2 M Amir to Bishoo, Length delivery and angling in, Bishoo gets a bit forward and defends it. 252/7

97.1 M Amir to Bishoo, Good length delivery outside off, Bishoo shoulders his arms to it. 252/7

Mohammad Amir is back on.

96.6 Y Shah to D Bishoo, Full on leg, eased to mid on for a single and Bishoo will retain the strike. 252/7

96.5 Y Shah to Bishoo, Spinning into Bishoo who defends it on the leg side. 251/7

96.4 Y Shah to Bishoo, Tossed up on off, Devendra prods forward to counter the spin but gets an inside edge that falls down safely. 251/7

96.3 Y Shah to Bishoo, Shorter in length around off, defended off the back foot to covers. 251/7

96.2 Y Shah to Bishoo, Fullish delivery outside off, Bishoo prods forward in defense. 251/7

96.1 Y Shah to Bishoo, Spinning in from the rough outside off, Bishoo hangs back and blocks it 251/7

95.6 M Abbas to Bishoo, Short delivery into the body, Bishoo tries to defend it. Gets it off his gloves and the ball goes through the fine leg region. The batsmen hesitate a bit and finally end up taking a single. 251/7

95.5 M Abbas to Bishoo, Short delivery into the body, Bishoo does well to sway away from the line of the delivery. 250/7

95.4 M Abbas to Dowrich, Clips it through the backward square leg region for a single. 250 up for West Indies. 250/7

95.3 M Abbas to Dowrich, Length delivery outside off, Dowrich defends it off the bottom half of his bat. 249/7

95.2 M Abbas to Dowrich, Dowrich gets behind the line of the ball and defends it. 249/7

95.1 M Abbas to Bishoo, Good length delivery around off, Bishoo clips it through mid-wicket for a quick single. 249/7

94.6 Y Shah to Dowrich, That ball has taken the inside edge onto the pads. 248/7

94.5 Y Shah to Bishoo, Bishoo pushes it through covers for a single. 248/7

94.4 Y Shah to Bishoo, Googly around off, Bishoo tries to defend it off the back foot but gets beaten by the away spin. 247/7

94.3 Y Shah to D Bishoo, Floated outside off, Bishoo tries to defend it. Gets an outside edge which goes just past the slip fielder for a couple. 247/7

94.2 Y Shah to D Bishoo, Short delivery , Bishoo pulls it straight to the fielder at short leg. Azhar Ali gets hit again. 245/7

94.1 Y Shah to Bishoo, Full toss on the stumps. Bishoo drives it towards the fielder at mid on. 245/7

93.6 M Abbas to Dowrich, Length delivery outside off, stays low. The batsman covers his stumps and lets the ball through to the keeper. 245/7

93.5 M Abbas to Dowrich, Angling in from a length, worked towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 245/7

93.5 M Abbas to Dowrich, Wide! Short delivery into the body, Dowrich ducks under it. The ball goes way over the batsman and the umpire calls it a wide. 245/7

93.4 M Abbas to Bishoo, Bishoo punches it through covers for a single. 244/7

93.3 M Abbas to D Bishoo, Falls short! Length delivery outside off, Dowrich stays in his crease and tries to defend it. Gets an outside edge to it and the ball falls just short of the fielder at first slip. 243/7

93.2 M Abbas to Dowrich, Fuller into the pads, Bishoo clips it through square leg to get off the mark with a single. 243/7

93.1 M Abbas to Dowrich, Dowrich gets behind the line of the ball and defends it. 242/7

92.6 Y Shah to Bishoo, Bishoo stays in his crease and pushes it towards the fielder at covers. 242/7

92.5 Y Shah to Bishoo, The batsman has played it to the point region. 242/7

92.4 Y Shah to Bishoo, Tossed up outside off, Bishoo drives it towards covers. Azhar Ali dives to his left and saves a certain boundary. 242/7

92.3 Y Shah to Bishoo, Short and wide outside off, Bishoo punches it towards the fielder at point. 242/7

92.2 Y Shah to Bishoo, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 242/7

92.1 Y Shah to Bishoo, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 242/7

91.6 M Abbas to Bishoo, In the air... but safe! Short delivery into the body, Bishoo goes for the pull. Top edges it towards the square leg region. Shehzad runs backwards from mid-wicket and puts in a dive but he fails to get a hand on it. The batsmen run a single. 242/7

91.5 M Abbas to Bishoo, Length delivery around off, Bishoo pushes it towards the fielder at point. 241/7

91.4 M Abbas to Bishoo, Short delivery around off, Bishoo hops a bit and defends it. 241/7

91.3 M Abbas to Bishoo, Another length delivery outside off, Bishoo gets behind it and punches it towards the fielder at covers. 241/7

91.2 M Abbas to Bishoo, Length delivery outside off, Bishoo pushes it towards the fielder at covers. 241/7

91.1 M Abbas to Bishoo, Fuller delivery around off, Bishoo drives it towards the fielder at covers. 241/7

The artificial lights are on now. It has gone pretty dark at the moment.

90.6 Y Shah to Bishoo, Bishoo drives it towards long on for a single. 241/7

90.5 Y Shah to D Bishoo, FOUR! Lucky! Quicker one outside off, Bishoo tries to defend it. Gets an outside edge to it and the ball runs through the short third man region for a boundary. 240/7

90.4 Y Shah to Bishoo, Fuller delivery around off, Bishoo lunges forward to defend it. 236/7

90.3 Y Shah to Bishoo, Bishoo prods forward and defends it. 236/7

90.2 Y Shah to Bishoo, Spinning in from outside off, Bishoo stays in his crease to defend it. Survives the hat-trick ball. 236/7

Devendra Bishoo comes out to bat. Yasir Shah is on a hat-trick.

90.1 Y Shah to J Holder, OUT! Yasir is busy at work! Floats a googly outside off, Holder tries to push it off the back foot. Gets beaten by the inward spin and manages to outside edge it. The ball kisses the keeper's gloves and flies towards the slip fielder. Younis dives to his left, gets his hand on it but isn't able to hold onto it in the first attempt. The ball deflects and hits him on his chest. Younis Khan is aware of it and he keeps his eyes on it, to catch it safely in the second attempt. Holder is stunned. The umpire goes upstairs to check if the catch was clean and the replays show that it was. This is his fifth catch of the match, he has been sensational in the slip region. 236/7

The umpires have gone upstairs to check whether Younis Khan has taken the catch cleanly or not. The soft signal is out. The Pakistani players are confident and are already celebrating.

89.6 M Abbas to S Dowrich, Length delivery and nipping away a bit. Dowrich hangs his bat in defence. Gets an outside edge to it and the ball just falls short of the fielder at second slip. 236/6

89.5 M Abbas to Holder, Clips it towards mid-wicket for a single. 236/6

89.4 M Abbas to Holder, Short delivery around off, Holder stays tall and defends it off his gloves. 235/6

89.3 M Abbas to Holder, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 235/6

89.2 M Abbas to Holder, Holder gets an inside edge straight onto his pads. 235/6

Jason Holder strides out to bat.

89.1 M Abbas to Singh, OUT! Abbas comes round the wicket, angles it in from a length outside off. The ball stays low and takes Vishaul Singh by surprise who tries to defend it. Gets an inside edge to it and the ball hits the timber. So two wickets have fallen off successive deliveries and Pakistan will be aiming to trigger a collapse now. 235/6

Shane Dowrich is the next man in.

88.6 Y Shah to Hope, OUT! Hope misses out on his maiden Test century! Floated outside off, Hope doesn't reach the pitch of the ball and ends up driving it uppishly towards the fielder at covers. Azhar Ali leaps to take a fine catch to his right. A fantastic knock by the youngster comes to an end. Yasir Shah has struck early with the second new ball. A really soft dismissal for Shai Hope. 235/5

88.5 Y Shah to Singh, Fuller outside off, Vishaul dances down the track and eases it towards long on for a single. 235/4

88.4 Y Shah to Hope, Tossed up and spinning away, Hope works it through covers for a single. 234/4

88.3 Y Shah to Singh, Spinning in from outside off, Singh pushes it through the mid-wicket region for a single. 233/4

88.2 Y Shah to Singh, Fuller into the pads, Singh clips it towards the fielder at short fine leg. 232/4

88.1 Y Shah to Singh, Short delivery spinning into the batsman, Singh defends it in front of the fielder at short leg. 232/4

Yasir Shah is brought into the attack again. Meanwhile, Mohammad Amir has gone off the field. May be has gone back to the dressing room to take a breather.

87.6 M Abbas to Hope, Another short delivery into the body, Hope sits down under the bouncer. 232/4

87.5 M Abbas to Hope, Hope punches it through covers for a couple. 232/4

87.4 M Abbas to Hope, Short delivery into the body, Hope ducks under it. 230/4

87.3 M Abbas to Hope, Hope gets behind the line of the ball and defends it. 230/4

87.2 M Abbas to S Hope, Fuller delivery around off, Hope tries to clip it on the leg side. Gets an outside edge and the ball flies towards the second slip region on a bounce. Younis Khan dives to his right to make a fine stop. 230/4

87.1 M Abbas to Hope, Angling down the leg side, Hope tries to clip it on the leg side. Gets a leading edge back to the bowler. 230/4

86.6 M Amir to Singh, Good length delivery around off, Singh flays it through the point region for a couple. 230/4

86.5 M Amir to Singh, Good length delivery outside off, Singh gets it towards the fielder at point off the outer half. 228/4

86.4 M Amir to Singh, Angling down the leg side, Vishaul fails to clip it through. 228/4

86.3 M Amir to Singh, Length delivery around off, Singh prods forward and defends it. 228/4

86.2 M Amir to Singh, Length delivery around off, Singh tries to defend it and gets a bottom edge which goes on the bounce towards the keeper. 228/4

86.1 M Amir to Singh, Sprayed way down the leg side, Singh lets it through. Ahmed dives to his left and makes a really good stop. 228/4

Time for Drinks...

85.6 M Abbas to Hope, On a length on off, Hope shuffles a touch and defends it stoutly. West Indies lead by 147 runs. 228/4

85.6 M Abbas to Hope, Wide! Dug in short and it shoots off the pitch. Shai sits under it. Wide signaled by the umpire for height. 228/4

85.5 M Abbas to Hope, On a length well outside off, Hope lets it go. It keeps very low and Ahmed has to crouch to stop it. Not easy for a keeper to keep on these kind of tracks. 227/4

85.4 M Abbas to Hope, Fuller length length around off, defended off the front foot. 227/4

85.3 M Abbas to Hope, Bouncer but it's angling down leg, Hope sits under the bumper comfortably. 227/4

85.2 M Abbas to Hope, Back of a length outside off, Hope hangs back and defends it nicely. 227/4

85.1 M Abbas to S Hope, Fullish delivery outside off, driven crisply to short cover who dives and parries it to Misbah at mid off. 227/4

84.6 M Amir to V Singh, In the air... but safe! On a length outside off, Singh shuffles across and pokes at it. Gets a thick outside edge that flies towards Younis Khan at second slip but falls just in front of him. He gets his body behind the ball and makes a good save. End of an eventful over. 227/4

84.5 M Amir to Singh, Dug in short but doesn't rise much, Singh ducks under it. 227/4

84.4 M Amir to Hope, Brilliant fielding! Fullish delivery outside off, Hope throws his bat at it but gets an outside edge towards gully. Babar Azam dives to his right, makes a half-stop and parries it to point. Saves three runs for his side. 227/4

84.3 M Amir to Hope, On a length on off, defended off the back foot to covers. 226/4

84.2 M Amir to Hope, On a length and slanting across Hope. He points his bat skywards and allows it through. 226/4

84.1 M Amir to Hope, Rash shot! On a driving length angling away from Hope. He goes for a booming drive but gets beaten. He has done all the hard work and the century is there for the taking. The young man needs to keep patience. 226/4

83.6 M Abbas to Singh, Length delivery angling down, Singh looks to play it across but is hit on the thigh pad. A chirpy appeal for an LBW is turned down. It was always going down leg. 226/4

83.5 M Abbas to Singh, Abbas comes around the wicket and bowls it on a fuller length outside off, shapes away after pitching. Singh leaves it alone. 226/4

83.4 M Abbas to Singh, On a length outside off, defended off the back foot. 226/4

83.3 M Abbas to Singh, Back of a length angling away from Singh. He places it through cover-point nicely and will pick up two runs for doing so. 226/4

83.2 M Abbas to Hope, Close shave! Fullish delivery outside off, Hope strides forward and looks to defend it tentatively but gets an inside edge that goes past the leg stump and to fine leg. Single taken. 224/4

83.1 M Abbas to Hope, Full outside off, swinging away. Left alone. 223/4

82.6 M Amir to Singh, Full length ball on off, pushed with soft hands to the left side of the bowler. 223/4

A short leg in place now.

82.5 M Amir to Singh, Full length delivery outside off, Singh drives it with an open face and gets it through the gap between gully and point. Well controlled and he will get two runs for it. 223/4

82.4 M Amir to Singh, Length delivery around off, curving away. Vishaul covers the line and defends it nicely. 221/4

82.3 M Amir to Singh, In the channel outside off, left alone. 221/4

82.2 M Amir to Singh, On a length around off, stays low. Singh stays back and manages to keep it out. 221/4

82.1 M Amir to Singh, Full length delivery outside off, swinging away. Patted to covers. 221/4

81.6 M Abbas to Singh, Fuller length delivery slanting across Singh. He goes for a full fledged drive but gets it off the outer half to gully. He makes a partial stop and the ball parries towards point. Unfortunate for the point fielder who had moved across to stop it. Single taken. 221/4

81.5 M Abbas to Singh, Sprays this one down the leg side, Vishaul looks to glance it but misses. 220/4

81.4 M Abbas to Singh, Back of a length delivery outside off, dabbed to point. 220/4

81.3 M Abbas to Singh, Fuller length delivery outside off, keeps low. Vishaul is not bothered to play at that one. 220/4

81.2 M Abbas to Hope, On a length angling into Hope. He tucks it to fine leg for a run. 220/4

81.1 M Abbas to Hope, On a fuller length outside off, Hope doesn't flirt with it. 219/4

Mohammad Abbas will share the second new ball from the other end.

80.6 M Amir to Singh, In the channel outside off, moving away. Singh allows it through. Good start with the second new ball from Amir. 219/4

80.5 M Amir to Singh, Back of a length on off, Vishaul rides the bounce and blocks it. 219/4

80.4 M Amir to Singh, That's a peach! Fuller length delivery outside off, shapes away sharply. Singh opts to stay back and feels for it but is beaten all ends up. 219/4

80.3 M Amir to Singh, On a length around off, defended solidly off the back foot. 219/4

80.2 M Amir to Singh, On a length outside off, shaping away with extra bounce. Vishaul lets it go. 219/4

80.1 M Amir to Singh, On a good length and swinging away from Singh. He doesn't fiddle with it. 219/4

Mohammad Amir has been handed the responsibility with the second new cherry. Three slips and a gully in place...

The moment the second new ball was due, Misbah had a discussion with his players. He opts for it immediately and with this, the reviews for both the sides also get refreshed.

79.6 Y Shah to Hope, Hope hangs back and defends it solidly. 219/4

79.5 Y Shah to Hope, Flatter on off, kept out off the back foot. 219/4

79.4 Y Shah to Hope, Slips in a googly, Hope picks it up as he turns it to short mid-wicket. 219/4

79.3 Y Shah to Hope, Quicker delivery, defended off the back foot. 219/4

79.2 Y Shah to Hope, Outside off, left alone. 219/4

79.1 Y Shah to Hope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 219/4

78.6 S Khan to Singh, Singh stays back and defends it off the outer half towards short third man. 219/4

78.5 Khan to Singh, Not out! Tossed up on off, spinning down. Singh takes a couple of steps down the track, hides the bat behind and takes it on the pads. There is a loud appeal for an LBW but the umpire shakes his head. Misbah opts to take the review after consulting his teammates. The replays show that it pitched in line, impact was in line but it would have only clipped the leg stump. So the umpire's call stays and Singh survives. It was a marginal call by the umpire. 219/4

Pakistan have asked for a LBW review against Vishaul Singh.

78.4 S Khan to Singh, Fullish on middle and leg, defended down the track. 219/4

78.3 S Khan to Hope, Shortish outside off, Hope cuts it to sweeper cover for a single. 219/4

78.2 S Khan to Hope, Hope gives himself a bit of a room and drives it to covers. Can't find the gap though. 218/4

78.1 S Khan to S Hope, Fullish delivery on middle, jammed out to covers. 218/4

77.6 Y Shah to Singh, Spinning into Vishaul who defends it to short leg. West Indies lead by 137 runs. 218/4

77.5 Y Shah to Hope, Stays back to this one and taps it with the spin to covers for an easy single. 218/4

77.4 Y Shah to Singh, Singh takes a couple of steps down the track eases it mid on. The fielder is positioned a bit deep in that region and the batsmen get an easy single. 217/4

77.3 Y Shah to Hope, Hope sweeps this one hard to fine leg for a run. 216/4

77.2 Y Shah to Hope, Fullish on leg, defended comfortably off the front foot. 215/4

77.1 Y Shah to Hope, Floated around the pads, Hope again does not opt to play a stroke as he pads it away. 215/4

76.6 S Khan to Singh, Comes over the wicket and bowls it around the pads, defended with the spin to mid-wicket. 215/4

76.5 S Khan to Singh, Fullish delivery on off, pushed to mid on. 215/4

76.4 S Khan to Hope, Googly on middle, Shai reads it well and turns it to deep mid-wicket for a run. 215/4

76.3 S Khan to Hope, Shortish delivery spinning away, cut through point for two runs. 214/4

76.2 S Khan to Hope, FOUR! Easy pickings! Full toss around the pads, Hope stays leg side of the ball and clips it beautifully through mid-wicket to find the fence. 212/4

76.1 S Khan to Singh, Fullish delivery on off, clipped to mid on. The batsmen take a sharp single. 208/4

75.6 Y Shah to Hope, Third delivery in a row that has been padded away with ease. 207/4

75.5 Y Shah to Hope, Hope is in no mood to take risks as he again keeps it away with his pad. 207/4

75.4 Y Shah to Hope, Quicker one outside leg, padded away comfortably. 207/4

75.3 Y Shah to Hope, Floated around leg, defended against the spin towards square leg. 207/4

75.2 Y Shah to Hope, This one stays low. Hope goes back and punches it to mid on. 207/4

75.1 Y Shah to Hope, Spinning in from the rough, Hope pads it away safely. 207/4

74.6 S Khan to Singh, Singh stays in his crease and clips it just of the fielder at short leg. 207/4

74.5 S Khan to Singh, Singh clips it towards the short fine leg fielder. 207/4

74.4 S Khan to Hope, Hope pushes it towards mid on for a quick single. 207/4

74.3 S Khan to Hope, Loops into the pads, Hope pads it away. 206/4

74.3 S Khan to Singh, No ball! Shadab Khan oversteps! Singh gets a thick outside edge past the slip fielder for a leg bye. Two runs in total added to the scoreboard. 50-run stand between Vishaul Singh and Shai Hope. 206/4

74.2 S Khan to Hope, Hope clips it through the mid-wicket region for a single. 204/4

74.1 S Khan to Singh, Short into the stumps, Singh clips it towards deep square leg for a single. 203/4

73.6 Y Shah to Hope, Hope stays back to the length delivery and defends it to the leg side. 202/4

73.5 Y Shah to Hope, Outside leg and padded away with ease. 202/4

73.4 Y Shah to Hope, Another one that spins in from the rough and Shai pads it away again. 202/4

73.3 Y Shah to Hope, Tossed up outside leg, Hope pads it away. 202/4

73.2 Y Shah to Hope, Pushed through outside off, defended off the front foot. 202/4

73.1 Y Shah to Hope, Stays back to the length delivery and defends it stoutly. 202/4

72.6 S Khan to Hope, Tossed up outside off, Hope places it towards third man for a run. 202/4

72.5 S Khan to Hope, This one stays low, Hope looks to defend it but is struck on the pads. 201/4

72.4 S Khan to Hope, Tossed up around leg stump, Shai goes for the sweep but is hit on the pads. The ball goes past the keeper towards short fine leg. 201/4

72.3 S Khan to Singh, Fullish delivery outside off, played with an open face towards third man. Single taken. Shadab Khan overstepped on that occasion but the umpire failed to pick it up. 201/4

72.2 S Khan to Singh, Slower through the air on off, defended solidly off the front foot. 200/4

72.1 S Khan to Singh, Spinning into Singh. He defends it to short leg. 200/4

71.6 Y Shah to Hope, Flatter delivery, Hope hangs back and keeps it out. 200/4

71.5 Y Shah to Hope, Spinning away from Shai. He cuts it to short cover. 200/4

71.4 Y Shah to Hope, Spinning in from outside leg, Hope turns it nicely to deep mid-wicket and gets two runs for it. 200 up for West Indies. They lead by 119 now. 200/4

71.3 Y Shah to Hope, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 198/4

71.2 Y Shah to Hope, Fullish on leg stump, pushed down the track. 198/4

71.1 Y Shah to Hope, Tossed up on leg stump, defended against the spin on the leg side. 198/4

Yasir Shah to continue his spell.

70.6 S Khan to Singh, Singh turns this one with the spin to short mid-wicket. 198/4

70.5 S Khan to Singh, Prods forward to the tossed up delivery and defends it with the spin beside the pitch on the leg side. 198/4

70.4 S Khan to Singh, Stays back to the length delivery and defends it down the track. 198/4

70.3 S Khan to Singh, Spinning into the pads, nudged towards square leg. 198/4

70.2 S Khan to V Singh, A touch short on middle and leg, helped towards short fine leg where the fielder cuts it off well. 198/4

70.1 S Khan to S Hope, Full toss on leg stump, Hope makes room and drives it to long off for a single. 198/4

We are back for the evening session. Shai Hope and Vishaul Singh to continue their innings. Shadab Khan to continue his spell.

...DAY 4, SESSION 3...

Another intriguing session of Test Cricket where West Indies have kept the scoreboard ticking and they now lead by 116 runs. Shai Hope and Roston Chase were going on really well but Yasir Shah sent the latter back to the hut. The former kept the good work going and has registered his maiden Test fifty. He is batting with composure and is proving his talent. Vishaul Singh has also looked solid from the other end and he will look to make the most of the start he has got. Pakistan have tried all they can with the resources they possess in their armoury but the hosts are negotiating them with ease. Seems like the game is tilting in the favour of the hosts and they look set to swell the lead past the 200-run mark. Pakistan need to pull things back quickly in the final session. Join us in a while.

69.6 Y Shah to Singh, Four Byes! Lands on the rough and it spins down leg, Sarfraz gets a bit of glove on it but fails to collect it. The ball runs down to the fine leg fence. Four byes signaled by the umpire. THAT WILL BE TEA ON DAY 4! 197/4

Leg slip back in place.

69.5 Y Shah to Singh, Singh takes a couple of steps down the track and defends it down the track. 193/4

69.4 Y Shah to Singh, Spinning down leg again, nudged nicely to short fine leg. 193/4

69.3 Y Shah to Singh, Spinning down leg, Vishaul misses his glance. 193/4

69.2 Y Shah to Hope, Stays leg side of the ball and eases it through covers for a single. 193/4

69.1 Y Shah to V Singh, Streaky runs! The slider outside off, Singh is squared up a touch as he looks to defend it. Gets an outside edge past slip. Younis Khan hares after it and stops it near the ropes. Saves a run for his side. 192/4

68.6 S Khan to Hope, Tossed up delivery, driven sweetly to Shehzad at mid off who stops it and falls down on the ground. 189/4

68.5 S Khan to Singh, Singh uses his feet and milks it down to long on for a single. 189/4

68.4 S Khan to Hope, Comes over the wicket to Hope. It's spinning in and Hope transfers his weight on the back foot to nudge it to mid-wicket. Single taken. 188/4

68.3 S Khan to Singh, Short delivery, pulled with authroity to deep mid-wicket for a run. 187/4

68.2 S Khan to Singh, Almost a replica of the previous delivery. It is just that this time it has gone to the right side of the same fielder. 186/4

68.1 S Khan to Singh, Spinning into the pads, nudged to short fine leg. 186/4

67.6 Y Shah to S Hope, FOUR! Brilliant shot! Shortish in length and spinning away from Hope. He backs away and slaps it through covers for a gorgeous boundary. This young man is playing a really good knock and proving his talent. 186/4

67.5 Y Shah to Hope, Well played! Lands on the footmark outside leg, spinning in viciously. Hope hangs back and defends it solidly. 182/4

67.4 Y Shah to Hope, Tossed up outside leg, Hope strides forward and blocks it. 182/4

67.3 Y Shah to V Singh, Short delivery, spinning in. Pulled over mid-wicket for an easy single. 182/4

67.2 Y Shah to Singh, Prods forward and defends it nicely with the spin. 181/4

67.1 Y Shah to Hope, Quicker delivery down the leg side, eased to square leg for a single. West Indies lead by 100 runs now. They will be happy with the way they are making progress. 181/4

66.6 S Khan to Singh, Floated around off, defended against the spin to the off side. 180/4

66.5 S Khan to Singh, Slow through the air and spinning down, Singh looks to nudge it around the corner but bails out of it. Is hit on the thigh pad and the keeper makes a partial stop. 180/4

66.4 S Khan to Singh, Fullish on off, patted towards cover-point. 180/4

66.3 S Khan to Singh, Vishaul prods forward and defends it with the spin beside the pitch on the leg side. 180/4

66.2 S Khan to Singh, Tossed up on off, pushed to the left of the bowler. 180/4

66.1 S Khan to S Hope, Fullish delivery, creamed to sweeper cover for a run. 180/4

65.6 Y Shah to Singh, Flatter delivery on off, Singh chops it towards third man and picks up two runs. 179/4

65.5 Y Shah to Singh, FOUR! Well played! Slow through the air on off, Singh chips down the track and lofts it over mid on to find the fence. This is good batting from both the West Indian batsmen. They are not allowing Shah to dictate terms. 177/4

65.4 Y Shah to Singh, Flighted delivery, pushed back to the bowler. 173/4

65.3 Y Shah to Singh, Strides forward to the fullish delivery and defends it. 173/4

65.2 Y Shah to Singh, Tossed up outside off, spinning in sharply. Singh prods forward to defend but misses. Is rapped on rhe pads and the ball lobs towards Shafiq at leg slip who grabs it. Yasir Shah is interested but the umpire stays unmoved. The replays show there was no bat involved. 173/4

65.1 Y Shah to Singh, Singh takes a couple of steps down the track and digs it out to covers. 173/4

64.6 S Khan to Hope, Floated delivery, played with soft hands to mid off. 173/4

64.5 S Khan to Hope, SIX! Boom! This is the first maximum of this innings! Short delivery on off, Hope rocks back and pulls it with authority over long on. Has got the elevation and power on it to send it sailing over the fence. 173/4

64.4 S Khan to Hope, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 167/4

64.3 S Khan to Hope, Quicker and shorter outside off, Hope stays back and punches it to mid off. 167/4

64.2 S Khan to Hope, Tossed up on middle, defended off the front foot down the track. 167/4

64.1 S Khan to S Hope, Fullish delivery on off, driven to covers. 167/4

Shadab Khan is called back for a bowl.

63.6 Y Shah to Singh, Shah shortens his length outside off, tapped towards point. 167/4

63.5 Y Shah to Singh, Floated delivery, pushed back to the bowler. 167/4

63.4 Y Shah to Singh, Landed outside off, spinning down leg. Singh looks to glance it but misses. 167/4

63.3 Y Shah to Singh, On a length on off, defended solidly off the front foot. 167/4

63.2 Y Shah to Singh, Uses his feet and pushes it to mid on. 167/4

63.1 Y Shah to Singh, Tossed up outside off, spinning in sharply. Singh prods forward to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads and towards the short leg fielder. He will be tested by the rough area outside off. 167/4

62.6 M Abbas to Hope, FOUR! Classic! Fuller length ball on off, Hope drives it elegantly down the track. Abbas looks to stop it with his boot but the ball goes past him in a flash and races to the fence. 167/4

62.5 M Abbas to Hope, Good length delivery, angling in. Shai Hope clips it uppishly towards Ahmed Shehzad at short mid-wicket. He dives to his left and makes a partial stop. Has landed on his shoulder and is in a bit of pain. 163/4

62.4 M Abbas to Singh, Full length delivery just outside off, Singh shuffles across and clips it to wide mid on for a brisk single. 163/4

62.3 M Abbas to Singh, Fuller length ball on off, driven to mid on. 162/4

62.2 M Abbas to Singh, In the channel outside off, left alone. 162/4

62.1 M Abbas to Singh, On a length around off, Singh hangs back and defends it. 162/4

61.6 Y Shah to Hope, This one shoots off the pitch, Shai hangs back and keeps it out. 162/4

61.5 Y Shah to Hope, Full on leg, defended to short leg. 162/4

61.4 Y Shah to Hope, Vicious turn! Spins in from outside leg and beats Hope all ends up who was looking to defend it off his front foot. 162/4

61.3 Y Shah to Hope, Quicker through the air and spinning sharply past Hope. He plays inside the line and lets it go. 162/4

61.2 Y Shah to Hope, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 162/4

61.1 Y Shah to Hope, Shortish on off, punched off the back foot to mid off. 162/4

Maiden Test fifty for Shai Hope!

60.6 M Abbas to Hope, Full length delivery on off, Hope eases it past Abbas. The mid on fielder dives to his left to make a good-stop. Single taken. It has been a very patient knock from the youngster and very well-deserved. He will look to convert this half century into a big one. 162/4

60.5 M Abbas to Singh, Fuller length ball on middle and leg, nudged with ease to fine leg for a single. 161/4

60.4 M Abbas to V Singh, Fuller length ball outside off, Vishaul gets squared up a touch and gets it off the outer half to point. 160/4

60.3 M Abbas to Singh, Abbas comes around the wicket and bowls a good length ball on off, defended solidly off the back foot down the track. 160/4

60.2 M Abbas to Singh, FOUR! Gets off the mark in style! Short of a length and angling across Singh. He places it through backward point for a boundary. 160/4

60.1 M Abbas to Hope, On a length on middle and leg, clipped through mid-wicket for a run. 156/4

Mohammad Abbas comes onto bowl now.

Vishaul Singh makes his way out to the middle.

59.6 Shah to Chase, OUT! Soft dismissal! Fuller delivery around leg, Chase makes room for himself and drives it straight back to the bowler. Yasir Shah stays in his place and takes a good low catch. Yasir Shah has finally broken this partnership which was looking dangerous. Very important breakthrough for the visitors this! West Indies lead by 74 runs. 155/4

59.5 Y Shah to Hope, Leg bye! Tossed up outside leg, Hope comes forward in defence. Gets rapped on the pads and the ball flies away through the gully region for a leg bye. 155/3

59.4 Y Shah to Chase, Short outside off, Chase punches it through covers for a single. 154/3

59.3 Y Shah to Chase, FOUR! Shot! Fuller into the leg stump, Chase goes for the sweep and aerially this time. The ball bounces once before going over the fence. 153/3

59.2 Y Shah to Hope, On a shortish length around middle, the ball spins away. Hope works it out through covers for a single with the spin. 149/3

59.1 Y Shah to Hope, Tossed up around middle and leg, Hope lunges forward and defends it. 148/3

58.6 M Amir to Chase, Around off on a length, Chase prods forward and defends it. 148/3

58.5 M Amir to Chase, Short delivery into the body, Chase thinks of defending it but thinks otherwise. Bails out of it and gets hit on the shoulders. 148/3

58.4 M Amir to Chase, Short delivery outside off, Chase stays undisturbed by the line of the delivery. 148/3

58.3 M Amir to Chase, Length delivery outside off, Chase punches it towards mid off. 148/3

58.2 M Amir to Chase, Short delivery outside off, Chase defends it towards the fielder at point. 148/3

58.1 M Amir to Chase, Good length delivery around of, Chase punches it towards the fielder at mid on. 148/3

57.6 Y Shah to Hope, Floated outside off, Hope camps back and defends it. 148/3

57.5 Y Shah to Hope, Tossed up around leg, Hope tries to defend it. Gets an inside edge onto his pads. 148/3

57.4 Y Shah to Hope, FOUR! Shot! Short and wide outside off, Hope slaps it through covers for a boundary. 148/3

57.3 Y Shah to Hope, Floated around leg, Hope covers his stumps and lets it through to the keeper. 144/3

57.2 Y Shah to Hope, Short and wide outside off, Hope tries to cut it but gets beaten by the extra bounce. 144/3

57.1 Y Shah to Hope, Fuller around leg, Hope drives it towards the fielder at mid off. 144/3

Yasir Shah comes over the wicket.

56.6 M Amir to Chase, Short delivery angling across, Chase sways away from the line of the ball. 144/3

56.5 M Amir to Chase, Length delivery around off, Chase punches it towards the fielder at mid off. 144/3

56.4 M Amir to Chase, Good length delivery outside off, Chase shoulders his arms to it. 144/3

56.3 M Amir to Chase, Length delivery around off, Chase drives it towards the fielder at mid off. 144/3

56.2 M Amir to Chase, Fuller delivery around off, Chase drives it back to the bowler. Amir stretches out his left hand and stops the ball. 144/3

56.1 M Amir to Chase, Length delivery outside off, Chase lets it through to the keeper. 144/3

55.6 Y Shah to Hope, Flighted outside leg, Hope gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 144/3

55.5 Y Shah to Hope, Hope prods forward and defends it. 144/3

55.4 Y Shah to Hope, FOUR! Loose delivery and punished! Short delivery pitched outside leg, Hope camps back and slaps it through the extra cover region for a boundary. 144/3

55.3 Y Shah to Chase, Chase drives it down the ground towards mid off. The fielder dives to his right and saves a certain boundary. The batsmen run a single. 140/3

55.2 Y Shah to Chase, Chase makes room and drives it towards the fielder at mid off. 139/3

55.1 Y Shah to Chase, Tossed up outside leg, Chase wait for the ball and defends it. 139/3

Meanwhile, the umpires have called for a drink.

The umpires are again passing the ball through the 8-shaped gauge. The Pakistani side is not happy with it and seems like it will get changed once again.

54.6 M Amir to Hope, FOUR! Excellent shot! Fuller around off, Hope gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it down the ground. Beats the fielder at mid off and the ball races away to the fence. 139/3

54.5 M Amir to Hope, Another length delivery around off, Hope punches it towards the fielder at covers. 135/3

54.4 M Amir to Hope, Length delivery around off, Hope pushes it towards the fielder at covers. 135/3

54.3 M Amir to Hope, Hope gets to the line of the ball and drives it towards the fielder at mid off. 135/3

54.2 M Amir to Hope, Hope tries to defend it. Gets an inside edge through the square leg region for a couple. 135/3

54.1 M Amir to Hope, Back of a length delivery outside off, the ball stays low. Hope punches it towards the fielder at covers. 133/3

53.6 Y Shah to Chase, The batsman goes for the sweep but fails to connect it. 133/3

53.5 Y Shah to Chase, The batsman has played it to the point region. 133/3

53.4 Y Shah to Hope, Hope clips it through mid-wicket for a single. 133/3

53.3 Y Shah to Chase, NOT OUT! Fuller around leg, Chase flicks it towards mid on and calls for a single. Abbas collects it well and throws it at the non-striker's end. He hits and Chase seems to be in danger. The umpires go upstairs and replays show that he just made it in time. 132/3

There is a run out appeal against Roston Chase. Mohammad Abbas has hit the bull's eye at the bowler's end. Looks close to the naked eye.

53.2 Y Shah to R Chase, Into the pads, Chase clips it towards mid-wicket. 131/3

53.1 Y Shah to Hope, Floated around off, Hope gets forward and defends it towards gully for a single. 131/3

52.6 M Amir to Chase, On a length on middle and leg, defended off the back foot to mid on. 130/3

52.5 M Amir to Chase, Slower delivery on middle, Chase covers the line and defends it. 130/3

52.4 M Amir to Chase, Short delivery down the leg side, Roston ducks under it. 130/3

52.3 M Amir to Chase, Slow bouncer cutting across Chase. He is drawn into the pull but gets foxed by the lack of pace on it. 130/3

52.2 M Amir to Chase, Back of a length ball on off, defended solidly off the back foot to covers. 130/3

52.1 M Amir to Chase, On a length slanting across Chase, keeps low. He looks to defend it off his back foot but gets beaten. 130/3

51.6 Y Shah to Hope, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 130/3

51.5 Y Shah to Hope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 130/3

51.4 Y Shah to Hope, Floated down the leg side, Hope somehow manages to block it. 130/3

51.3 Y Shah to Hope, Hope punches it towards the fielder at mid off. 130/3

51.2 Y Shah to Hope, Another one outside leg and spinning away sharply. Hope goes back to defend but gets beaten all ends up. 130/3

51.1 Y Shah to Hope, Dropped! Spinning away from outside leg, the ball spins ferociously and also kicks up from the surface. Hope tries to defend it. Gets an outside edge and the ball flies away to the keeper. Ahmed cannot hold onto it and Hope survives. A simple chance goes down and Pakistan might just repent it. 130/3

50.6 M Amir to Chase, The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. 130/3

50.5 M Amir to Hope, Slower delivery in the line of the stumps, Hope clips it through the mid-wicket region for a single. 130/3

50.4 M Amir to Hope, Length delivery around off, Hope pushes it towards the fielder at mid on. 129/3

50.3 M Amir to Hope, Good length delivery angling across, Hope punches it towards the fielder at point. 129/3

50.2 M Amir to Hope, On a length around off, Hope clips it straight to the fielder at mid-wicket. 129/3

50.1 M Amir to Hope, Good length delivery outside off, Hope punches it towards the fielder at covers. 129/3

Mohammad Amir to have a go with it.

The umpires are checking the ball. They are pushing it through the 8-shaped gauge and the fourth umpire comes with a box full of balls. It is being replaced by a different ball.

49.6 Y Shah to Chase, Quicker delivery down the leg side, Chase goes for the sweep but it was too far for him. 129/3

49.5 Y Shah to Chase, Full and wide outside leg, Chase makes room and drives it towards the fielder at mid off. 129/3

49.4 Y Shah to Hope, Swept towards deep backward square leg for a single. 129/3

49.3 Y Shah to Hope, Tossed up way outside leg, Hope goes for the sweep but he misses it. 128/3

49.2 Y Shah to Chase, Wide down the leg side, Chase sweeps it towards deep backward square leg for a single. 128/3

49.1 Y Shah to Chase, Floated down the leg side, Chase pads it away. 127/3

48.6 M Abbas to Chase, Angling into the pads, Chase nudges it towards fine leg for a single. 127/3

48.5 M Abbas to Chase, Length delivery outside off, Chase defends it with the full face of his bat. 126/3

48.4 M Abbas to Hope, Hope nudges it towards fine leg for a single. 126/3

48.3 M Abbas to S Hope, Length delivery outside off, the ball nips away a bit. Hope tries to defend it. Gets a thick outside edge and the ball rolls away towards the second slip region. The fielder dives to his right and stops it. 125/3

48.2 M Abbas to Hope, Good length delivery outside off, Hope guides it towards the fielder at point. 125/3

48.1 M Abbas to Hope, Length delivery outside off, the ball stays low. Hope covers his stumps and lets the ball through to the keeper. 125/3

47.6 Y Shah to Chase, Wide down the leg side, Chase gets to ball and blocks it with his pads. 125/3

47.5 Y Shah to Chase, Googly around off, Chase reads it well and manages to defend it. 125/3

47.4 Y Shah to Chase, Wide outside the leg stump, Chase makes room and tries to drive it. Gets an inside edge onto his boots. 125/3

47.3 Y Shah to Chase, Down the leg side, Chase pads it away. 125/3

47.2 Y Shah to S Hope, Fuller delivery outside leg, Hope drives it towards mid on for a single. 125/3

47.1 Y Shah to Chase, Tossed up outside leg, Chase clips it through backward square leg for a single. 124/3

46.6 M Abbas to Hope, Bowls an off spinner outside off, Hope lets it through to the keeper. 123/3

46.5 M Abbas to Hope, Length delivery outside off, Hope drives it towards the fielder at mid off. 123/3

46.4 M Abbas to Hope, Length delivery outside off, Hope guides it towards the fielder at gully. 123/3

46.3 M Abbas to Hope, Fuller into the stumps, Hope drives it towards the fielder at mid on. 123/3

46.2 M Abbas to Hope, Angling into the batsman, Hope shuffles a bit and clips it straight to the fielder at mid-wicket. 123/3

46.1 M Abbas to Hope, Length delivery around off, Hope stays in his crease and defends it. 123/3

45.6 Y Shah to Chase, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 123/3

45.5 Y Shah to Chase, Four Byes! Floats it outside leg, Chase makes room for him and tries to clip it on the leg side. The ball kicks up a bit and the batsman gets beaten. Flies over the slip fielder and Ahmed Shehzad gives it a chase. Stops it but his legs are in contact with the ropes. 123/3

45.4 Y Shah to Chase, Spinning in from outside leg, Chase stays back and tries to defend it. Ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads. 119/3

45.3 Y Shah to Hope, Worked through square leg for a single. 119/3

45.2 Y Shah to Hope, Fuller around leg, Hope gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it towards the fielder at covers. 118/3

45.1 Y Shah to Hope, Tossed up outside leg, Hope lunges forward and defends it. 118/3

44.6 M Abbas to Chase, Good length delivery, nips back a bit. Chase gets back and defends it neatly. 118/3

44.5 M Abbas to Chase, Back of a length delivery outside off, Chase lets it through to the keeper. 118/3

44.4 M Abbas to Chase, Four Byes! Good length delivery outside off, the ball nips in a bit. Chase flays to it but misses the ball completely. The ball goes between the bat and the body. Ahmed dives to his left but he cannot stop it and the ball races away to the fence. 118/3

44.3 M Abbas to Chase, Length delivery around off, Chase shuffles across and blocks it away. 114/3

44.2 M Abbas to Chase, Good length delivery outside off, Chase defends it towards the fielder at point. 114/3

44.1 M Abbas to Chase, Length delivery outside off, stays low. Chase gets a bottom edge to it and the ball rolls away to the keeper. 114/3

Mohammad Abbas to continue his spell.

43.6 Y Shah to Hope, Hope lunges forward and defends it. 114/3

43.5 Y Shah to Hope, Floated outside leg, Hope gets forward and defends it. 114/3

43.4 Y Shah to Chase, Way outside leg and spinning in, Chase clips it through square leg for a single. 114/3

43.3 Y Shah to Chase, Floated outside leg, Chase gets his body in between. 113/3

43.2 Y Shah to Hope, Fuller around leg, Hope drives it through wide mid off for a single. 113/3

43.1 Y Shah to Hope, Tossed outside leg and spinning in, Hope gets behind the line of the ball and defends it. 112/3

We are back for the second session. Shai Hope and Roston Chase will continue their innings. Yasir Shah to continue his spell. A slip, gully and a short leg in place.

...DAY 4, SESSION 2...

Yasir Shah targeted the rough outside the leg stump and got the better of Brathwaite. The man in form for West Indies, Roston Chase has started well and is giving good company to Shai Hope. The pitch is uneven and is deteriorating quickly. A target above the 175-run mark could make life difficult for the tourists. Can the Pakistani bowlers trigger a collapse and restrict the home side to a low total? Join us in a while to find out about which side dominates the afternoon session.

A resolute show from the home side and they are shaping up well. They have taken the lead to 31 runs and still have seven wickets in hand. However, they didn't begin the day well as Hetmyer failed to make his mark again. Amir and Abbas were right on the money and kept the batsmen up on their toes. Credit needs to be given to Brathwaite and Hope for playing with grit and determination to stitch together a 56-run stand for the third wicket.

42.6 M Abbas to Chase, Good length delivery outside off, Chase makes another leave. THAT'S LUNCH ON DAY 4! 112/3

42.5 M Abbas to Chase, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 112/3

42.4 M Abbas to Chase, Good length delivery outside off, Chase shuffles across and lets the ball through to the keeper. 112/3

42.3 M Abbas to Chase, Around off and angling in, Chase stays tall in his crease and defends it back to the bowler. 112/3

42.2 M Abbas to Chase, Angling into the batsman, Chase gets behind the line of the ball and defends it. 112/3

42.1 M Abbas to Chase, Length delivery outside off, Chase shuffles across, covers his stumps and shoulders his arms to it. 112/3

41.6 Y Shah to Chase, Tossed up on middle and leg, whipped through square leg for a single. 112/3

41.5 Y Shah to Chase, Chase strides forward and drives it towards mid off. 111/3

41.4 Y Shah to Chase, Tossed up delivery, pushed to covers. 111/3

41.3 Y Shah to Hope, Good fielding, Shadab! Full outside leg, Hope sweeps it hard towards fine leg. Khan covers a lot of ground to his right and cuts it off nicely. Keeps it down to a single. 111/3

41.2 Y Shah to Hope, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 110/3

41.1 Y Shah to S Hope, A run out chance missed! Hope cuts it towards covers. Misbah dives to his left and half-stops it. Chase wants the single and is halfway down the track but is sent back. However, Misbah throws it at the keeper's end and Chase survives. 110/3

40.6 M Abbas to Chase, This one moves in from outside off, Roston shuffles across and lets it go. 110/3

40.5 M Abbas to Chase, That's a peach! On a good length angling in initially, straightens after pitching. Chase feels for it but is beaten all ends up. 110/3

40.4 M Abbas to Chase, Short of a length delivery angling in, Chase stays back and defends it off the inner half of the bat. 110/3

40.3 M Abbas to R Chase, Full length delivery tailing back sharply, Chase covers the line and whips it uppishly through mid-wicket. Two runs taken. 110/3

40.2 M Abbas to Chase, Fullish delivery shaping back in, Chase strides forward and defends it down the track. 108/3

40.1 M Abbas to Chase, Back of a length outside off, defended off the back foot to short cover. 108/3

Mohammad Abbas is called back for a bowl.

39.6 Y Shah to Hope, Fullish delivery on middle, Hope makes room and jams it back towards the bowler. 108/3

39.5 Y Shah to Hope, Quicker delivery around the leg stump, Hope keeps it out. 108/3

39.4 Y Shah to Hope, Spinning away substantially from Hope. He keeps it out with a big stride. 108/3

39.3 Y Shah to Hope, Floated on leg stump, Shai defends it tentatively. 108/3

39.2 Y Shah to Hope, Hope pushes this with the spin to short cover. 108/3

39.1 Y Shah to Hope, Tossed up around the pads, Hope strides forward to defend it but gets an outside edge that falls short of gully. 108/3

38.6 S Khan to Chase, FOUR! Brilliantly played! Slips in a googly again, Chase goes back to the flatter delivery and whips it through wide mid on and the ball whistles away to the fence. He is probably the best player of spin in the current West Indian side. 108/3

38.5 S Khan to Chase, Googly that turns in a bit, Chase shuffles acoss and defends it solidly. 104/3

38.4 S Khan to Hope, Shortish delivery, cut to sweeper cover for a single. 104/3

38.3 S Khan to Hope, Tossed up outside off, defended off the front foot to silly point. 103/3

38.2 S Khan to Hope, Googly outside off, spinning in. Hope reads it and defends it calmly. 103/3

38.1 S Khan to Hope, Flatter delivery on off, pushed off the back foot to the bowler. 103/3

37.6 Y Shah to Chase, Defends this one with the spin on the off side. Another tidy over by Yasir Shah comes to an end. 103/3

37.5 Y Shah to Chase, Spinning away from Roston. He hangs back and blocks it. 103/3

37.4 Y Shah to Chase, Chase stays back to the quicker one and defends it nicely. 103/3

37.3 Y Shah to Chase, Fullish on leg stump, clipped to mid-wicket. 103/3

37.2 Y Shah to Chase, Strides forward to this one and defends it nicely. 103/3

37.1 Y Shah to Chase, Flatter delivery, spinning in from the rough. Chase looks to keep it out but is hit on the thigh pad. 103/3

36.6 S Khan to Hope, Googly outside off, spinning in. Hope camps back and keeps it out. 103/3

36.5 S Khan to Hope, Tossed up around off, spinning away sharply. Hope defends it from the outer half of the bat towards point. 103/3

36.4 S Khan to Hope, Quicker through the air, Hope plays it with an open face past the slip region. 103/3

36.3 S Khan to Hope, Tossed up delivery, driven hard to covers. 103/3

A silly point is in place.

36.2 S Khan to Chase, Shortish delivery outside off, punched to sweeper cover for a single. 103/3

36.1 S Khan to Chase, Tossed up on middle, eased to mid on. 102/3

35.6 Y Shah to Hope, Hits one of the rough area and keeps low. Hope camps back and manages to defend it. 102/3

35.5 Y Shah to Hope, Spinnig in from outside leg stump, Hope pads it away. 102/3

35.4 Y Shah to Chase, Spinning away from Chase. He pokes at it and gets it past the keeper at gully. Three runs taken. 102/3

35.3 Y Shah to Chase, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 99/3

35.2 Y Shah to Chase, Chase hangs back and defends it to short cover. 99/3

35.1 Y Shah to Chase, Tossed up outside off, Chase plays it with soft hands but gets an outside edge that falls short of Younis Khan at first slip. 99/3

34.6 S Khan to Hope, A touch short this time, Hope punches it towards cover-point where it is well stopped by the fielder. 99/3

34.5 S Khan to Hope, In the air... but safe! Fullish delivery around the pads, Hope makes room and looks to jam it out. Gets an outside edge that lands in front of the fielder at point. 99/3

34.4 S Khan to Hope, Camps back and pushes it back to the bowler. 99/3

34.3 S Khan to Hope, Tossed up around off, defended solidly off the front foot. 99/3

34.2 S Khan to Chase, Tossed up outside off, pushed through covers for an easy run. 99/3

34.1 S Khan to Hope, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 98/3

33.6 Y Shah to Chase, Chase stays back to this one and defends it. 97/3

33.5 Y Shah to Chase, The batsman has driven it through mid off. 97/3

Roston Chase walks out to bat.

33.4 Y Shah to K Brathwaite, OUT! Brilliant! Tosses this one outside the leg stump and on a rough, the ball turns right across Brathwaite. He hangs back deep in his crease buts gets squared up. Looks to keep it out but gets an outside edge. The ball lobs to the right side of Younis Khan at first slip. He stays alert, dives full length to his right and takes a stunner. He is one of the best fielders in that region and he proves it time and again. The promising 56-run stand comes to an end. 97/3

33.3 Y Shah to Brathwaite, That one turned a lot! Flatter delivery, spinning across Braithwate. He gets squared up and defends it with soft hands towards slip. 97/2

33.2 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Tossed up around leg stump, Brathwaite strides forward and keeps it out. 97/2

33.1 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Aims for the rough outside leg stump. It's turning in, Brathwaite stays back and defends it. 97/2

32.6 S Khan to Hope, Loopy ball around off, defended with the spin to covers. 97/2

32.5 S Khan to Hope, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 97/2

32.4 S Khan to Hope, Fullish on leg, Shai clears his front leg and jams it to the left side of the bowler. 97/2

32.3 S Khan to Hope, Fullish delivery outside off, Hope strides forward and pushes it to covers. 97/2

32.2 S Khan to Hope, Flatter delivery, Hope rocks back and cuts it to sweeper cover. Two runs taken. 97/2

32.1 S Khan to Hope, Googly outside off, spinning in. Hope reads it well and defends it. 95/2

31.6 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 95/2

31.5 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Fullish delivery around off, driven to short cover. 95/2

31.4 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Tossed up delivery, pushed to covers. 95/2

31.3 Y Shah to Brathwaite, FOUR! Shot! Floated on off, Brathwaite uses his feet and hits it over mid on. Has hit that well and the ball races to the fence. 95/2

31.2 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Tossed up around off, Kraigg cuts it with the spin towards point. 91/2

31.1 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Floated on off, defended solidly off the front foot. 91/2

30.6 S Khan to Hope, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 91/2

50-run stand between Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope!

30.5 S Khan to Brathwaite, Braithwaite taps it towards point and sets off. There is a bit of confusion in the running but no harm done and the batsmen complete the run easily. 91/2

30.4 S Khan to Brathwaite, Stays back to the flatter delivery and defends it solidly. 90/2

30.3 S Khan to Brathwaite, Flighted delivery, Kraigg lunges forward in defense. 90/2

30.2 S Khan to Hope, Tossed up around off, eased through extra cover for an easy single. 90/2

30.1 S Khan to Hope, Quicker delivery, turning away. Hope lets it go. 89/2

29.6 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Nicely done! Flatter delivery, spinning away. Kraigg guides it very late to third man. Two runs taken. 89/2

29.5 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Stays leg side of the ball and blocks it down the track. 87/2

29.4 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Loopy ball outside off, defended solidly. 87/2

29.3 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Quicker delivery turning away, left alone watchfully. 87/2

29.2 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Tossed up around off, cut to covers. 87/2

29.1 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Brathwaite comes down the track and pushes it to mid off. 87/2

Spin from both ends! Yasir Shah called back for a bowl.

28.6 Khan to Hope, A loud appeal for an LBW denied! Googly at a quicker outside off, spinning in. Hope stays back to defend but is hit high on the pads. The umpire isn't interested in the appeal. Height was always a factor there. 87/2

28.5 S Khan to Hope, Tossed up outside off, driven hard to covers. 87/2

Babar Azam has hurt himself and he is lying near the boundary. The physio is out there to treat him. Seems like he has hurt his lower body. Hopefully he will be alright.

28.4 S Khan to Hope, Four runs! Flatter delivery outside off, Shai Hope slaps it past short cover. Babar Azam near the fence hares to his right, deflects the ball back into play and lands awkwardly. He seems to be in a lot of pain as Ahmed Shehzad throws the ball back. Four runs taken. 87/2

28.3 S Khan to Hope, Quicker delivery on a length on off, Hope lunges forward and lets it spin away from him. 83/2

28.2 S Khan to Hope, Well bowled! Slips in a googly outside off, Hope plants his front foot across and sees it through safely. 83/2

28.1 S Khan to K Brathwaite, Shortish around off, spinning away. Brathwaite cuts it nicely to sweeper cover for a single. 83/2

Shadab Khan comes into the attack.

Drinks time. After losing Hetmyer early in the morning, Brathwaite and Hope have shown grit and patience. Can they carry on and stretch the lead to something substantial or will Pakistan trigger a collapse?

27.6 M Amir to Hope, Short delivery outside off, Hope ducks under it. 82/2

27.5 M Amir to S Hope, Good length delivery around off, Hope guides it towards the fielder at point. 82/2

27.4 M Amir to Hope, Good length around off, Hope pushes it back to the bowler. 82/2

27.3 M Amir to Hope, Short delivery outside off, Hope thinks of pulling it but thinks otherwise. The ball goes way over him. 82/2

27.2 M Amir to Hope, Length around middle and leg, Hope defends it with the full face of his bat. 82/2

27.1 M Amir to Brathwaite, Angling across from a length, Brathwaite pushes it through covers. Ahmed Shehzad gives it a chase and saves a run for his team. West Indies lead by 1 run. 82/2

26.6 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Short around off, Brathwaite punches it through covers for a single. West Indies trail by 2 runs. 79/2

26.5 Y Shah to Hope, Hope punches it through covers for a single. 78/2

26.4 Y Shah to Hope, That might hurt! Flighted around off, Hope drives it straight to the fielder at silly point. Azhar Ali gets hit on his shin pads. 77/2

26.3 Y Shah to Hope, Tossed up in the line of the stumps, Hope lunges forward and defends it. 77/2

26.2 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Fuller into the pads, Brathwaite clips it through mid-wicket for a single. 77/2

26.1 Y Shah to Hope, Tossed up outside off, Hope drives it through the gap between the two cover fielders for a single. 76/2

25.6 M Amir to Brathwaite, Fuller into the pads, Brathwaite blocks it neatly. 75/2

25.5 M Amir to Brathwaite, Around off on a length, Brathwaite lunges forward and defends it. 75/2

25.4 M Amir to Brathwaite, Fuller delivery around off, dabbed through covers for a couple. 75/2

25.3 M Amir to Brathwaite, Length delivery wide outside off, Brathwaite reaches out to it and drives it straight to the short cover fielder. 73/2

25.2 M Amir to Brathwaite, Fuller delivery outside off, Brathwaite stays behind the line of the ball and defends it. 73/2

25.1 M Amir to Brathwaite, Angling in from a length, Brathwaite shuffles across and pushes it towards the fielder at mid on. 73/2

24.6 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Tossed up around leg, Brathwaite reaches to the pitch of the ball and drives it down the ground towards mid on for a single. 73/2

24.5 Y Shah to Hope, Floated around middle, Hope guides it towards point for a single. 72/2

24.4 Y Shah to Hope, Fuller around off, Hope drives it towards the fielder at covers. 71/2

24.3 Y Shah to K Brathwaite, Short around off, the ball kicks a bit. Brathwaite adjusts and punches it through point for a single. 71/2

24.2 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Fuller delivery around off, Brathwaite drives it back to the bowler. Yasir Shah fakes a throw back to the batsman. 70/2

24.1 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Tossed up outside off, Brathwaite shuffles across and shoulders his arms to it. 70/2

23.6 M Abbas to Hope, Fuller delivery outside off, Hope drives it towards the fielder at covers. 70/2

23.5 M Abbas to Hope, That was close! Good length delivery around off, nipping away. Hope prods forward in defence but gets beaten by the away movement. The ball whizzes past the outside edge. 70/2

23.4 M Abbas to Hope, Length delivery outside off, Hope reaches out to it and dead bats it. 70/2

23.3 M Abbas to Hope, Length delivery outside off, Hope covers his stumps and lets the ball through to the keeper. 70/2

23.2 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Angling into the pads, Brathwaite shuffles across and clips it in front of square leg for a single. 70/2

23.1 M Abbas to Brathwaite, FOUR! Width and punished! Good length delivery outside off, Brathwaite waits for it and slaps it through the cover region for a boundary. 69/2

22.6 Y Shah to Brathwaite, A bit short and around off, Brathwaite camps back and punches it through the point region for a single. 65/2

22.5 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Fuller into the stumps, Brathwaite lunges forward and defends it. 64/2

22.4 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Drifting into the pads, Brathwaite clips it fine past the keeper for a couple. 64/2

22.3 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Tossed up around off, Brathwaite prods forward and defends it tentatively. 62/2

22.2 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Fuller into the pads, Brathwaite gets behind the line of the ball and defends it. 62/2

22.1 Y Shah to S Hope, Tossed up in the line of the stumps, Hope drives it towards the fielder at sweeper cover for a single. 62/2

Yasir Shah comes into the attack.

21.6 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Length delivery around off, Brathwaite pushes it on the off side. Beats the diving gully fielder but the point fielder does well to cut it off. 61/2

21.5 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Brathwaite gets behind the line of the ball and defends it. 61/2

21.4 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Brathwaite gets to the line of the ball and defends it. 61/2

21.3 M Abbas to Brathwaite, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 61/2

21.2 M Abbas to Brathwaite, That was pretty close! Length delivery around off, Brathwaite gets squared up a bit and defends it tentatively in front of the fielder at silly point. 61/2

21.1 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Length delivery outside off, Brathwaite gets to it and defends it. 61/2

20.6 M Amir to Hope, Another fuller delivery, into the pads this time. Brathwaite gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 61/2

20.5 M Amir to Hope, FOUR! Beauty! Fuller delivery into the stumps, Hope drives it powerfully straight down the ground. Amir cannot stop it with his boot and the ball rockets to the fence. 61/2

20.4 M Amir to Hope, Angling across from a length, Hope shuffles across and defends it. 57/2

20.3 M Amir to Hope, FOUR! Short! Good length delivery outside off, Hope stays tall and punches it through the cover-point region for a boundary. There is no stopping these. 57/2

20.2 M Amir to Hope, Fuller delivery around off, Hope leans into it and drives it through the cover region for a couple. 53/2

20.1 M Amir to Hope, Good length delivery around off, Hope covers his stumps and lets it through to the keeper. 51/2

19.6 M Abbas to Brathwaite, FOUR! Streaky runs! Angling into the pads, Brathwaite shuffles across and nudges it fine. The keeper dives to his left but the ball flies past him and races away to the fine leg fence. 51/2

19.5 M Abbas to Hope, Good length delivery outside off, Hope dabs it towards point and scampers across for a quick single. 47/2

19.4 M Abbas to Hope, Good length delivery outside off, Hope tentatively defends it towards the fielder at point. 46/2

19.3 M Abbas to Hope, Angling in from a length, Hope gets behind the line of the ball and defends it. 46/2

19.2 M Abbas to Hope, Fuller delivery around off, Hope drives it towards the fielder at covers. 46/2

19.1 M Abbas to Hope, Length delivery outside off, Hope covers his stumps and lets the ball through to the keeper. 46/2

18.6 M Amir to Brathwaite, Angling in from a length, Brathwaite defends it neatly. 46/2

18.5 M Amir to Brathwaite, Length delivery around off, Brathwaite pushes it towards the fielder at short cover. 46/2

Two fielders are positioned at short cover.

18.4 M Amir to Brathwaite, Full and wide outside off, Brathwaite reaches out to it and drives it through covers for a couple. 46/2

18.3 M Amir to Brathwaite, Good length delivery outside off, Brathwaite lets it through to the keeper. 44/2

18.2 M Amir to Brathwaite, Length delivery around off, Brathwaite gets behind the line of the ball and defends it. 44/2

18.1 M Amir to Brathwaite, Fuller around off, Brathwaite shuffles across and clips it through the square leg region for a couple. 44/2

17.6 M Abbas to Hope, Length delivery around off, Hope gets behind the line of the ball and defends it. 42/2

17.5 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Fuller delivery around off, Brathwaite drives it through covers for a single. 42/2

17.4 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Angling into the batsman, Brathwaite stays in his crease and defends it. 41/2

17.3 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Good length delivery outside off, Brathwaite punches it towards the fielder at covers. 41/2

17.2 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Length delivery around off, Brathwaite pushes it back to the bowler. 41/2

17.1 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Good length delivery outside off, Brathwaite pushes it towards the fielder at point. 41/2

16.6 M Amir to S Hope, Hope gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it towards mid off. 41/2

16.5 M Amir to Hope, Good length delivery around leg, Hope stays in his crease and defends it. 41/2

16.4 M Amir to Hope, Wide and outside off, Hope does not flirt with it. 41/2

16.3 M Amir to Hope, Fuller delivery outside off, Hope shoulders his arms to it. 41/2

16.2 M Amir to Hope, Good length delivery outside off, Hope lets it through. 41/2

Shai Hope comes out to bat.

16.1 M Amir to S Hetmyer, OUT! Amir strikes early! On a length outside off and at quick pace, nips in sharply after pitching and stays a bit low. Hetmyer looks to defend it off the back foot but gets beaten for pace. Reacts late and gets his timber shattered. Amir has got rewarded for hitting consistent lengths. Hetmyer walks back to the hut. 41/2

15.6 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Fuller delivery around off, Brathwaite shuffles across and clips it towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 41/1

15.5 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Around off, Brathwaite pushes it towards the fielder at point. 41/1

15.4 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Angling in from a length around off, Brathwaite gets behind the line of the ball and defends it. 41/1

15.3 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Length delivery outside off, Brathwaite punches it towards the fielder at short cover. 41/1

15.2 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Fuller delivery around off, Brathwaite drives it towards the fielder at mid off. 41/1

15.1 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Angling into the batsman, Brathwaite defends it on the leg side. 41/1

Mohammad Abbas to bowl from the other end.

14.6 M Amir to Hetmyer, Length delivery outside off at a slower pace, stays low. Hetmyer gets forward in defence but the ball goes underneath the bat to the keeper. 41/1

14.5 M Amir to Hetmyer, Good length delivery around off, Hetmyer stays in his crease and defends it. 41/1

14.4 M Amir to Hetmyer, Fuller delivery wide outside off, Hetmyer shoulders his arms to it. 41/1

14.3 M Amir to Hetmyer, Length delivery angling in, Hetmyer covers his stumps and lets the ball through to the keeper. 41/1

14.2 M Amir to Hetmyer, Good length delivery outside off, Hetmyer punches it to covers. 41/1

14.1 M Amir to Brathwaite, Fuller deliver outside off, the batsman pushes it towards the fielder at covers. Azhar Ali dives to his left but misfields and lets the batsmen run a single. 41/1

We are ready to get underway. The players and the umpires have come out in the middle. Kraigg Brathwaite and Shimron Hetmyer will continue their innings. Mohammad Amir to start off the proceedings with the ball today. Two slips and a gully in place. Here we go...

The top and middle order of the West Indies side need to bring their A game to the fore. They will look to close the deficit first and take it from thereon. If they come out with the mindset to survive, they might play into the hands of the visitors. Capitalizing on loose deliveries is extremely important if they are to bring themselves back into a commanding position. An eventful day of Test cricket awaits!

Hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of Day 4 of the second Test match between West Indies and Pakistan at the Kensington Oval, Barbados. The hosts still trail by 41 runs and it will be a serious test of their skills against two wily spinners in Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan. Shah triggered a collapse in the previous game and there is every chance he can do it again. This track has reached a certain point where the roughs are getting worse and some balls are keeping extremely low.

...DAY 4, SESSION 1...

With the pitch deteriorating and the cracks starting to open up, Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan have an opportunity to weave their magic. We have seen that the West Indies batsmen do not have the best of techniques against the spinners and they will surely be tested. Join us tomorrow to catch all the action from Day 4 at 1000 local (1400 GMT). Till then, goodbye and cheers!

West Indies have managed to reduce the deficit to 41 runs and have lost only one wicket in the process. Kieran Powell started off with a boundary but he was soon sent packing by Mohammad Abbas. Kraigg Brathwaite and Shimron Hetmyer steadied the ship after that and survived the tricky period. Pakistan tried all their four bowlers but only Mohammad Abbas proved to be successful. The game is well poised at the moment with Pakistan still holding a slight edge.

13.6 S Khan to Hetmyer, Tossed up on a length outside off, spins in with extra bounce. Hetmyer lunges forward to defend but gets surprised by it as he then gets hit on the pads. 12 runs off the over. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 3! 40/1

There is a slip, leg slip, silly point and short leg in place for the last ball of the day.

13.5 S Khan to Hetmyer, FOUR! Well played! Tossed up outside off, Hetmyer creams it through extra cover for a gorgeous boundary. 40/1

13.4 S Khan to Hetmyer, Quicker delivery, Shimron keeps it out. 36/1

13.3 S Khan to Hetmyer, FOUR! Streaky runs! Short delivery and spinning down, Hetmyer goes for the pull but only manages to get a bit of bat on it. It goes past the leg slip fielder in a flash and reaches the boundary once again. 36/1

13.2 S Khan to Hetmyer, Ooh... that was close! Quicker through the air on off, spinning in. Hetmyer looks to defend it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball just lobs over the leaping short leg fielder and falls down safely. 32/1

13.1 S Khan to Hetmyer, Four Byes! Tossed up around off, spins down sharply and with extra bounce. Hetmyer looks to play it across but misses. Ahmed fails to collect it and the ball rolls to the fine leg fence. 32/1

12.6 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Stays back to the length delivery and defends it with the spin. 28/1

12.5 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Outside off, Brathwaite lets it go. 28/1

12.4 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Takes his front leg out of the way and keeps it out. 28/1

12.3 Y Shah to K Brathwaite, Floated around off, Kraigg comes forward to defend but gets it off the outer half past the silly point fielder. 28/1

12.2 Y Shah to Brathwaite, FOUR! Beautiful! Fullish on off, Brathwaite drives it straight down the ground. The timing is spot on and the ball whistles away to the fence. This is his first boundary of his innings. 28/1

12.1 Y Shah to Brathwaite, That's a beauty! Tossed up on off, spins away with extra bounce. Braithwaite prods forward to counter the spin but is beaten all ends up. 24/1

11.6 S Khan to Hetmyer, Quicker one on off, defended solidly off the back foot. 24/1

11.5 S Khan to Brathwaite, Brathwaite camps back and punches it to sweeper cover for a single. 24/1

11.4 S Khan to Brathwaite, Tossed up outside off, spinning away. Kraigg lets it go. 23/1

11.3 S Khan to K Brathwaite, That was a close shave! Fullish delivery and drifting in, Brathwaite plays at it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball deflects back and just falls short of Ahmed's gloves. It was really close to the off pole as well. 23/1

11.2 S Khan to Brathwaite, Tossed up delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 23/1

11.1 S Khan to Brathwaite, Short delivery outside off, zips through the pitch. Brathwaite chops it towards point. 23/1

Shadab Khan is called in for a bowl.

A silly point comes in place.

10.6 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Brathwaite works this one to mid-wicket and will retain the strike. 23/1

10.5 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Drifting into Brathwaite. He clears his front leg and defends it solidly. 22/1

10.4 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Tossed up outside off, Brathwaite reaches out to it and plays it to point. 22/1

10.3 Y Shah to K Brathwaite, Fullish delivery, pushed to mid on. 22/1

10.2 Y Shah to Hetmyer, A bit shorter in length, Hetmyer turns it with the spin to deep mid-wicket for a single. 22/1

10.1 Y Shah to Hetmyer, Tossed up outside off, Hetmyer with an exaggerated front foot movement turns it to mid-wicket. 21/1

9.6 M Abbas to Brathwaite, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 21/1

9.5 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Fuller length again, clipped to mid-wicket. 21/1

9.4 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Fullish delivery, shaping in. Defended off the front foot. 21/1

9.3 M Abbas to Brathwaite, On a lenth on off, Brathwaite shuffles across, gets opened up in his stance but manages to keep it down. 21/1

9.2 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Good length delivery outside off, straightens a touch and the ball stays low. Hetmyer tries to defend but gets beaten all ends up and the ball just whizzes past the outside edge. 21/1

9.1 M Abbas to S Hetmyer, Short delivery into the body, Hetmyer pulls it through mid-wicket for a single. 21/1

8.6 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Tossed up outside off, Brathwaite gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 20/1

8.5 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Brathwaite drives it straight to the fielder at mid on. 20/1

8.4 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Tossed up around leg, Brathwaite drives it back to the bowler. 20/1

8.3 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Brathwaite gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 20/1

8.2 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Floated outside off, Brathwaite prods forward and defends it. 20/1

8.1 Y Shah to K Brathwaite, Tossed up around off, Brathwaite drives it straight to the fielder at mid on. 20/1

Yasir Shah comes into the attack. A slip and short leg in place.

7.6 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Fuller delivery around off, Hetmyer drives it towards the fielder at extra cover. 20/1

7.5 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Good length delivery around off, Hetmyer stays in his crease and defends it. 20/1

7.4 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Angling into the pads, Hetmyer somehow manages to defend it. 20/1

7.3 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Fuller delivery around off, Hetmyer drives it straight towards mid off. Misbah puts in a dive to his left to stop it. 20/1

7.2 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Good length delivery outside off, Hetmyer shoulders his arms to it. 20/1

7.1 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Length delivery and angling across, Hetmyer stays in his crease and tries to defend it. Gets beaten by the away movement. 20/1

The umpires are again having a look at the light meter. It is good enough.

6.6 M Amir to Brathwaite, Length delivery outside off, Brathwaite shuffles across and defends it. 20/1

6.5 M Amir to S Hetmyer, Good length delivery into the pads, Hetmyer pulls it towards deep square leg for a single. 20/1

6.4 M Amir to Hetmyer, Good length delivery outside off, Hetmyer punches it towards the fielder at extra cover. 19/1

6.3 M Amir to Hetmyer, Angling into the pads, Hetmyer stays in his crease and defends it. 19/1

6.2 M Amir to Hetmyer, Length delivery outside off, Hetmyer stays in his crease and defends it. 19/1

6.1 M Amir to Hetmyer, FOUR! Precise! Fuller delivery into the pads, Hetmyer drives it through the mid on region for a boundary. 19/1

Out comes the fourth umpire with the light meter. The umpire takes a reading but seems like it is fine to continue for now.

5.6 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Back of a length delivery outside off, Brathwaite guides it towards the fielder at point. 15/1

5.5 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Angling into the pads, Hetmyer clips it through the mid-wicket region for a single. 15/1

5.4 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Another length delivery outside off, Hetmyer stays in his crease and defends it on the off side. 14/1

5.3 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Length delivery outside off, Hetmyer tries to defend it. Ends up inside edging it onto his pads. 14/1

Short extra cover in place now.

5.2 M Abbas to S Hetmyer, Length delivery outside off, Hetmyer leans forward and drives it through the cover region for a couple. 14/1

5.1 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Good length delivery outside off, Hetmyer does not with flirt with it. 12/1

4.6 M Amir to Brathwaite, On a fuller length just outside off, Brathwaite shuffles across, covers the stumps and shoulders his arms to it. 12/1

4.5 M Amir to Brathwaite, Fuller delivery into the pads, Brathwaite covers the stumps and defends it neatly. 12/1

4.4 M Amir to Brathwaite, Wide outside off, Brathwaite lets it through to the keeper. 12/1

4.3 M Amir to Brathwaite, Around off on a good length, Brathwaite defends it on the off side. 12/1

4.2 M Amir to Brathwaite, Angling across from a length outside off, Brathwaite covers his stumps and lets the ball through to the keeper. 12/1

4.1 M Amir to Brathwaite,Good length delivery angling across, Brathwaite stays in his crease and defends it. 12/1

3.6 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Back of a length delivery outside off, Hetmyer stays in his crease and defends it. 12/1

3.5 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Comes around the wicket, angles it into the stumps. The batsman gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 12/1

3.4 M Abbas to Hetmyer, So that's the third leave off the over. Hetmyer is not interested to play anything outside off. 12/1

3.3 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Another length delivery but this time a bit wide outside off, Hetmyer chooses to leave it. 12/1

3.2 M Abbas to Hetmyer, FOUR! Top shot! Length delivery around off, Hetmyer pulls it through the mid-wicket region to get off the mark with a boundary. 12/1

3.1 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Good length delivery outside off, Hetmyer shoulders his arms to it. 8/1

2.6 M Amir to Brathwaite, Length delivery angling across, Brathwaite hangs his bat in defence. The ball whizzes past the outside edge and goes into the gloves of the keeper. The players appeal but the umpire stays put. Misbah is excited but no other player is interested for a review. 8/1

2.5 M Amir to Brathwaite, Fuller into the stumps, Brathwaite clips it towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 8/1

2.4 M Amir to Brathwaite, Length delivery around off, Brathwaite pushes it towards the fielder at mid off. 8/1

2.3 M Amir to Brathwaite, Short delivery into the body, Brathwaite ducks under it. 8/1

2.2 M Amir to Brathwaite, Fuller delivery into the pads, Brathwaite prods forward and defends it neatly. 8/1

2.1 M Amir to Brathwaite, Angling across on a length outside off, Brathwaite stays in his crease and does not bother to flirt with it. 8/1

1.6 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Another good length delivery angling across, Hetmyer covers the stumps and shoulders his arms to it. 8/1

1.5 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Good length delivery outside off, Hetmyer stays in his crease and lets it through to the keeper. 8/1

Shimron Hetmyer comes out to bat.

1.4 M Abbas to Powell, OUT! Powell departs! Fuller length delivery outside off, nips in a bit. Powell goes for a drive but does not read the swing well. Gets a thick inside edge which travels at a fast pace towards the keeper. Ahmed dives full stretch to his right and takes a brilliant catch. Good bowling by Abbas and this is just the start the visitors needed. 8/1

1.3 M Abbas to Powell, Again a fuller delivery into the pads, Powell clips it through the square leg region for a couple. 8/0

1.2 M Abbas to Powell, Good length delivery outside off, Powell shuffles a bit and defends it back to the bowler. 6/0

1.1 M Abbas to Powell, FOUR! Top shot to get off the mark! Angling into the pads on a fuller length, Powell flicks it aerially over the mid-wicket region for a boundary. 6/0

Mohammad Abbas to bowl from the other end.

0.6 M Amir to Brathwaite, Angling into the pads, Brathwaite clips it through the square leg region to get off the mark with a couple. 2/0

0.5 M Amir to Brathwaite, Another good length delivery outside off, Brathwaite stays in his crease and defends it. 0/0

0.4 M Amir to Brathwaite, Good length delivery around leg, the ball nips in. Brathwaite shuffles and tries to clip it but he fails to make contact there. 0/0

0.3 M Amir to Brathwaite, Good length delivery outside off, Brathwaite gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 0/0

0.2 M Amir to Brathwaite, Length delivery around middle and off, Brathwaite clips it towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 0/0

0.1 M Amir to Brathwaite, Down the leg side, Amir is unable to control the swing. Brathwaite tries to clip it but fails to make contact. 0/0

First Published: May 3, 2017, 10:18 PM IST