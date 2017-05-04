West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 5 - As It Happened

(Getty Images)

Round-up, Day 4: Yasir Shah’s stranglehold of the West Indies continued on the fourth day of the second Test at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday as the leg-spinner snared six for 90 to re-open the prospect of a first-ever Test match victory at the venue for Pakistan going into the final day.

Despite a patient, disciplined Test best of 90 from Shai Hope and a succession of half-century partnerships that raised expectations of the home side batting their way to safety, West Indies slipped from the relative comfort of 235 for four to be 264 for nine at stumps.

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

So that's it from us for this game. We have witnessed an enticing game of cricket which has now made the 3-match Test series even-stevens. The third and final Test will take place at Roseau and it promises to be a thrilling contest. Pakistan will be looking to get their first series win in the Caribbean while the hosts will want to deny them and emerge on top. Join us on May 10 at 1000 local (1400 GMT) to catch all the action. Until then, goodbye and cheers!

West Indies skipper, Jason Holder says that it was a collective team effort. Reckons that they batted very well in the first innings and their bowlers backed the score they posted. Cites that the wicket deteriorates a lot here on Day 5. Also says that they put down a couple of chances but apart from that everything was good. Appreciates Shai Hope for batting really well but feels that he was unlucky to miss out on his hundred. Mentions that they had to improve on a few areas and the guys did that really well. Ends by saying that it was really important for the guys to show consistency and they obliged.

Man of the Match, Shannon Gabriel says that this win means a lot to him. Credits his team for putting a great performance and also praises Chase for the way he batted in the first innings. Mentions that they knew that if they got a good lead on this fifth day pitch, they were always in with a chance. Adds that he was trying too hard and trying to bowl too fast, so he took a decision to stay calm in the second innings. Feels that it is one of his biggest achievements. Mentions that that the ball did reverse a bit but he still had to put the ball in the right areas. Ends by saying that the track was a bit up and down and he tried to bowl in the right areas.

Pakistan skipper, Misbah-ul-Haq says that it is really difficult to bat on a day 5 wicket and they knew that. Feels that they lost the plot on the fourth day when they allowed the hosts to score runs at a brisk pace. Appreciates the West Indian bowlers for bowling probing lengths and also bowling their hearts out. Reckons that they always tried to play positive cricket throughout the match. Adds that they lost the plot in the first 20 overs of the final day where they were totally dismal with the bat. Praises Yasir Shah for bowling extraordinarily well for them. Ends by saying that this series is up for grabs and expects it to be a good final Test match.

The pitch started to deteriorate but the Windies were resolute in reply. Hope made a terrific 90 to put the hosts in a commanding position. Brathwaite, Chase and Singh also made handy contributions to set a target of 188 for the tourists. Yasir Shah weaved his magic to take 7/94 and that kept Pakistan in with a chance. However, the home side came back to produce an inspirational bowling performance and Pakistan crumbled under pressure to get bowled out for their second lowest total against West Indies in Tests.

Earlier, West Indies put up a decent score on the board thanks to a century and a half century from Chase and Holder respectively. Amir and Abbas were the pick of the bowlers for the tourists then. Pakistan came out to bat and responded well. They took a lead of 81 runs, courtesy of Ali, Misbah and Shehzad. Azhar Ali scored a brilliant century but the Pakistan skipper missed out on the milestone by a mere run. Holder and Gabriel were brilliant with the ball for the hosts.

That's it! An emphatic victory for West Indies and they thoroughly deserve it. They have bundled out Pakistan for their tenth lowest total in Test cricket and have outplayed them comprehensively. Shannon Gabriel was absolutely outstanding and ran through the visitors. He ended with remarkable figures of 11-4-11-5 in the final innings taking his tally to 9 wickets for the game. Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph provided him good support and took three and two wickets respectively. Nothing much to mention about the visitors' batting apart from the 42-run stand between Sarfraz Ahmed and Shadab Khan.

34.4 J Holder to Ahmed, OUT! Final nail in the coffin! Length delivery outside off, Sarfraz Ahmed dances down the track and goes for a big heave. Mistimes it and the ball flies towards the fielder at wide long on. Chase gets underneath it and takes the final catch of the game. The hosts have started celebrating and why won't they? WEST INDIES WIN BY 106 RUNS! 81/10

34.3 J Holder to Ahmed, Full delivery around off, Sarfraz covers the line and defends it. 81/9

34.2 J Holder to Ahmed, Full toss around off, Ahmed drives it straight to the fielder at mid off. 81/9

34.1 J Holder to S Ahmed, Fuller delivery into the stumps, Ahmed digs it out towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 81/9

33.6 S Gabriel to Abbas, Length delivery outside off, Abbas lets it through to the keeper. 81/9

33.5 S Gabriel to Abbas, Fuller delivery and way down the leg side. Abbas misses his flick. 81/9

Mohammad Abbas is the last man in.

33.4 S Gabriel to Y Shah, OUT! Fifer for Shannon Gabriel! Length delivery and nipping back in at brisk pace. Yasir Shah stays deep in his crease and tries to defend it. The ball stays low and that takes Yasir by surprise. He fails to defend it and the ball goes through to disturb the stumps. Shannon Gabriel is bowling brilliantly and he gets rewarded for his consistency. West Indies are just one wicket away from glory. 81/9

33.3 S Gabriel to Shah, Yorker, right on the money. Yasir Shah digs it out back to the bowler. 81/8

33.2 S Gabriel to Shah, Fuller delivery around off, Shah shuffles a bit and drives it towards the fielder at mid on. 81/8

33.1 S Gabriel to Shah, Good length delivery outside off, Yasir Shah defends it on the off side. 81/8

32.6 J Holder to Ahmed, Good length delivery outside off, Ahmed punches it towards the fielder at point. 81/8

32.5 J Holder to Shah, Leg bye! Short into the pads, Yasir tries to clip it but fails to make contact. Gets rapped on the pads and the ball goes through the square leg region. A leg bye is taken. 81/8

32.4 J Holder to Shah, Fuller around off, Yasir clips it towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 80/8

32.3 J Holder to Ahmed, Ahmed shuffles way across and clips it towards fine leg for a single. 80/8

32.2 J Holder to Ahmed, Fuller delivery into the stumps, Ahmed drives it back to the bowler. Holder throws it back to the batsman who gets hit on his pads. 79/8

32.1 J Holder to Ahmed,Good length delivery angling into the batsman, Sarfraz gets behind it and defends it. 79/8

32.1 J Holder to Ahmed, No ball! Angling into the pads, Ahmed looks to play it across but is hit on the pads. Holder overstepped on that occasion. 79/8

31.6 S Gabriel to Shah, On a fuller length outside off, Shah plays it with an open face to cover-point. 78/8

31.5 S Gabriel to Shah, Fullish delivery around off, Shah lunges forward and defends it calmly. 78/8

Drinks...

Yasir Shah walks out to replace Mohammad Amir.

31.4 S Gabriel to Amir, OUT! Gabriel breaks the threatening partnership! On a fuller length and angling away from Amir. He throws his bat at it and manages to slice it straight towards Vishaul Singh at backward point. He takes a simple catch and the hosts are celebrating. It was a poor shot from Amir and he has thrown his wicket away. End of the 42-run stand. Gabriel gets his fourth wicket and West Indies are inching closer to level the Test series 1-1. 78/8

31.3 S Gabriel to Amir, This one slants across Amir and stays low. Amir defends it off the bottom off his bat. 78/7

31.2 S Gabriel to Amir, Brilliant yorker on off, Amir is alert to it and digs it out to mid-wicket. 78/7

31.1 S Gabriel to Ahmed, Starts off with one straying on the pads, clipped with ease to fine leg for a single. 78/7

Shannon Gabriel is called back into the attack.

30.6 J Holder to Amir, Short delivery outside off, Amir goes for the cut but misses. 77/7

30.5 J Holder to Amir, Very full on the pads, Amir looks to clip it across but is hit on the pads. 77/7

30.4 J Holder to Amir, Short of a length outside off, defended off the back foot to the off side. 77/7

30.3 J Holder to Amir, On a good length around off, played with an open face to point. The partnership has moved to 41 runs from 48 balls. Great going from Amir and Ahmed. 77/7

30.2 J Holder to Amir, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 77/7

30.1 Holder to Amir, Yorker outside off, Amir digs it out off the outer half towards the slip region. 77/7

30.1 J Holder to S Ahmed, No ball! Run out chance missed! Yorker outside off, Sarfraz jams it over the bowler's head and takes off as the ball goes towards mid off. Gabriel comes across, picks up the ball but misses his shy at the bowler's end. If that hit, Sarfraz was a goner. He almost threw his wicket away. No ball signaled as Holder had overstepped on that occasion. 77/7

29.6 A Joseph to Amir, Length delivery outside off, Amir prods forward and defends it. 75/7

The first slip fielder comes closer to the keeper.

29.5 A Joseph to M Amir, FOUR! Edged and four! Length delivery outside off, Amir goes for a drive. Gets an outside edge to it and the ball runs through the gap between the keeper and the first slip fielder for a boundary. 75/7

29.4 A Joseph to Amir, FOUR! Shot! Length delivery outside off, Amir cashes on the width and drives it through the cover region for a boundary. 71/7

29.3 A Joseph to Amir, Length delivery angling across, Amir defends it on the off side. 67/7

29.2 A Joseph to Amir, Fuller delivery outside off, Amir lofts it over the infield on the off side for a couple. 67/7

29.1 A Joseph to Amir, Good length delivery outside off, Amir punches it towards the fielder at point. 65/7

28.6 J Holder to Ahmed, Ahmed pre-meditates this time. Shuffles across and looks to sweep the fullish delivery angling down the leg side but misses. 65/7

28.5 J Holder to Ahmed, Back of a length delivery and straight on this occasion, Ahmed works it nicely through mid-wicket and picks up two runs for doing so. 65/7

28.4 J Holder to Ahmed, Short of a length outside off, guided towards gully. 63/7

28.3 J Holder to S Ahmed, Fullish delivery outside off, pushed to covers. 63/7

28.2 J Holder to Ahmed, FOUR! Nice improvisation! Ahmed walks down the track, shuffles across and whips it through wide mid on to fine the fence. Smart batting from Sarfraz. 63/7

28.1 J Holder to Ahmed, Angling down the leg side, Ahmed lets it go. 59/7

27.6 A Joseph to Amir, Dug in short on middle and leg, Amir mistimes the pull over mid-wicket. Two runs taken. 59/7

27.5 A Joseph to Amir, On a good length outside off, pushed off the back foot to covers. 57/7

27.4 A Joseph to Amir, Brathwaite drops a dolly! Full delivery just outside off, Amir looks to jam it out but gets an outside edge that flies towards Kraigg Brathwaite at first slip. He makes a mess of it. It is the easiest of the catches, Brathwaite will be kicking himself. 57/7

27.3 A Joseph to Amir, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 57/7

27.2 A Joseph to Amir, Back of a length ball slanting across Amir. He stays back and defends it to covers. 57/7

27.1 A Joseph to S Ahmed, Dug in short on middle and leg, Ahmed hooks it to fine leg for a single. 57/7

26.6 J Holder to M Amir, Shortish delivery outside off, Amir chops it towards point. 8 runs from that over. 56/7

26.5 J Holder to M Amir, Fullish delivery outside off, driven sweetly to mid off. 56/7

26.4 J Holder to Amir, On a good length on off, kept out off the back foot. 56/7

26.3 J Holder to Amir, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 56/7

26.2 J Holder to Amir, FOUR! Exquisite! Fuller length delivery outside off, Amir cover drives it elegantly and the ball whistles away to the fence. Any top order batsman would have been proud of that. 56/7

26.1 J Holder to Amir, Four Byes! 50 up for Pakistan! Sprays this one down the leg side, Amir looks to play it across but misses. Dowrich dives full length to his right but fails to stop it and the ball rolls to the fine leg fence. 52/7

25.6 A Joseph to Ahmed, Back of a length outside off, Ahmed looks to cut it but ends up chopping it towards point. 48/7

25.5 A Joseph to Ahmed, Straying on the hips, tucked to backward square leg for two runs. 48/7

25.4 A Joseph to Ahmed, Short of a length outside off, pushed off the back foot to covers. 46/7

25.3 A Joseph to Ahmed, On a length and angling into Sarfraz. He strides forward and defends it solidly. 46/7

25.2 A Joseph to Ahmed, Short of a length on off, defended off the back foot to short mid-wicket. 46/7

25.1 A Joseph to Ahmed, FOUR! Fractionally overpitched outside off, Ahmed leans ahead and creams it through covers for an exquiste boundary. That is what the visitors need to keep on doing, put the loose deliveries away. 46/7

24.6 J Holder to Amir, FOUR! Beautiful! Back of a length delivery slanting across Amir. He punches it elegantly through covers and the ball races to the fence. 42/7

24.5 J Holder to Amir, On a fuller length outside off, Mohammad lets it go. 38/7

24.4 J Holder to Amir, On a length slanting across Amir. He taps it to the man at point. 38/7

24.3 J Holder to Amir, Good length delivery on middle, defended solidly off the back foot. 38/7

24.2 J Holder to Amir, Back of a length delivery, Amir hops back and defends it. 38/7

24.1 J Holder to Amir, Fullish delivery around off, pushed to covers. 38/7

23.6 A Joseph to Ahmed, In the corridor of uncertainty, holding its line. Ahmed doesn't flirt with it. 38/7

23.5 A Joseph to Ahmed, On a length outside off, Ahmed defends it calmly. 38/7

23.4 A Joseph to Ahmed, Straighter on this occasion, Ahmed clips it nicely through mid-wicket and picks up two runs for it. 38/7

23.3 A Joseph to S Ahmed, Fullish delivery outside off, driven to covers. 36/7

23.2 A Joseph to Ahmed, In the channel outside off, Sarfraz lets it go. 36/7

23.1 A Joseph to Ahmed, On a length outside off, shaping in. Ahmed feels for it but is beaten all ends up. That was very close to the outside edge. 36/7

22.6 J Holder to Amir, Back of a length outside off, Amir stays back and pushes it back to the bowler. 36/7

22.5 J Holder to Amir, On a fuller length outside off, played with soft hands to point. 36/7

Mohammad Amir steps out to bat.

22.4 J Holder to Khan, OUT! Another one bites the dust! The off cutter this time and on a good length outside off, Khan stays back, pushes at it tamely but gets a faint outside edge that flies towards Shane Dowrich behind the stumps. He stays calm and takes the easiest of catches. It seems like a matter of time now before West Indies march to a comprehensive victory. 36/7

22.3 J Holder to Khan, Rash shot! Full length delivery outside off, Khan goes for a booming drive but gets beaten. 36/6

22.2 J Holder to Khan, Another one that angles in sharply from around off, Khan fends at it but gets an inside edge that falls in front of him. Keeps it away from rolling towards the stumps. 36/6

22.1 J Holder to Khan, Back of a length delivery, zips through the pitch. Shadab stays back and keeps it out. 36/6

21.6 A Joseph to Ahmed, Short of a length on leg, clipped to mid-wicket. 36/6

21.5 A Joseph to Ahmed, Fullish delivery, defended off the front foot. 36/6

21.4 A Joseph to Khan, Back of a length outside off, punched past the diving cover fielder for a run. 36/6

21.3 Joseph to Khan, A chirpy appeal for an LBW turned down! On a good length and angling down, Shadab looks to play it across but is rapped on the pads. However, the umpire is not interested this time. It was going down leg. 35/6

Shadab Khan makes his way out.

21.2 Joseph to Shehzad, OUT! Decision stays! Back of a length delivery outside off, nipping in sharply and stays extremely low. Shehzad hops back and looks to defend it off his back foot. His bat is nowhere near the ball and misses to get rapped on the front pad. There is a huge appeal for an LBW and the umpire raises the dreaded finger. Shehzad immediately goes for the review. It looks really close to the naked eye. Time for the replays. The Hawk Eye shows that it would have clipped the leg stump. So the umpire's call stays and Shehzad is a goner. Pakistan have lost both the reviews. It looks all gloomy for Pakistan now. 35/6

Ahmed Shehzad has been given out LBW but he has taken the review.

21.1 A Joseph to Shehzad, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 35/5

Alzarri Joseph will bowl from the other end.

20.6 J Holder to Ahmed, On a fuller length on middle and leg, kept out off the back foot. Another probing over from Holder. 35/5

20.5 J Holder to Ahmed, On a good length outside off, defended off the back foot to covers. 35/5

20.4 J Holder to Ahmed, Good length delivery outside off, tapped to point. 35/5

20.3 J Holder to Ahmed, Back of a length outside off, punched off the back foot to covers. 35/5

20.2 J Holder to Ahmed, On a length and stays very low, Sarfraz hops back and manages to keep it out to short leg. 35/5

20.1 J Holder to Ahmed, Dug in short on middle, Ahmed ducks under it to evade it. 35/5

The players and the umpires are making their way back into the middle. Ahmed Shehzad and Sarfraz Ahmed to continue their innings. Jason Holder will continue with the ball for West Indies.

...DAY 5, SESSION 2...

With two sessions and a minimum of 67 overs still to be bowled, Pakistan can still make a comeback as they just need 153 runs more to win. Losing half of their side is a big concern for them but Ahmed Shehzad and Sarfraz Ahmed are more than capable of putting up a good show with the bat. We are in for a terrific afternoon session where one team will want to battle it out till the end and the other will look to run through the former's defenses. Join us in a while for the post-lunch session which can turn out to be the deciding one.

West Indies have catapulted their way back to the top of the game. They are now dictating the terms, thanks to a brilliant first session. Ahmed Shehzad has been lucky to survive till now and he has again managed to get a reprieve in this innings. None of the other top and middle order batsmen made their stay in the middle count. They were rather too defensive and that backfired on them. Shannon Gabriel has just been exceptional with the ball which has landed the hosts in such a position. He managed to take three crucial wickets and that will surely be haunting the visitors.

19.6 S Gabriel to Shehzad, Fuller length ball on off, Shehzad gets squared up but he manages to keep it out to covers. THAT'S LUNCH ON DAY 5! 35/5

19.5 S Gabriel to Shehzad, That's a well-directed bouncer on middle, Shehzad ducks under the sharp bumper and evades it. This is brilliant bowling from Gabriel. 35/5

19.4 S Gabriel to Shehzad, Short of a length delivery, angling in. This time it lifts off the pitch a touch and takes Shehzad by surprise. He hops back and fends at it but gets an inside edge onto his leg. He is shaking his hands off. 35/5

19.3 S Gabriel to Shehzad, Good length delivery outside off, Ahmed camps back and defends it down the track. 35/5

19.2 S Gabriel to Shehzad, On a length on off, Shehzad stays back and defends it. 35/5

19.1 S Gabriel to A Shehzad, Fullish delivery, pushed to mid on. 35/5

18.6 J Holder to Ahmed, Back of a length delivery outside off, defended off the back foot. 35/5

18.5 J Holder to Ahmed, Fullish delivery shaping in, Sarfraz Ahmed clips it nicely through mid-wicket and picks up two runs for it. 35/5

18.4 J Holder to Ahmed, Fullish delivery outside off, pushed to covers. 33/5

18.3 J Holder to Ahmed, In the channel outside off, Ahmed lets it go. 33/5

18.2 J Holder to Ahmed, Close shave! Angling in sharply from outside off, Sarfraz is cramped for room and he gets a thick inside edge that just goes wide of the short leg fielder. Two runs taken. 33/5

18.1 J Holder to Ahmed, On a length on off, defended off the back foot. 31/5

17.6 S Gabriel to Shehzad, Fuller length ball on middle and leg, defended to short mid-wicket. 31/5

17.5 S Gabriel to A Shehzad, Fuller length ball on off, Shehzad is squared up a touch as he gets an outside edge towards gully. 31/5

17.4 S Gabriel to Ahmed, Straying on the pads, tucked to square leg for a single. 31/5

17.3 S Gabriel to Ahmed, Good length delivery outside off, the batsman punches it towards the fielder at covers. 30/5

17.2 S Gabriel to Ahmed, Fuller delivery outside off, Sarfraz prods forward and defends it. 30/5

17.1 S Gabriel to Ahmed, Angling in from a length around off, Sarfraz defends it back to the bowler. 30/5

16.6 J Holder to Shehzad, Fuller delivery around off, Shehzad clips it towards the fielder at mid on. 30/5

16.5 J Holder to Shehzad, Good length delivery wide outside off, Shehzad lets it through to the keeper. 30/5

16.4 J Holder to Shehzad, Length around off, Shehzad lunges forward and defends it. 30/5

16.3 J Holder to Shehzad, Another off cutter from Holder, the ball stays low. Shehzad gets forward and tries to defend it. Gets beaten and the ball sneaks through the gap between bat and pad. Luckily misses the off pole as well. 30/5

16.2 J Holder to Shehzad, Shortish delivery outside off, Shehzad shoulders his arms to it. 30/5

16.1 J Holder to Shehzad, Good length delivery outside off, nips back quite a bit. The batsman tries to defend it but gets beaten by the inward movement. 30/5

15.6 S Gabriel to Ahmed, Good length delivery outside off, defended off the back foot. 30/5

15.5 S Gabriel to Ahmed, On a length outside off, defended off the front foot. 30/5

Sarfraz Ahmed steps out to bat.

15.4 S Gabriel to A Shafiq, OUT! West Indies are ruling the roost at home! On a length outside off, angling in. Shafiq pushes at it with hard hands and gets a thick outside edge that travels at a fast pace towards Kieran Powell at first slip. He is a bit tentative, juggles it but manages to hold onto it. Pakistan are falling down like a pack of cards now. Half of their side is back to the hut and West Indies are five wickets away from a famous victory. 30/5

15.3 S Gabriel to Shafiq, In the channel outside off, left alone. 30/4

Asad Shafiq is the next man in.

15.2 S Gabriel to Misbah, OUT! Pakistan are in dire straits now! On a good length outside off, shaping in. Misbah lunges forward to counter it but seems to have missed it. Is hit on the front pad and the West Indies players go up in a strong appeal for an LBW. The umpire shakes his head this time to say no. Another massive moment in the game and Holder opts for the review. The replays roll in. The third umpire checks for the inside edge. Well, there seems to be a deflection and yes, there is an inside edge on it. The replays also show the edge went onto hit the pads and lobbed towards gully where Shai Hope pouched it safely. So that's it, the review works wonders for the home side and Misbah has to walk back. 30/4

Jason Holder opts to take a review against Misbah-ul-Haq! It is regarding an LBW decision.

15.1 S Gabriel to Shehzad, On a length and angling in, Shehzad looks to defend it but gets an inside edge to square leg. Single taken. 30/3

14.6 J Holder to Misbah, Digs it in short, angling down. Misbah looks to pull it but is foxed by the slowness of the delivery. That was bowled cross seam by Jason Holder. 29/3

14.5 J Holder to Misbah, Full delivery outside off, Misbah puts his head down and defends it calmly. 29/3

14.4 J Holder to Misbah, Good length delivery outside off, pushed to covers. 29/3

14.3 J Holder to Misbah, On a length and angling in, Misbah stays back and defends it nicely. 29/3

14.2 J Holder to Misbah, Fuller length ball outside off, defended towards silly mid off. 29/3

Silly mid off in place.

14.1 J Holder to Misbah, On a length outside off, angling in. Misbah camps back and defends it down the track. 29/3

13.6 A Joseph to Shehzad, Rash shot! Full delivery outside off, Shehzad goes for a booming drive but gets beaten. 29/3

13.5 A Joseph to Shehzad, Brilliant fielding, Singh! Angling into the pads, nudged towards fine leg. Vishaul Singh hares to his right and puts in a full length dive to make a brilliant save. The umpires check for the boundary but he is fine. Saves two runs for his side. 29/3

13.4 A Joseph to Shehzad, On a good length outside off, keeps low. Kept out off the back foot to covers. 27/3

13.3 A Joseph to Shehzad, On a full length outside off, Shehzad resists the temptation to go for the drive. 27/3

13.2 A Joseph to Shehzad, Back of a length delivery outside off, Shehzad hops back and defends it tentatively to the off side. 27/3

13.1 A Joseph to Shehzad, In the channel outside off, left alone. 27/3

12.6 J Holder to Misbah, On a length on off, Misbah covers the line and defends it. 27/3

Misbah-ul-Haq walks out to bat.

12.5 J Holder to Khan, OUT! This is a big moment in the game! Good length delivery well outside off, seaming in. The ball comes back in sharply after hitting the crack and stays very low. Younis Khan hops back and tries to keep it out but gets completely foxed by the lack of bounce and also the sharp inward movement on it. Is pinged on the front pad and up go the hosts in a confident appeal. The umpire obliges and rules it out. Younis Khan consults Shehzad and takes the review. The Hawk Eye shows three reds and Khan is a dead duck. He fails once again and the hosts are on top. The visitors lose a review and the hosts need 7 more wickets to win the match. 27/3

Younis Khan has been given out LBW but he opts for the review. Seems very close to the naked eye.

12.4 J Holder to Khan, In the corridor of uncertainty, nips in after pitching. Khan plants his front foot across and sees it through. 27/2

12.3 J Holder to Shehzad, Straying on the hips, tucked to fine leg for an easy single. 27/2

12.2 J Holder to Shehzad, Back of a length outside off, Shehzad stays back and defends it to short cover. 26/2

12.1 J Holder to Shehzad, Good length delivery outside off, Ahmed camps back and defends it solidly. 26/2

Jason Holder brings himself into the attack.

Drinks...

11.6 A Joseph to Khan, Good length delivery outside off, Younis Khan gets behind it and defends it. 26/2

11.5 A Joseph to Y Khan, FOUR! Shot! Too full and around off, Younis Khan leans forward and drives it through the extra cover region for a boundary. 26/2

11.4 A Joseph to Khan, Fuller delivery around off, Younis Khan defends it back to the bowler. 22/2

11.3 A Joseph to Khan, Back of a length delivery outside off, Younis shuffles across and lets the ball go through to the keeper. 22/2

11.2 A Joseph to Khan, Fuller delivery around off, Younis Khan prods forward and defends it. 22/2

11.1 A Joseph to Khan, Sprayed down the leg side, Younis Khan tries to clip it through but fails to make contact. 22/2

10.6 S Gabriel to Shehzad, Slower delivery outside off, Shehzad blocks it out. 22/2

10.5 S Gabriel to A Shehzad, Full and wide outside off, Shehzad drives it towards the fielder at mid off. 22/2

10.5 S Gabriel to Khan, No ball! Short and wide outside off, Younis Khan punches it towards covers for a single. Gabriel oversteps again. 22/2

10.4 S Gabriel to Khan, Outside off, Younis Khan reaches out to it and defends it. 20/2

10.3 S Gabriel to Khan, Length delivery around off, the ball stays low. Younis Khan still manages to defend it. 20/2

10.2 S Gabriel to Khan, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 20/2

10.1 S Gabriel to Khan, Younis Khan prods forward and defends it. 20/2

9.6 A Joseph to Shehzad, DROPPED AND FOUR! Good length delivery outside off, nipping away. Shehzad stays in the line of the ball and tries to defend it. Gets beaten by the away movement and gets an outside edge to it. The ball flies towards the fielder at first slip. Kieran Powell drops a sitter who just manages to get his fingers to it. The ball runs through his legs and the gully fielder gives it a chase. Tries to stop it with a dive but he makes contact with the ropes as he tries to stop it. Shehzad has been lucky on numerous occasions in this match. 20/2

9.5 A Joseph to Shehzad, FOUR! Width and punished! Short and wide outside off, Shehzad cuts it over the cover region for a boundary. 16/2

9.4 A Joseph to Shehzad, Length delivery outside off, Shehzad gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 12/2

9.3 A Joseph to Shehzad, Angling into the batsman, Shehzad defends it on the leg side. 12/2

9.2 A Joseph to Shehzad, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 12/2

9.1 A Joseph to Shehzad, Close shave! Short delivery outside off, the ball does not rise at all. Shehzad stays in his back foot to defend it. It goes underneath his bat and luckily past the off stump towards the keeper. No harm done. 12/2

8.6 S Gabriel to Shehzad, Fuller into the pads, Shehzad clips it through square leg for a single. 12/2

8.5 S Gabriel to Shehzad, In the air... but safe! Slower delivery into the pads, Shehzad reads it late. Flicks it uppishly towards the mid-wicket region. Just falls short of the fielder who was anxiously waiting for it. 11/2

8.4 S Gabriel to Shehzad, Short and wide outside off, Shehzad does not flirt with it. 11/2

8.3 S Gabriel to Shehzad, Length delivery outside off, left alone. 11/2

8.2 S Gabriel to Shehzad, Good length delivery nipping back in, Shehzad covers his stumps and lets it through. 11/2

8.1 S Gabriel to Shehzad, Good length delivery around off, Shehzad stays in his crease and defends it. 11/2

7.6 A Joseph to Khan, Nearly! Angling into the pads, Younis Khan goes for a clip. Gets a faint edge on it and this time the ball goes on a bounce to the keeper who dives to his left to stop it. 11/2

7.5 A Joseph to Khan, Length delivery outside off, the ball stays low. Younis Khan still manages to defend it. 11/2

7.4 A Joseph to Khan, Younis Khan gets to the line of the ball and defends it. 11/2

Younis Khan strides out to bat. His side is in a bit of bother and he needs to rise to the occasion.

7.3 A Joseph to Azam, OUT! Soft dismissal! Down the leg side, Azam tries to flick it through. Gets a faint edge to it and the ball flies towards the keeper. Dowrich dives to his left and takes a really good catch to send Azam back for a duck. So that's a pair of ducks for Babar Azam in this match. West Indies will be aiming to pick up regular wickets and put the visitors under much more pressure. The hosts need 8 more wickets to win while Pakistan need 177 runs to win. 11/2

7.2 A Joseph to Shehzad, Into the pads, Shehzad clips it through the square leg region for a single to finally get off the mark. 11/1

7.1 A Joseph to Shehzad, Angling into the batsman, Shehzad prods forward and defends it. 10/1

6.6 S Gabriel to Azam, Azam gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it towards the fielder at covers. 10/1

Babar Azam comes out to bat.

6.5 S Gabriel to Ali, OUT! Massive breakthrough! Short delivery, Azhar Ali swivels a touch and goes for the pull but mistimes it towards the mid-wicket region. Hetmyer dives to his left and takes a sharp catch. The ball stopped a bit on the pitch which made it difficult for the batsman. He scored a century in his previous innings but has departed early this time. West Indies are elated! 10/1

6.4 S Gabriel to Ali, Length delivery outside off, Ali punches it towards the fielder at covers. 10/0

6.3 S Gabriel to A Ali, FOUR! Streaky runs! Good length delivery outside off, Ali tries to slap it through. Gets an outside edge just past the gully fielder for a boundary. 10/0

6.2 S Gabriel to Ali, Length delivery outside off, Azhar defends it on the off side. 6/0

6.1 S Gabriel to Ali, Fuller delivery into the pads, Azhar clips it towards the fielder at mid on. 6/0

5.6 A Joseph to Shehzad, Back of a length delivery into the body, Shehzad hops and tries to clip it through. Misses it completely and gets rapped on the pads. A stifled appeal is denied by the umpire. 6/0

5.5 A Joseph to Shehzad, Angling down the leg side, Shehzad fails to clip it through. 6/0

5.4 A Joseph to Shehzad, Good length delivery nipping into the batsman, Shehzad tries to defend it. Gets beaten and the ball just whizzes past the outside edge. 6/0

5.3 A Joseph to Shehzad, Angling into the stumps, Shehzad defends it towards the fielder at mid on. 6/0

5.2 A Joseph to Ali, Angling into the hips, Ali clips it through backward square leg for a single. 6/0

5.1 A Joseph to Ali, Angling into the pads, Azhar tries to clip it through but fails to make contact. 5/0

4.6 S Gabriel to Shehzad, Good length delivery outside off, Shehzad shoulders his arms to it. 5/0

4.5 S Gabriel to Shehzad, Short delivery outside off, Shehzad ducks under it. 5/0

4.4 S Gabriel to Shehzad, Length delivery outside off, nipping back in. Shehzad covers his stumps and lets it through to the keeper. 5/0

4.3 S Gabriel to Shehzad, Length delivery around off, Shehzad punches it towards covers. Vishaul Singh dives to his left and makes a good stop. 5/0

4.2 S Gabriel to Shehzad, Another fuller delivery, this time outside off, Shehzad drives it towards the fielder at covers. 5/0

4.1 S Gabriel to Shehzad, Fuller into the pads, Shehzad clips it towards mid-wicket. Hetmyer dives to his right and saves a certain boundary for his team. 5/0

3.6 A Joseph to Ali, Fuller delivery outside off, Ali lets it through to the keeper. 5/0

3.5 A Joseph to Ali, Curving away from a length outside off, Ali pushes it towards the fielder at covers. 5/0

3.4 A Joseph to Ali, Good length delivery outside off, Ali shoulders his arms to it. 5/0

3.3 A Joseph to Ali, Length delivery and curling away. Ali stays behind the line of the ball to defend it on the off side. 5/0

3.2 A Joseph to Ali, FOUR! Good shot! Good length delivery outside off, Azhar Ali stays in his crease and punches it elegantly through the cover region for a boundary. 5/0

3.1 A Joseph to Ali, Back of a length delivery outside off, nipping away. Azhar Ali does not flirt with it. 1/0

2.6 S Gabriel to Shehzad, Good length delivery outside off, Shehzad gets behind it and defends it. 1/0

2.5 S Gabriel to Shehzad, Angling in from a length this time, Shehzad reaches to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 1/0

2.4 S Gabriel to Shehzad, Length delivery outside off, nipping back in. Shehzad unleashes his drive but gets totally beaten by the inward movement. He is lucky not to edge it. 1/0

2.3 S Gabriel to Shehzad, Length delivery outside off, Shehzad is undisturbed by it. Nice carry on that ball as Dowrich collects it shoulder high. 1/0

2.2 S Gabriel to Shehzad, Fuller delivery outside off, Shehzad defends it towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 1/0

2.1 S Gabriel to Shehzad, Good length delivery and swinging in, Shehzad shuffles across and shoulders his arms to it. 1/0

1.6 A Joseph to Ali, Back of a length delivery outside off, Ali stays back and punches it back to the bowler. 1/0

1.5 A Joseph to Ali, Another good length delivery and nipping in, Ali covers his stumps and lets it through to the keeper. 1/0

1.4 A Joseph to Ali, Good length delivery outside off, the ball stays low. Azhar Ali tries to cut it but gets beaten by the lack of bounce. 1/0

1.3 A Joseph to Ali, Length delivery outside off, Ali shoulders his arms to it. 1/0

1.2 A Joseph to Ali, Length delivery outside off, Ali punches it towards the cover region. 1/0

1.1 A Joseph to Ali, Good length delivery around off, nipping away. Azhar Ali gets behind the line of the ball and defends it. 1/0

Alzarri Joseph to bowl from the other end.

0.6 S Gabriel to Shehzad, Another good length delivery outside off, Shehzad covers his stumps and lets the ball through to the keeper. 1/0

0.5 S Gabriel to Shehzad, Good length delivery outside off, Shehzad punches it towards the fielder at covers. 1/0

0.4 S Gabriel to Shehzad, Good length delivery outside off, the ball nips away a bit. Shehzad tries to defend it but gets beaten by the away movement. 1/0

0.3 S Gabriel to Ali, Length delivery outside off, Ali pushes it through covers for a single to get off the mark. 1/0

0.2 S Gabriel to Ali, Another length delivery angling into the batsman, the ball stays low. Azhar Ali defends it towards the mid-wicket region off the bottom half of his bat. 0/0

0.1 S Gabriel to Ali, Angling in from a length, the batsman gets behind the line of the ball and defends it. 0/0

First Published: May 4, 2017, 9:36 PM IST