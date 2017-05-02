West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3: As It Happened

Azhal Ali. (Getty Images)

Round-up, Day 2: West Indies hit back with three wickets in the final hour after a 155-run opening stand as Pakistan reached stumps at 172-3 in reply to the home side’s first innings total of 312 on the second day.

Azhar Ali held firm at one end for an unbeaten 81 in a five-hour vigil after opening partner Ahmed Shehzad rode outrageous moments of luck to contribute 70 in the first-wicket partnership. He resumes on the third morning alongside captain Misbah ul Haq.

Commentary (West Indies innings)

With the pitch deteriorating and the cracks starting to open up, Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan have an opportunity to weave their magic. We have seen that the West Indies batsmen do not have the best of techniques against the spinners and they will surely be tested. Join us tomorrow to catch all the action from Day 4 at 1000 local (1400 GMT). Till then, goodbye and cheers!

West Indies have managed to reduce the deficit to 41 runs and have lost only one wicket in the process. Kieran Powell started off with a boundary but he was soon sent packing by Mohammad Abbas. Kraigg Brathwaite and Shimron Hetmyer steadied the ship after that and survived the tricky period. Pakistan tried all their four bowlers but only Mohammad Abbas proved to be successful. The game is well poised at the moment with Pakistan holding a slight edge.

13.6 S Khan to Hetmyer, Tossed up on a length outside off, spins in with extra bounce. Hetmyer lunges forward to defend but gets surprised by it as he then gets hit on the pads. 12 runs off the over. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 3! 40/1

There is a slip, leg slip, silly point and short leg in place for the last ball.

13.5 S Khan to Hetmyer, FOUR! Well played! Tossed up outside off, Hetmyer creams it through extra cover for a gorgeous boundary. 40/1

13.4 S Khan to Hetmyer, Quicker delivery, Shimron keeps it out. 36/1

13.3 S Khan to Hetmyer, FOUR! Streaky runs! Short delivery and spinning down, Hetmyer goes for the pull but only manages to get a bit of bat on it. It goes past the leg slip fielder in a flash and reaches the boundary once again. 36/1

13.2 S Khan to Hetmyer, Ooh... that was close! Quicker through the air on off, spinning in. Hetmyer looks to defend it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball just lobs over the leaping short leg fielder and falls down safely. 32/1

13.1 S Khan to Hetmyer, Four Byes! Tossed up around off, spins down sharply and with extra bounce. Hetmyer looks to play it across but misses. Ahmed fails to collect it and the ball rolls to the fine leg fence. 32/1

12.6 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Stays back to the length delivery and defends it with the spin. 28/1

12.5 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Outside off, Brathwaite lets it go. 28/1

12.4 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Takes his front leg out of the way and keeps it out. 28/1

12.3 Y Shah to K Brathwaite, Floated around off, Kraigg comes forward to defend but gets it off the outer half past the silly point fielder. 28/1

12.2 Y Shah to Brathwaite, FOUR! Beautiful! Fullish on off, Brathwaite drives it straight down the ground. The timing is spot on and the ball whistles away to the fence. This is his first boundary of his innings. 28/1

12.1 Y Shah to Brathwaite, That's a beauty! Tossed up on off, spins away with extra bounce. Braithwaite prods forward to counter the spin but is beaten all ends up. 24/1

11.6 S Khan to Hetmyer, Quicker one on off, defended solidly off the back foot. 24/1

11.5 S Khan to Brathwaite, Brathwaite camps back and punches it to sweeper cover for a single. 24/1

11.4 S Khan to Brathwaite, Tossed up outside off, spinning away. Kraigg lets it go. 23/1

11.3 S Khan to K Brathwaite, That was a close shave! Fullish delivery and drifting in, Brathwaite plays at it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball deflects back and just falls short of Ahmed's gloves. It was really close to the off pole as well. 23/1

11.2 S Khan to Brathwaite, Tossed up delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 23/1

11.1 S Khan to Brathwaite, Short delivery outside off, zips through the pitch. Brathwaite chops it towards point. 23/1

Shadab Khan is called in for a bowl.

A silly point comes in place.

10.6 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Brathwaite works this one to mid-wicket and will retain the strike. 23/1

10.5 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Drifting into Brathwaite. He clears his front leg and defends it solidly. 22/1

10.4 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Tossed up outside off, Brathwaite reaches out to it and plays it to point. 22/1

10.3 Y Shah to K Brathwaite, Fullish delivery, pushed to mid on. 22/1

10.2 Y Shah to Hetmyer, A bit shorter in length, Hetmyer turns it with the spin to deep mid-wicket for a single. 22/1

10.1 Y Shah to Hetmyer, Tossed up outside off, Hetmyer with an exaggerated front foot movement turns it to mid-wicket. 21/1

9.6 M Abbas to Brathwaite, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 21/1

9.5 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Fuller length again, clipped to mid-wicket. 21/1

9.4 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Fullish delivery, shaping in. Defended off the front foot. 21/1

9.3 M Abbas to Brathwaite, On a lenth on off, Brathwaite shuffles across, gets opened up in his stance but manages to keep it down. 21/1

9.2 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Good length delivery outside off, straightens a touch and the ball stays low. Hetmyer tries to defend but gets beaten all ends up and the ball just whizzes past the outside edge. 21/1

9.1 M Abbas to S Hetmyer, Short delivery into the body, Hetmyer pulls it through mid-wicket for a single. 21/1

8.6 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Tossed up outside off, Brathwaite gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 20/1

8.5 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Brathwaite drives it straight to the fielder at mid on. 20/1

8.4 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Tossed up around leg, Brathwaite drives it back to the bowler. 20/1

8.3 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Brathwaite gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it. 20/1

8.2 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Floated outside off, Brathwaite prods forward and defends it. 20/1

8.1 Y Shah to K Brathwaite, Tossed up around off, Brathwaite drives it straight to the fielder at mid on. 20/1

Yasir Shah comes into the attack. A slip and short leg in place.

7.6 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Fuller delivery around off, Hetmyer drives it towards the fielder at extra cover. 20/1

7.5 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Good length delivery around off, Hetmyer stays in his crease and defends it. 20/1

7.4 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Angling into the pads, Hetmyer somehow manages to defend it. 20/1

7.3 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Fuller delivery around off, Hetmyer drives it straight towards mid off. Misbah puts in a dive to his left to stop it. 20/1

7.2 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Good length delivery outside off, Hetmyer shoulders his arms to it. 20/1

7.1 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Length delivery and angling across, Hetmyer stays in his crease and tries to defend it. Gets beaten by the away movement. 20/1

The umpires are again having a look at the light meter. It is good enough.

6.6 M Amir to Brathwaite, Length delivery outside off, Brathwaite shuffles across and defends it. 20/1

6.5 M Amir to S Hetmyer, Good length delivery into the pads, Hetmyer pulls it towards deep square leg for a single. 20/1

6.4 M Amir to Hetmyer, Good length delivery outside off, Hetmyer punches it towards the fielder at extra cover. 19/1

6.3 M Amir to Hetmyer, Angling into the pads, Hetmyer stays in his crease and defends it. 19/1

6.2 M Amir to Hetmyer, Length delivery outside off, Hetmyer stays in his crease and defends it. 19/1

6.1 M Amir to Hetmyer, FOUR! Precise! Fuller delivery into the pads, Hetmyer drives it through the mid on region for a boundary. 19/1

Out comes the fourth umpire with the light meter. The umpire takes a reading but seems like it is fine to continue for now.

5.6 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Back of a length delivery outside off, Brathwaite guides it towards the fielder at point. 15/1

5.5 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Angling into the pads, Hetmyer clips it through the mid-wicket region for a single. 15/1

5.4 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Another length delivery outside off, Hetmyer stays in his crease and defends it on the off side. 14/1

5.3 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Length delivery outside off, Hetmyer tries to defend it. Ends up inside edging it onto his pads. 14/1

Short extra cover in place now.

5.2 M Abbas to S Hetmyer, Length delivery outside off, Hetmyer leans forward and drives it through the cover region for a couple. 14/1

5.1 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Good length delivery outside off, Hetmyer does not with flirt with it. 12/1

4.6 M Amir to Brathwaite, On a fuller length just outside off, Brathwaite shuffles across, covers the stumps and shoulders his arms to it. 12/1

4.5 M Amir to Brathwaite, Fuller delivery into the pads, Brathwaite covers the stumps and defends it neatly. 12/1

4.4 M Amir to Brathwaite, Wide outside off, Brathwaite lets it through to the keeper. 12/1

4.3 M Amir to Brathwaite, Around off on a good length, Brathwaite defends it on the off side. 12/1

4.2 M Amir to Brathwaite, Angling across from a length outside off, Brathwaite covers his stumps and lets the ball through to the keeper. 12/1

4.1 M Amir to Brathwaite,Good length delivery angling across, Brathwaite stays in his crease and defends it. 12/1

3.6 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Back of a length delivery outside off, Hetmyer stays in his crease and defends it. 12/1

3.5 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Comes around the wicket, angles it into the stumps. The batsman gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 12/1

3.4 M Abbas to Hetmyer, So that's the third leave off the over. Hetmyer is not interested to play anything outside off. 12/1

3.3 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Another length delivery but this time a bit wide outside off, Hetmyer chooses to leave it. 12/1

3.2 M Abbas to Hetmyer, FOUR! Top shot! Length delivery around off, Hetmyer pulls it through the mid-wicket region to get off the mark with a boundary. 12/1

3.1 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Good length delivery outside off, Hetmyer shoulders his arms to it. 8/1

2.6 M Amir to Brathwaite, Length delivery angling across, Brathwaite hangs his bat in defence. The ball whizzes past the outside edge and goes into the gloves of the keeper. The players appeal but the umpire stays put. Misbah is excited but no other player is interested for a review. 8/1

2.5 M Amir to Brathwaite, Fuller into the stumps, Brathwaite clips it towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 8/1

2.4 M Amir to Brathwaite, Length delivery around off, Brathwaite pushes it towards the fielder at mid off. 8/1

2.3 M Amir to Brathwaite, Short delivery into the body, Brathwaite ducks under it. 8/1

2.2 M Amir to Brathwaite, Fuller delivery into the pads, Brathwaite prods forward and defends it neatly. 8/1

2.1 M Amir to Brathwaite, Angling across on a length outside off, Brathwaite stays in his crease and does not bother to flirt with it. 8/1

1.6 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Another good length delivery angling across, Hetmyer covers the stumps and shoulders his arms to it. 8/1

1.5 M Abbas to Hetmyer, Good length delivery outside off, Hetmyer stays in his crease and lets it through to the keeper. 8/1

Shimron Hetmyer comes out to bat.

1.4 M Abbas to Powell, OUT! Powell departs! Fuller length delivery outside off, nips in a bit. Powell goes for a drive but does not read the swing well. Gets a thick inside edge which travels at a fast pace towards the keeper. Ahmed dives full stretch to his right and takes a brilliant catch. Good bowling by Abbas and this is just the start the visitors needed. 8/1

1.3 M Abbas to Powell, Again a fuller delivery into the pads, Powell clips it through the square leg region for a couple. 8/0

1.2 M Abbas to Powell, Good length delivery outside off, Powell shuffles a bit and defends it back to the bowler. 6/0

1.1 M Abbas to Powell, FOUR! Top shot to get off the mark! Angling into the pads on a fuller length, Powell flicks it aerially over the mid-wicket region for a boundary. 6/0

Mohammad Abbas to bowl from the other end.

0.6 M Amir to Brathwaite, Angling into the pads, Brathwaite clips it through the square leg region to get off the mark with a couple. 2/0

0.5 M Amir to Brathwaite, Another good length delivery outside off, Brathwaite stays in his crease and defends it. 0/0

0.4 M Amir to Brathwaite, Good length delivery around leg, the ball nips in. Brathwaite shuffles and tries to clip it but he fails to make contact there. 0/0

0.3 M Amir to Brathwaite, Good length delivery outside off, Brathwaite gets behind the line of the ball to defend it. 0/0

0.2 M Amir to Brathwaite, Length delivery around middle and off, Brathwaite clips it towards the fielder at mid-wicket. 0/0

0.1 M Amir to Brathwaite, Down the leg side, Amir is unable to control the swing. Brathwaite tries to clip it but fails to make contact. 0/0

First Published: May 2, 2017, 6:26 PM IST