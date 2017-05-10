Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

West Indies vs Pakistan Live Score: 3rd Test, Day 1 in Dominica

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 10, 2017, 7:36 PM IST

Pakistan in West Indies, 3 Test Series, 2017 3rd Test, Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica 10 May, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by West Indies (decided to bowl)

Azhal Ali. (Getty Images)

Catch all the live action of the third Test between West Indies and Pakistan at the Windsor Park in Dominica.

Toss:

West Indies have won the toss and have opt to field first

Playing XIs:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Vishaul Singh, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq(c), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed(w), Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

0.4 S Gabriel to Ali, Another shortish delivery outside off, Azhar Ali shoulders his arms to it. 0/0

0.3 S Gabriel to A Ali, Shortish delivery into the batsman, Ali stays tall and tries to defend it. The ball flies towards the gully region and falls short of the fielder. 0/0

0.2 S Gabriel to Ali, Good length delivery around off, the ball moves away. Azhar Ali tries to defend it but is beaten by the away movement. 0/0

0.1 S Gabriel to Ali, On a good length and seaming in, Azhar Ali covers his stumps and lets the ball through to the keeper. Quite some movement visible. 0/0

First Published: May 10, 2017, 7:18 PM IST

