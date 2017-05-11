West Indies vs Pakistan Live Score: 3rd Test, Day 2 in Dominica

Azhar Ali (L) and Misbah ul Haq (R) . (Getty Images)

Catch all the live action of the second day of the third Test between West Indies and Pakistan at the Windsor Park in Dominica.

Day 1 Round Up:

An unbeaten 85 by Azhar Ali and 55 from Babar Azam put Pakistan in a solid position at 169 for two at stumps on a rain-shortened first day of the third and final Test.

Fresh from a workman-like first innings century despite defeat in the second Test, Ali was again a model of composure in progressing towards another significant innings after over five hours at the crease during which he faced 219 deliveries, stroking two sixes and seven fours.

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

89.2 S Gabriel to Ali, No run. 200/3

89.1 S Gabriel to Ali, No run. 200/3

The second new ball is available and has been taken by West Indies. Well, it was available 9 overs ago actually, but the hosts have decided to take it now.

88.6 D Bishoo to Misbah, Lunges forward and buries it into the ground. 200/3

88.5 D Bishoo to A Ali, Flatter and shorter outside off, AA sits back and slaps it towards sweeper cover for a single. Brings up the 200 for Pakistan! 200/3

88.4 D Bishoo to Ali, Loopy leg break outside off, it spins away, Azhar covers his sticks and lets it be. 199/3

88.3 D Bishoo to Ali, Fuller around off, defended off the front foot gently. 199/3

88.2 D Bishoo to Ali, Floated full ball around middle, Ali gets down to sweep. Hit it in the deep mid-wicket region and settles for two. 199/3

88.1 D Bishoo to A Ali, Tossed up outside off, driven towards mid off. 197/3

87.6 S Gabriel to Misbah, Marginally ahead of a length, just around off, leans a touch ahead and meets it with the full face of the bat. 197/3

87.5 S Gabriel to Misbah, Length delivery around off, kept out from within the crease. 197/3

87.4 S Gabriel to Misbah, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 197/3

87.3 S Gabriel to Misbah, Outside off, it's left alone. 197/3

87.2 S Gabriel to Ali, Well outside off, Azhar Ali reaches out to it and drives it a bit square on the off side. Gets it in the gap and three runs are taken as the fielder chases it down. Good timing on that occasion. 197/3

87.1 S Gabriel to Ali, Good length delivery, nipping back in off the seam, Ali lifts hit bat to allow it to go through to Dowrich. 194/3

Shannon Gabriel is back into the bowling attack.

86.6 D Bishoo to Misbah, Pitches it outside off, it turns away, Misbah covers the stumps and lets it go through to the keeper. 194/3

86.5 D Bishoo to Misbah, Too full and given a bit more flight on middle, bunted back to the bowler. 194/3

86.4 D Bishoo to Misbah, Gets behind the line and defends it again. 194/3

86.3 D Bishoo to Misbah, Fuller around off, defended off the front foot. 194/3

86.2 D Bishoo to Misbah, Very full on the stumps, Misbah crouches low to keep it out. 194/3

86.1 D Bishoo to Misbah, Hits the timber but at the other end! Tossed up delivery around middle, Misbah clears his front leg and drills it back down the ground. Much to his dismay the ball hits the stumps at the other end. The umpire is lucky to not get hit. 194/3

85.6 J Holder to Ali, Good length ball on off, punched towards mid off. 194/3

85.5 J Holder to Ali, Fuller on off, pushed towards the off side. 194/3

14th Test hundred for Azhar Ali!

85.4 J Holder to Ali, There it is! Another century for Azhar Ali! He takes his helmet off, goes down on his knees and does the Sajdah! Never easy to score big on a slow deck. Coming to the ball, fuller on the pads, clipped fine down the leg side for a couple of runs. 194/3

85.3 J Holder to Misbah, Risky single! Length delivery outside off, Misbah taps it towards the point fielder and sets off. The fielder has a shy at the striker's end but misses it. Misbah is off the mark. 192/3

85.2 J Holder to Misbah, Good length delivery outside off, Misbah leaves it alone. 191/3

85.1 J Holder to Misbah, Back of a length delivery, angling in, tucked towards mid-wicket. 191/3

84.6 D Bishoo to Ali, Floats it outside off, Ali drives it to the covers. 191/3

84.5 D Bishoo to Ali, Another tossed up delivery, Azhar drives it towards covers for nothing. 191/3

84.4 D Bishoo to Ali, Fuller on off, Ali once again drives it towards the cover region. 191/3

84.3 D Bishoo to A Ali, Floated ball outside off, driven towards extra cover where the fielder dives to his right to stop the ball. 191/3

84.2 D Bishoo to Ali, Beaten! Tosses it up outside off, lures Ali into the drive. The batsman obliges and the ball turns away past the outside edge. 191/3

84.1 D Bishoo to Ali, Leg break outside off, turns away, Ali doesn't bother going after it. 191/3

83.6 J Holder to Misbah, Good length ball, and again defended on the the front foot by Misbah. 191/3

83.5 J Holder to Misbah, Good length ball on the off stump, defends it on the front foot. 191/3

83.4 J Holder to Misbah, Once again, outside off. Misbah leaves the ball. 191/3

83.3 J Holder to Misbah, Good length ball outside off , lets it go to the keeper. 191/3

83.2 J Holder to Ali, Outside off, pushed through the off side for a single. 191/3

83.1 J Holder to Ali, Fuller on middle and leg, flicked towards mid-wicket. 190/3

82.6 D Bishoo to Misbah, Very full around middle and off, driven back towards Bishoo. 190/3

82.5 D Bishoo to Misbah, Flatter one around off, pushed towards point. 190/3

82.4 D Bishoo to Misbah, Fuller around off, driven off the front foot towards mid off. 190/3

82.3 D Bishoo to Misbah, Floats it up outside off, Misbah offers no stroke. 190/3

82.2 D Bishoo to Misbah, A leg break around middle, turning away, Misbah goes deep in his crease to defend it. 190/3

82.1 D Bishoo to Misbah, Tossed up around middle, bunted back to the bowler. 190/3

81.6 J Holder to Ali, Strays on the pads, clipped through square leg for a couple of runs. 190/3

81.5 J Holder to Ali, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 188/3

81.4 J Holder to Ali, Bye! Strays down the leg side, Ali misses his flick and Dowrich behind the stumps fails to collect it cleanly. The ball goes off his gloves and they take a bye. 188/3

81.3 J Holder to A Ali, Fuller and on the stumps, Ali drives it wide of mid on. Gabriel dives all over the ball and it goes through. The ball goes in the deep and they take three. 187/3

81.2 J Holder to Ali, Ali lunges forward and pushes it towards the cover region. 184/3

81.1 J Holder to Ali, In the channel outside off, Azhar shoulders his arms. 184/3

80.6 D Bishoo to Misbah, Defended off the front foot by the batsman, presenting the full face of the bat. 184/3

80.5 D Bishoo to Misbah, Spin there for Bishoo, gets the edge and falls just short of slip. 184/3

80.4 D Bishoo to A Ali, Flighted ball, edged through slip for a single. 184/3

80.3 D Bishoo to Misbah, Dances down the track and drives it down the ground to mid off. 183/3

80.2 D Bishoo to Ali, Full on middle stump. Ali gets down and sweeps it for a single. 183/3

80.1 D Bishoo to Ali, Full ball, driven down the ground. 181/3

Drinks break!

79.6 J Holder to Misbah, Edged and dropped! Dear! Oh dear! What have you done Dowrich? Misbah-ul-Haq survives a scare here! Holder serves it fuller in the corridor outside off, it shapes away a bit after pitching as Misbah lunges forward to poke at it. An outside edge is induced behind. Shane Dowrich initially was moving to his left but then at the last moment had to dive to his right. The ball doesn't stick in his mitts and dies down. Holder can't believe his luck. How costly will this prove to be? 181/3

79.5 J Holder to Ali, Sprays it a bit down the leg side, Ali moves inside the line and clips it down to fine leg for one. 181/3

79.4 J Holder to Ali, Continues to bowl it in the corridor outside off, Azhar pushes it off the front foot towards covers. 180/3

79.3 J Holder to Ali, Fuller and nipping back in a shade, Azhar prods forward to block it out. 180/3

79.2 J Holder to Ali, Fuller and wide outside off, Ali doesn't play at it. 180/3

79.1 J Holder to Ali, Angles in a low full toss on the pads, glanced down to long leg for a brace. 180/3

78.6 D Bishoo to Misbah, Slower through the air. Misbah crouches and defends it. 178/3

78.5 D Bishoo to Misbah, Slightly short, pushes the ball off the back foot 178/3

78.4 D Bishoo to Misbah, Full flighted ball, pushes it to cover. 178/3

78.3 D Bishoo to Misbah, Flighted delivery, full length and defends it back. 178/3

78.2 D Bishoo to Ali, Short ball, slow turn for Bishoo. Ali rocks back and cuts it for a run. 178/3

78.1 D Bishoo to Ali, Really full ball by Bishoo. Ali drives it to covers. 177/3

77.6 J Holder to Misbah, Length ball on off, pushed towards covers. 177/3

Misbah-ul-Haq strides out to the center. Like Younis Khan, he too is greeted with a Guard Of Honour from the West Indian team. Shakes hand with Jason Holder, appreciates the respect shown to him from the rest of the team and takes his place at the striker's end.

77.5 J Holder to Khan, OUT! The decision stands! Younis Khan is out of here! Holder comes running in and angles in a length delivery on middle and leg. Younis walks across the sticks to work it away on the leg side but is undone by the inward movement there and is hit on the pads. Jason appeals long and hard and umpire Oxenford after taking his time raises his dreaded finger. It seemed to be going down leg and after consulting with Azhar Ali, Khan opts for the review. Replays show the impact is in line and would have gone on to clip the leg stump. The on-field decision stays put and that is it for Younis. 177/3

Younis Khan is adjudged LBW but the veteran refers it straightaway. The question is, is it going down leg? Let's wait and find out...

77.4 J Holder to Khan, Fuller and sprayed wide outside off, Khan leans forward and drives it towards the cover-point fielder. 177/2

77.3 J Holder to Khan, Once again Holder pitches it right up there, Khan drives it towards mid off but fails to get any timing behind it. 177/2

77.2 J Holder to Khan, Overpitches it this time, on off, Younis gets forward and drives it towards mid off. 177/2

77.1 J Holder to Khan, Hurls it on a length outside off, Khan lifts his bat and lets it be. 177/2

76.6 D Bishoo to Ali, Some sharp turn away from Azhar Ali, he tries to put bat on ball but fails. 177/2

76.5 D Bishoo to Khan, Tossed up on middle and off, Khan sweeps it 'round the corner and takes a single. 177/2

76.4 D Bishoo to Khan, Excellent delivery from Bishoo, absolute peach. Some drift in, it's floated on off, turns away and beats the outside edge of Younis Khan's bat. 176/2

76.3 D Bishoo to Khan, Spinning away, outside off, dabbed to short third man with an open face. 176/2

76.2 D Bishoo to Khan, Gives the charge to this one and goes after Bishoo. Gets to the pitch and lofts it over mid off. Doesn't time it well but it's enough to clear the infield and take two runs. 176/2

76.1 D Bishoo to Khan, Full delivery, very full in fact, on off, Younis buries it into the track. 174/2

Devendra Bishoo is brought into the attack. A slip in place for him.

75.6 J Holder to Ali, Again outside off by Holder. Ali lets the ball go again 174/2

75.5 J Holder to Ali, Outside off stump on a good length, left alone. 174/2

75.4 J Holder to Ali, On a good length. defends it straight back to the bowler. 174/2

75.3 J Holder to Khan, Full ball, outside off driven between point and covers and picks up a single. First run after 5 overs there 174/2

75.2 J Holder to Khan, A little away swing for Holder, But was outside off. Younis shoulders arms to it. 173/2

75.1 J Holder to Khan, Good length, outside off left alone by Younis. 173/2

Jason Holder is into the attack now.

74.6 A Joseph to Ali, Fifth maiden in a row. This is good pressure from the West Indian bowlers. Alzarri Joseph pitches it in the channel outside off, Azhar Ali lets it be. 173/2

74.5 A Joseph to Ali, Bangs it on a shorter side, around off, Azhar Ali gets on top of the bounce and defends it down on the track. 173/2

74.4 A Joseph to Ali, Short of a length around off, kept out off the back foot. 173/2

74.3 A Joseph to Ali, Full again, outside off, Ali drives it straight to the cover fielder. 173/2

74.2 A Joseph to Ali, Outside off on a good length, Azhar makes a decent leave. 173/2

74.1 A Joseph to Ali, Full and angling in, skidding off the surface a bit too, Azhar positions himself right behind the line to meet it with the full face of the bat. 173/2

73.6 S Gabriel to Khan, Slower ball, Thats the third slower ball in the over. Younis defends it to cover presenting the full face of the bat. 173/2

73.5 S Gabriel to Khan, Full ball on middle, Younis punches it to mid on. 173/2

73.4 S Gabriel to Khan, Slower ball again by Gabriel, Younis drives it to mid on. Watchful there by Younis. 173/2

A silly mid off is in place now...

73.3 S Gabriel to Khan, Full again, outside off this time, Younis covers the line and drives it to mid off. 173/2

73.2 S Gabriel to Khan, Tailing back in, full on middle. Younis gets an inside edge to mid-wicket. 173/2

73.1 S Gabriel to Khan, Slower ball, full on off stump, Younis drives it to mid on. 173/2

72.6 A Joseph to Ali, Another back of a length delivery, outside off, punched off the back foot in front of covers. 173/2

72.5 A Joseph to Ali, On the shorter side of the length, very close to the off pole, kept out with the full face of the bat. 173/2

72.4 A Joseph to Ali, Fullish in length, it's driven back down the track. Won't get any run for it though. 173/2

72.3 A Joseph to Ali, Excellent carry for Joseph. Comes steaming in and serves it on a good length in the off stump channel, Azhar Ali covers the line and lets it through. 173/2

72.2 A Joseph to Ali, That came back in a long way. Joseph pitches this on a length outside off, hits the deck and it tails in to hit him on the pads. No shout though as height was an issue. 173/2

72.1 A Joseph to Ali, Fires it full and outside off, shaping away a touch, Azhar looks to drive but gets it off the inner half on the leg side. 173/2

71.6 S Gabriel to Khan, Hits the good length again Younis covers the line of the ball and defends the ball. Good over by Gabriel. 173/2

71.5 S Gabriel to Khan, Outside off on a good length, Younis lets the ball go. Good line there by Gabriel. 173/2

71.4 S Gabriel to Khan, Good length delivery on the off stump, Younis defends it back to the bowler. 173/2

71.3 S Gabriel to Khan, Full ball, Younis drives it straight to mid on. 173/2

71.2 S Gabriel to Khan, Back of a length into the body. Nudges it to mid wicket. 173/2

71.1 S Gabriel to Khan, Gabriel bowls on a good length, Younis Khan defends it on the front foot. 173/2

70.6 A Joseph to Ali, Hurls it full and well outside off, Ali leans ahead and pushes it to the cover-point fielder. 173/2

70.5 A Joseph to Ali, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 173/2

70.4 A Joseph to Ali, Full and angling in, with a closed face it's flicked to the mid-wicket area. 173/2

70.3 A Joseph to Ali, Back of a length delivery outside off, Azhar stays back and punches it to covers. 173/2

70.2 A Joseph to Ali, Coming back in on middle and leg, Ali works it to mid-wicket. 173/2

70.1 A Joseph to Ali, Starts off with a fuller length delivery in the off stump channel, Azhar Ali shoulders his arms to it. 173/2

Alzarri Joseph will bowl from the other end.

69.6 S Gabriel to Khan, Good length delivery aiming the top of off stump, with the full face of the bat pushes it back to the left of the bowler. 173/2

69.5 S Gabriel to Khan, FOUR! In complete control of that shot. First boundary of the second day. Short and wide outside off, Younis latches on the width and cuts it sweetly through cover-point. It's hit too well and the ball goes all the way to the boundary line. 173/2

69.4 S Gabriel to Khan, Short ball on middle and off, Khan ducks and evades. 169/2

69.3 S Gabriel to Khan, Darts it on a back of a length, outside the line of off stump, stands tall and defends it on the off side. 169/2

69.2 S Gabriel to Khan, Back of a length delivery coming into the body, Younis hops and taps it down on the track beside him. 169/2

69.1 S Gabriel to Khan, Angles in a length delivery from around off, Younis Khan jumps across, gets behind the line and keeps it out on the off side. 169/2

The sun is shining over at Windsor Park and we are all set to get underway. Azhar Ali strides out to the middle with Younis Khan, who's playing his last ever Test match. The West Indies team take their positions out in the field. Shannon Gabriel will take the ball first up. He has two slips and a gully in place. Here we go...

West Indies couldn't take full advantage of winning the toss. The opted to bowl under the overcast conditions but couldn't make the kind of impact they would have liked to with the ball. The wicket has gotten easier to bat on now, but it'll spin and grip. Roston Chase proved to the best of the lot and he'll be the main threat for the visitors. There is rain forecast for today as well, so we hope it stays away.

Good news to start off with. We have blue skies in Dominica and we'll start on the scheduled early time, that is 0930 local. Yesterday, the rain came to ruin the entire second and then bad light took away the end of the final session. Pakistan have lost two wickets and now, Azhar Ali and Younis Khan are currently batting out in the middle, rather solidly too.

... DAY 2, SESSION 1 ...

It was Alzarri Jospeh who broke the 120-run stand by sending Babar Azam back. Since then the veteran, Younis Khan walked in and has kept the hosts at bay. Azhar Ali at the other end seems to have gotten his eye in and looks like he is on the road to score big. There is turn and bounce on offer on the pitch and it would be interesting to see if the visitors can continue the good work tomorrow. The hosts would look to come out afresh and sneak a couple of quick wickets to limit the damage. We will have an early start tomorrow at 0930 local for the time and overs lost today. The radar for the next few days doesn't look good and let's hope for the best. Do join us for all the action from day 2, weather permitting. Until then, goodbye. Cheers!

Pakistan's day! On what was an overcast morning, they lost Shan Masood early and it seemed like the West Indies pacers will take full toll of the overhead conditions. But the pair of Azhar Ali and Babar Azam denied them. The duo joined forces and negotiated quite well. Though they weren't allowed to score that freely as the lines and lengths bowled by the hosts were pretty disciplined. The second session was completely washed out and when the players walked out for the extended final session, both the batsmen got to their respective fifties.

It has gotten pretty dark out there and the umpires have called for the light meter. Umpire Bruce Oxenford takes the reading and it shows 103, doesn't please him. Which means it has to remain same for the next four days. The umpires are asking the players to trudge back to their respective dressing rooms. STUMPS ON DAY 1!

68.6 R Chase to Ali, Straighter one around off, Ali leaves it alone. 169/2

68.5 R Chase to Ali, Comes forward and pushes it towards the on side. 169/2

68.4 R Chase to Ali, Fuller around off, bunted towards mid on. 169/2

68.3 R Chase to Ali, Darts it around the pads, worked towards the leg side. 169/2

68.2 R Chase to Ali, Tossed up on the stumps, driven back to the bowler. 169/2

68.1 R Chase to Khan, Tossed up outside off, Younis brings out the sweep and gets it towards fine leg for a single. 169/2

67.6 J Holder to Khan, Walks across and tucks it behind square on the leg side for a single. 168/2

67.5 J Holder to Ali, Back of a length delivery on middle, tucked towards fine leg for one. 167/2

67.4 J Holder to A Ali, Fuller on the stumps, Ali drives it towards the mid on fielder. 166/2

67.3 J Holder to Ali, Fuller and angling in on the pads, Ali misses his flick as the ball goes off the pads towards Dowrich. 166/2

67.2 J Holder to A Ali, Azhar gets forward and pushes it to mid on. 166/2

67.1 J Holder to Ali, Shortish on off, defended off the back foot. 166/2

66.6 R Chase to Ali, Driven through mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single. 166/2

66.5 R Chase to Ali, Brings the wrists into play and works it to mid-wicket. 165/2

66.4 R Chase to Ali, On the shorter side, defended off the back foot. 165/2

66.3 R Chase to Ali, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 165/2

66.2 R Chase to Khan, Full toss on the stumps, swept away towards fine leg for one. 165/2

66.1 R Chase to Ali, Turning in from around off, some good bounce on that occasion, Ali goes back and works it past FSL for a single. 164/2

65.6 J Holder to Khan, Loud shout for an lbw! But it's turned down. Angling in on middle and off, keeps a bit low and it takes Younis Khan by surprise. Raps him on the pads and there's a loud shout. The umpire stays unmoved, rightly so too. There was an inside edge before the ball hit the pads. Good decision. 163/2

65.5 J Holder to Khan, Bit straight in line, flicked away to mid-wicket. 163/2

65.4 J Holder to Khan, Good length delivery outside off, Khan shoulders his arms to it. 163/2

65.3 J Holder to Khan, Bangs it on a shortish length, on off, hops across to this and works it down in front of mid-wicket. 163/2

65.2 J Holder to Khan, Just back of a length, very close to the off pole, Younis moves across to get behind the line and blocks. 163/2

65.1 J Holder to Khan, Back of a length delivery outside off, it keeps a little low as Younis Khan cuts it away to point. 163/2

Jason Holder returns.

64.6 R Chase to Ali, FOUR! Loopy full ball around off, Azhar Ali kneels down and slog sweeps it aerially with the spin through mid-wicket. It's in the gap and through to the boundary line. 163/2

64.5 R Chase to Ali, Stays back to this, it grips and bounces off the deck, defended. 159/2

64.4 R Chase to Ali, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. 159/2

64.3 R Chase to Ali, Fuller again, outside off, Ali drives it to the covers again. 159/2

64.2 R Chase to Ali, Gives it plenty of flight, outside off, driven to the covers. 159/2

64.1 R Chase to Ali, Tossed up off spinner just outside off, Azhar Ali leans across and turns it to wide mid on. 159/2

63.6 S Gabriel to Khan, Fuller on middle and leg, Khan works it towards mid-wicket. 159/2

63.6 S Gabriel to Khan, Wide! Short on middle, it bounces way too much as Khan ducks under it. 159/2

63.5 S Gabriel to Y Khan, Fuller on off, defended off the outer part of the bat towards the off side. 158/2

63.4 S Gabriel to Ali, Almost took him by surprise! Gabriel hits the deck hard and gets a bit of bounce on it. Ali comes forward but then had no time to go back. Tries fending it with one hand. The ball goes past Dowrich to fine leg. A single take. What an effort delivery, that. 158/2

63.3 S Gabriel to Ali, Sprays down the leg side, Ali tries clipping it but fails to get any wood on it. 157/2

63.2 S Gabriel to Ali, AA shoulders arms to let that one through. 157/2

63.1 S Gabriel to Ali, Fuller and angling in on middle, Ali flicks it towards mid-wicket. 157/2

62.6 R Chase to Ali, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 157/2

62.5 R Chase to Ali, Goes back and defends it in front of FSL. 156/2

62.4 R Chase to Khan, Gets down and brooms it through square leg for one. 156/2

62.3 R Chase to Khan, Younis is living dangerously! The ball turns in with a good amount of bounce as Younis goes back to tuck it away. The ball goes off the gloves and evades the keeper and the man at short leg. 155/2

Seems like Holder heard my colleague. He's immediately brought a short leg and a slip in place...

62.2 R Chase to Khan, Full around middle, Khan covers the line and works it towards mid-wicket. My colleague just blasted out as to why Holder is not having an attacking field. Where is short leg, Jason? 155/2

62.1 R Chase to Khan, Sharp turn! Tossed up outside off, turns in sharply as Younis comes forward to defend. The ball goes off the pads and lobs behind to the left of the keeper. 155/2

Roston Chase is back into the attack.

61.6 S Gabriel to Ali, Angles it on middle and leg, Ali tries to turn it through the leg side but maybe he closes the face of the bat a tad early. The ball goes off the leading edge but falls ages short of the man at short extra cover. 155/2

61.5 S Gabriel to Khan, Shortish delivery, no real pace on it. Younis Khan walks across the sticks and tickles it off his hips past the keeper's left. A single taken. 155/2

61.4 S Gabriel to Y Khan, Fullish length delivery, coming in with the angle, Younis mistimes his drive towards the man at mid off. 154/2

61.3 S Gabriel to Khan, Fires in a full length delivery on off, bunted back to Shannon. 154/2

61.2 S Gabriel to Khan, Back of a length, angling in, the jumping jack hops in the crease to keep it out. 154/2

61.1 S Gabriel to Khan, Blocked off the front foot to cover-point. 154/2

60.6 A Joseph to Ali, Back of a length ball outside off, Azhar Ali doesn't fiddle with those. 154/2

60.5 A Joseph to A Ali, FOUR! Nailed it! Joseph darts in a short ball on off, it sits up at a nice height for Ali who swivels a touch and nails the pull through mid-wicket. Has enough legs to send it across the rope. 150 up for Pakistan! 154/2

60.4 A Joseph to Ali, Stays put behind the line and drives it with the straightest of bats to mid on. 150/2

60.3 A Joseph to Khan, Fuller on the pads, helped down to fine leg for an easy single. 150/2

60.2 A Joseph to Khan, Good length delivery on off, punched towards short extra cover. 149/2

60.1 A Joseph to Khan, Fuller on middle, jammed back to the bowler. 149/2

59.6 S Gabriel to Khan, Bye! Short and miles down the leg side, Khan tries to put bat on it but it's way far from his reach. It goes on the bounce to Dowrich behind who fails to collect it. The ball goes off his pads towards square leg and the batsmen take a bye. 149/2

59.5 S Gabriel to Khan, Fullish on off, Younis comes nicely forward and drives it towards mid off. 148/2

59.4 S Gabriel to Khan, Fuller again on middle, Younis drives it past the non-striker towards mid on. 148/2

59.3 S Gabriel to Khan, Angles in a full length delivery on middle and off, Khan is right behind it and defends it down gently. 148/2

59.2 S Gabriel to Khan, Fuller this time on off, Khan drives it towards the point fielder. 148/2

59.1 S Gabriel to Y Khan, Goes wide of the crease and keeps it on a length on off, Khan mistimes his drive towards mid off. 148/2

58.6 A Joseph to Ali, Landed outside off, punched off the back foot towards cover. 148/2

58.5 A Joseph to Ali, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 148/2

58.4 A Joseph to Ali, Very full on off, dug out towards mid off. 148/2

58.3 A Joseph to Ali, Touch short on off, Ali off the back foot looks to punch but is a bit cramped for room. Mistimes it towards Hetmyer at cover-point. 148/2

58.2 A Joseph to Ali, Harmless full length ball around off, Azhar won't go after it. 148/2

58.1 A Joseph to Ali, Back of a length ball, angling in on middle, tucked towards square leg off the back foot. 148/2

57.6 S Gabriel to Khan, Another very full length delivery, right at the base of the off stump. Younis gets across and jams it back down the track. 148/2

57.5 S Gabriel to Khan, Goes wide of the crease and angles it in from around off, YK gets right behind it to defend it down. 148/2

57.4 S Gabriel to Khan, Spears in a full length delivery on off, Khan off the front foot drives it towards covers. 148/2

57.3 S Gabriel to Khan, Back of a length and tailing back in with the angle, Younis drops his wrists to let it pass. 148/2

57.2 S Gabriel to Khan, A bit too straight this time from Gabriel. Younis is quick to get across and help it past the square leg umpire. Bishoo gives it a chase but they take a couple till then. 148/2

57.1 S Gabriel to Khan, Fuller and coming in with the angle, Khan almost falls over as he tries to jam it out. 146/2

56.6 A Joseph to Ali, AA has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 146/2

56.5 A Joseph to Y Khan, Misfield! Fuller on off, Younis Khan leans forward and drives it past the diving short cover fielder. Gabriel from mid off comes across to his left and lets the ball go through. What should have been one, it's turned out to be three. The veteran is off the mark! 146/2

56.4 A Joseph to Khan, Presses forward and drives it straight to mid off. 143/2

56.3 A Joseph to Khan, Fuller and served wide outside off, YK reaches out to drive but finds point. 143/2

56.2 A Joseph to Y Khan, Back of a length ball outside off, Younis Khan stays behind the line to keep it out with a straight willow. 143/2

56.1 A Joseph to Khan, Fuller and wider outside off, Younis Khan leans across and drives it towards cover-point. 143/2

Drinks have been taken!

55.6 S Gabriel to Ali, Fuller in length and it shapes away off the seam, Ali covers the stumps and lets it pass. 143/2

55.5 S Gabriel to Ali, Fuller in length on off, driven off the front foot towards mid off. 143/2

55.4 S Gabriel to Ali, Bat flying, not the bird! Angles in a length delivery on middle, Ali looks to punch it off the back foot but the bat slips out of his hands and falls just wide of the leg stick. Lucky! 143/2

55.3 S Gabriel to Ali, On a length and it jags back in sharply from outside off. Ali covers the sticks and allows it to go through. That whizzes past the off pole. 143/2

55.2 S Gabriel to Ali, FOUR! Flayed! Short once again, provides enormous width and Azhar Ali is too good a player to let it be. He sits back and slaps it powerfully through point for a boundary. 143/2

55.1 S Gabriel to A Ali, Gabriel bangs in a short ball outside off, cramps Ali for room who looks to cut. The Pakistan opener chops it besides the pitch. 139/2

Shannon Gabriel is back into the bowling attack.

54.6 A Joseph to Y Khan, Pitches it right up there, it's driven straight to short cover. End of a successful over from Khan. 139/2

54.5 A Joseph to Khan, Good length delivery on off, Khan defends it off the back foot. 139/2

54.4 A Joseph to Khan, Back of a length delivery in that probing zone. Younis taps it in front of point, wants the single but is sent back. 139/2

54.3 A Joseph to Khan, Good length in the channel on off, Khan offers no stroke. 139/2

Younis Khan walks into the middle next, maybe for the last time. He's greeted with a Guard Of Honour by the West Indian team. Good show of respect from the home side. Younis hugs Jason Holder, shows his gratitude for their gesture and takes his guard at the striker's end.

54.2 A Joseph to Azam, OUT! Gone! Alzarri Joseph strikes! A much-needed breakthrough for the hosts. Joseph keeps it full in the channel on off, Babar Azam with no foot movement tries to drive but then tries to pull out of the shot at the last moment. He's a bit late as the ball shapes away, takes the outside part of the willow and flies towards first slip where Powell takes a good low catch. Azam walks back dejected and with that, the 120-run stand comes to an end. 139/2

54.1 A Joseph to Azam, Back of a length delivery on middle, Azam covers the sticks and lets it be. 139/1

53.6 J Holder to Ali, Short and outside off, Ali mistimes the cut shot towards the point fielder. 139/1

53.5 J Holder to Ali, Full and a bit too straight, clipped towards the on side. 139/1

53.4 J Holder to Ali, Moves away a touch after pitching, Azhar once again lets it be. 139/1

53.3 J Holder to Ali, In the channel outside off, Ali leaves it alone. 139/1

53.2 J Holder to Ali, Fuller in length on middle and leg, flicked towards mid-wicket. 139/1

53.1 J Holder to B Azam, Back of a length delivery, angling in, Azam pulls it in front of square on the leg side. Won't get a boundary but some good running between the wickets allows them to come back for the third. 139/1

52.6 A Joseph to Ali, Drives it to the cover region once more. Another dot ball. 136/1

52.5 A Joseph to Ali, Pitches it a little ahead of a length, it's pushed to the covers. No run taken. 136/1

52.4 A Joseph to Ali, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 136/1

52.3 A Joseph to Ali, Ali moves across, covers the line and shoulders arms. 136/1

52.2 A Joseph to Ali, Oooh! That was close, wasn't it? Back of a length just outside off, Azhar Ali plays at it and gets an inside edge behind. It bounces in front of the stumps and then goes over it. He tries covering the stumps but the ball evades it easily. However, would have been close had the ball been threatening to hit 'em. 136/1

52.1 A Joseph to Ali, Outside off on a good length, it's not played at by the batsman. 136/1

51.6 J Holder to B Azam, Good length delivery outside off, defended from within his crease. 136/1

51.5 J Holder to Azam, Some swing for the Windies skipper, going away, Azam plays it down on the track in front of point. 136/1

51.4 J Holder to Azam, Too straight from Jason Holder, Babar tucks it fine down the leg side for two runs. 136/1

51.3 J Holder to Azam, Shaping away from around off, it's left alone. 134/1

51.2 J Holder to Azam, Fuller just around off, Babar Azam walks across his stumps and turns it to mid-wicket. Thinks of taking the run but seeing the fielder charging to the ball, shouts NO to his partner. 134/1

51.1 J Holder to Azam, Short of a length outside off, Babar Azam shoulders arms after the covering the line. 134/1

50.6 A Joseph to Ali, Bit cramped for room, Ali can only manage a bottom edge to the left of the bowler. 134/1

50.5 A Joseph to Ali, Much better, now this is what West Indies should have been doing much earlier. They're frustrating Pakistan for runs and Azhar Ali has tried to do something different. Backs away a bit and off the toe end, dabs it to gully. 134/1

50.4 A Joseph to Ali, Another dot ball. It's cut away to point, straight to the fielder positioned there. 134/1

50.3 A Joseph to Ali, Banged in on the shorter side, Ali stands tall and works it away square to point. 134/1

50.2 A Joseph to Ali, Bit further away this time, the Pakistan opener wants nothing to do with it. 134/1

50.1 A Joseph to Ali, Very close to the off stump, shaping back in on a short of a length, Ali covers the line well and doesn't offer a shot. 134/1

49.6 J Holder to Azam, Serves it in the off stump channel, withdraws his bat to let it through. 134/1

49.5 J Holder to Azam, Makes the batsman play this time, attacks the stumps, it's worked away to mid-wicket. 134/1

49.4 J Holder to Azam, Holder persists with it, pitches it way outside again, Babar Azam gleefully leaves it alone. 134/1

49.3 J Holder to Azam, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 134/1

49.2 J Holder to Azam, Another one outside off, going away from the batsman, it's left alone. 134/1

49.1 J Holder to Azam, Well outside off, moving away, no shot offered. 134/1

4th Test fifty for Babar Azam!

48.6 A Joseph to Azam, Fifty for Babar Azam! Short and wide outside off, Azam cuts it through cover-point. There's some hesitation but the batsmen manage to take three runs. Babar brings his fifty up, it's been a solid knock from him so far. 134/1

48.5 A Joseph to Azam, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 131/1

48.4 A Joseph to Ali, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 131/1

48.3 A Joseph to Ali, Back of a length around off, Azhar Ali goes for the pull shot but gets an inside edge back to the keeper on the bounce. 130/1

48.2 A Joseph to Ali, Jagging back in from around off, Ali moves across and plays it to mid on off the inner half. 130/1

48.1 A Joseph to Ali, Length delivery outside off, way outside off, no problem for the batsman to leave it alone. 130/1

Alzarri Joseph is back on.

47.6 J Holder to Azam, Comes from wide of the crease and angles it in from around off, Azam gets behind the line and defends. 130/1

47.5 J Holder to Azam, Good length just around off, pushes away to cover-point. This is a good line from Jason Holder. 130/1

47.4 J Holder to Azam, Pitches it fractionally ahead of a length, outside off, Azam crouches a bit and pushes it on the off side. 130/1

47.3 J Holder to Azam, Way outside off, an easy leave for Babar Azam. 130/1

47.2 J Holder to Azam, Similar line from Jason Holder, it's hit to point for no run. 130/1

47.1 J Holder to Azam, Hurled on a good length, just outside off, stays back and punches it with a straight bat to the left of the bowler. 130/1

46.6 D Bishoo to Ali, Drops this on a length, outside off, punched away to end the over. 130/1

46.5 D Bishoo to Ali, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 130/1

46.4 D Bishoo to Azam, Shortens the length on this, Azam goes back and slaps it through the gap in the covers. It won't go all the way but it's enough to fetch him three runs. 130/1

46.3 D Bishoo to Azam, Landed outside off, left alone. 127/1

46.2 D Bishoo to Azam, Gripping off the surface, spinning away from around off, Babar Azam has nothing to do with it. 127/1

46.1 D Bishoo to Azam, Pushes this quicker through the air, on middle and off, Babar brings his bat down in time to block. 127/1

45.6 J Holder to Ali, Shortish ball banged in on middle and off, Ali hops across and taps it down on the leg side. 127/1

45.5 J Holder to Ali, Closes the face and works it to the mid-wicket fielder on this occasion. 127/1

45.4 J Holder to Ali, Keeps it around the off stump line this time, driven to covers. 127/1

45.3 J Holder to Ali, Full delivery attacking the stumps, driven to mid on by Azhar Ali. Dot ball. 127/1

45.2 J Holder to Ali, Tailing back in on leg, Azhar picks it off his pads and flicks it to square leg. Hetmyer there runs to his right and makes a good diving stop. Brilliant effort. 127/1

45.1 J Holder to Ali, Fullish in length and on the pads, clipped away through the gap in the mid-wicket area for a brace. 127/1

44.6 D Bishoo to Azam, Full on the stumps, driven straight back to Devendra Bishoo. 125/1

44.5 D Bishoo to Ali, Azhar Ali has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. 125/1

44.4 D Bishoo to Ali, Some slight turn away, not much, but it's enough for Azhar Ali to not have anything to do with it. 124/1

44.3 D Bishoo to Ali, Full outside off, Ali drives it through the covers. The fielder chases it down and keeps the batsmen down to two. 124/1

44.2 D Bishoo to Ali, Outside off this time, it's pushed to the cover region for nothing. 122/1

44.1 D Bishoo to Azam, Tosses it up on leg stump, Azam meets the ball where it pitches and turns it to mid-wicket for a single. 122/1

43.6 J Holder to Ali, Goes back to this shorter ball and defends it off the back foot. 121/1

43.5 J Holder to Ali, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 121/1

100-run stand between Ali and Azam!

43.4 J Holder to Ali, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, there's width on offer which Azhar Ali takes. Cuts it over the slip cordon and sends it across the third man boundary. 121/1

43.3 J Holder to Ali, Bit straight in line again, flicked through backward square leg for a double. 117/1

43.2 J Holder to Ali, FOUR! Poor line and that's put away. Shane Dowrich had no chance of stopping that. Spills it down leg, Ali just helps it on its way. Beats the diving keeper and sends it across the fine leg fence. 115/1

43.1 J Holder to Ali, Good length delivery outside off, Azhar goes across, gets behind the line and blocks it down on the off side. 111/1

42.6 D Bishoo to Ali, Outside off, landed on a shorter length, cut away to point for a run. 111/1

42.5 D Bishoo to A Ali, Similar ball, same shot. Same result. 110/1

42.4 D Bishoo to A Ali, Flighted ball well outside off, leans ahead and drives it to covers. 110/1

42.3 D Bishoo to Azam, Keeps tossing it up there, Azam plays a square drive through point and picks up a single. 110/1

42.2 D Bishoo to Azam, Hasn't hit this one cleanly but still has enough to clear Jason Holder at mid off. Comes down the track, isn't exactly to the pitch to the ball as he lofts it down the ground. Falls safely and two runs are taken. 109/1

42.1 D Bishoo to B Azam, Quite loopy and too full, Babar drills it straight to extra cover. 107/1

Drinks break!

41.6 J Holder to Ali, Hurls in a length delivery, it straightens a touch after pitching, double A counters it with a solid defense. 107/1

41.5 J Holder to Ali, Slants it full on middle and leg, Ali gets across to defend it. 107/1

Now Jason Holder seems to be unfit. He's catching his right shoulder and looks to be in some pain...

41.4 J Holder to Ali, Touch fuller on off, Azhar Ali presses forward to keep it out. 107/1

41.3 J Holder to Ali, Good length delivery on middle and off, defended down gently. 107/1

41.2 J Holder to Azam, Full and on the middle stump, Azam works it through mid-wicket and scampers through for a quick single. 107/1

41.1 J Holder to Azam, Shorter outside off, Azam defends it off the back foot towards covers. 106/1

Jason Holder comes back into the attack!

40.6 D Bishoo to Ali, Flighted ball around off, driven towards the cover region. 106/1

40.5 D Bishoo to Ali, Shorter on off, slapped straight to cover. 106/1

40.4 D Bishoo to Ali, Tossed up around middle, jammed out towards extra cover. 106/1

26th Test fifty for Azhar Ali!

40.3 D Bishoo to Ali, There it is, fifty for Azhar Ali! Raises his bat towards the dressing room! Flatter outside off, Ali goes back and punches it through covers for a couple. 106/1

Shannon Gabriel has left the field for some medical assistance...

40.2 D Bishoo to Ali, Floated around off, pushed once again towards the cover region. 104/1

40.1 D Bishoo to Ali, Tossed up outside off, Ali drives it straight to short cover. 104/1

39.6 S Gabriel to B Azam, Full on the stumps, driven to mid on. 104/1

39.5 S Gabriel to Azam, Bowls it pretty full, driven to mid off. 104/1

39.4 S Gabriel to Azam, Length delivery outside off, Azam stays deep inside his crease and punches it towards the point region. 104/1

39.3 S Gabriel to Azam, Skidding off the surface a bit, angling in from around off, Babar brings his bat down and off the toe end, defends it behind towards the slip cordon. 104/1

39.2 S Gabriel to Azam, Length ball outside off, left alone. 104/1

Shannon Gabriel looks in some discomfort out there. After the last delivery he seems to have a side strain.

39.1 S Gabriel to Azam, Good length delivery angling down, Babar brings his bat in front of his pads and blocks it down on the track. 104/1

38.6 D Bishoo to Azam, Pulls the length back on this again, Azam goes back and cuts it through covers for a single. 104/1

38.5 D Bishoo to Azam, Extra bounce for the leggie, it zips off the deck and beats the edge as Azam looks to put bat on ball. 103/1

38.4 D Bishoo to Azam, Drops this on a length, cuts it away straight to point. 103/1

38.3 D Bishoo to B Azam, FOUR! A bish from Bishoo, half-tracker on off, and Babar Azam is onto this in a flash. Rocks back quickly and pulls it along the ground through mid-wicket for a boundary. 103/1

38.2 D Bishoo to Azam, Some sharp turn, good bounce, left alone. 99/1

38.1 D Bishoo to Azam, Short, turning away and on a shorter length outside off, Azam quickly rocks back and cuts it hard to the cover fielder. Unable to pierce the gap there. 99/1

37.6 S Gabriel to Ali, Azhar Ali chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. Quite harmless, into Shane Dowrich's gloves and that'll be the end of the over. 99/1

37.6 S Gabriel to Ali, No ball! Short and angling down, the batsman ducks under it. Gabriel oversteps again, so the umpire signals it as a no ball. 99/1

37.5 S Gabriel to Ali, Length ball outside off, leans forward a touch and defends it well. 98/1

37.4 S Gabriel to Ali, Quite full, almost a half-volley outside off, Azhar Ali leans ahead and drives it right off the meat. Is unfortunate that it's straight to the cover fielder. 98/1

37.3 S Gabriel to Ali, Walks across, covers the line well and leaves it. It's outside off, nothing dangerous about it. 98/1

37.2 S Gabriel to Ali, Errs in line once more here, Shannon Gabriel. Ali glances it off his hips towards fine leg and takes a couple of runs. 98/1

37.1 S Gabriel to Azam, Good running between the wicket. It's angling in on the stumps, Babar taps it in front of mid on and both batsmen set off. Complete the run easily too. 96/1

36.6 D Bishoo to Ali, Flatter delivery from Bishoo, it's blocked. 95/1

36.5 D Bishoo to Ali, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 95/1

36.4 D Bishoo to Ali, Darted on off, jammed out to covers. Dot ball. 95/1

36.3 D Bishoo to Ali, One more short ball, defended off the back foot. 95/1

36.2 D Bishoo to Ali, Spinning away from the batsman, on a bit of a shorter length, it's kept out off the back foot. 95/1

36.1 D Bishoo to Azam, Full toss to start off with, on middle, Azam comes ahead, uses his wrists and flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single. 95/1

35.6 S Gabriel to A Ali, Full ball which is driven straight to the mid off fielder. That'll be the end of the over. 94/1

35.5 S Gabriel to Azam, The batsman has been struck on the thigh pad. Leg byes given by the umpire. 94/1

35.4 S Gabriel to Azam, Another bouncer, it's angling down leg a bit, ducked and evaded again. 93/1

35.3 S Gabriel to Azam, Stays within his crease and defends it solidly. 93/1

35.2 S Gabriel to Azam, Accurate bumper from Shannon, really bends his back while bowling this, the batsman ducks and evades. 93/1

35.1 S Gabriel to Azam, Bit ahead of a length, Babar comes forward to drive but it's not full enough to drive. Gets it off the inner half down to mid on. 93/1

34.6 D Bishoo to Ali, On a length and outside off, cracked towards covers where a good save from the fielder stops the batsmen from taking any runs. 93/1

34.5 D Bishoo to Azam, Bishoo gives it this a lot of revs, it's slower through the air as Babar Azam sweeps it down to fine leg. The single is completed, but Azhar Ali wants the second. The throw coming in is accurate so he's sent back. In good time too, he manages to plant his bat back in in time. 93/1

34.4 D Bishoo to Azam, Flighted delivery on off, blocked by taking a lunge forward. 92/1

34.3 D Bishoo to Azam, Presses forward to this fuller length ball and meets it with a straight blade. 92/1

34.2 D Bishoo to Azam, Stays within his crease and defends it solidly. 92/1

34.1 D Bishoo to Azam, Floats it up around off, Babar covers the line and lets it be. 92/1

33.6 S Gabriel to Ali, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 92/1

33.5 S Gabriel to Ali, Gabriel goes too straight again, no trouble for the batsman to work it through mid-wicket. Two more runs to the total. Gabriel needs to be more consistent with his lines, he's straying a bit too often today. 92/1

33.4 S Gabriel to Ali, Coming back in on middle and leg, Ali works it off his pads and defends it down in front of mid-wicket. 90/1

33.3 S Gabriel to Ali, On a good length, Gabriel lands this in the off stump channel, doesn't bother with himself with that. 90/1

33.2 S Gabriel to Ali, Good length delivery just outside the off stump line, Azhar plants his front foot forward and blocks it with the full face of the bat. 90/1

33.1 S Gabriel to Ali, Too straight again, fires it on the pads, Azhar tickles it fine down the leg side. The fielder at fine leg runs to his right and cuts it off. The batsmen take a couple of runs. 90/1

32.6 D Bishoo to Ali, Plays this towards cover-point and takes a single. 88/1

32.5 D Bishoo to Ali, Has nothing to do with this. It's quite harmless, well outside off so it's left alone. 87/1

32.4 D Bishoo to Ali, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 87/1

32.3 D Bishoo to Ali, Spinning away from the opener, on a shorter length, he gets back and cuts it to point. 87/1

32.2 D Bishoo to Ali, Azhar Ali offers another back foot punch but finds the gap this time. Pierces the covers and picks up two runs for it. 87/1

32.1 D Bishoo to Ali, A decent amount of flight here as Bishoo loops it just back of a driving length, Ali camps back and punches it away on the off side. 85/1

31.6 S Gabriel to Azam, Rock solid in defense from the Pakistan No.3. Positions himself perfectly behind the line and blocks it in front of cover-point. 85/1

31.6 S Gabriel to Azam, No ball! That's his second of the day. Oversteps once more, by a good margin, on this occasion. It's a length ball outside off, Azam comes ahead to defend. 85/1

31.5 S Gabriel to Azam, Speared in full, aiming the base of off stump, Babar drives it straight back to Shannon Gabriel. 84/1

31.4 S Gabriel to Azam, Comes from wide of the crease, angles it in on a length from around off, Babar Azam walks a step across, covers the line and meets it with a straight bat. 84/1

31.3 S Gabriel to Azam, Back of a length outside off, punched off the back foot straight to the cover fielder. 84/1

31.2 S Gabriel to Azam, Quite straight, easy enough for Babar Azam to flick it through mid-wicket for a couple of good runs. The fielder there chases it down and throws it back in. 84/1

31.1 S Gabriel to Azam, Superb ball. Great line, in the corridor, holds its shape as Babar Azam tries to feel for it. Is beaten past the outside edge and the ball thuds into Dowrich's gloves. 82/1

30.6 D Bishoo to Ali, Short and wide outside off, cut away square to point for nothing. 82/1

30.5 D Bishoo to Ali, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 82/1

30.4 D Bishoo to Ali, Shorter in length, pitched around off, kept out off the back foot. 82/1

30.3 D Bishoo to Azam, Babar Azam kneels down to this and sweeps it down towards fine leg for a run. 82/1

30.2 D Bishoo to Azam, Looped up from the leggie, outside off, left alone for the keeper. 81/1

30.1 D Bishoo to Azam, DROPPED! This is a leg spinner's dream, perfect delivery. Absolute peach. Flights it on off, it turns and kicks off the deck as well. Babar Azam prods forward in defense as the ball takes the outside edge. Dowrich moves to his right but can't hold on to it. Should have taken it, was an excellent chance to take. Bishoo is unlucky. 81/1

29.6 S Gabriel to Ali, Hurls it outside off, on a good length again, takes a big stride forward to leave it alone. 81/1

29.5 S Gabriel to Ali, Length ball which is angling in once more, it's flicked off the pads behind square on the leg side for two. 81/1

29.4 S Gabriel to Ali, Back of a length in the channel outside off, rising off the deck as Azhar Ali raises his bat to let it through. 79/1

29.3 S Gabriel to Ali, Angling down, goes off Azhar Ali's pads as he attempts to flick. It runs down to fine leg where the fielder runs to his right and slides to keep it from the rope. Two leg byes taken. 79/1

29.2 S Gabriel to Ali, Slightly fullish in length, outside off, driven to mid off with the full face of the bat. 77/1

29.1 S Gabriel to Ali, Gabriel comes running in and fires it full, it's angling down the leg side and goes off the batsman's pads as he looks to flick. Dot ball. 77/1

Shannon Gabriel to bowl from the other end.

28.6 D Bishoo to Azam, Looped up around the off stump, defended. 77/1

28.5 D Bishoo to Azam, Outside off on a length, played to point. 77/1

28.4 D Bishoo to Azam, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 77/1

28.3 D Bishoo to Azam, Fuller and outside off, pushed off the front foot to covers. 77/1

28.2 D Bishoo to Azam, On the shorter side once more, well outside off, blocked. 77/1

28.1 D Bishoo to Azam, Short and wide outside off, spinning away, Babar Azam goes back and cracks it towards the covers where a dive from the fielders saves a certain boundary. Two runs taken in the end. 77/1

Time for resumption. The players and umpires are out in the middle. 48 overs left in the day, light and weather permitting. Devendra Bishoo to start first up. Let's play...

...Day 1, Session 3...

UPDATE 1445 LOCAL - The good news is in. The rain has stopped and the covers are being taken off. The word from the middle is that EARLY TEA has been taken. The groundstaff has plenty to do now. If the rain doesn't return, PLAY WILL RESUME AT 1505 LOCAL TIME.

UPDATE 1343 LOCAL - The drizzle seems to have gotten heavier in the last few minutes. We might be in for a longer delay than expected. Pretty dark out there too. Stay tuned, we'll keep you guys updated.

It has started to drizzle again. More lights have come on and the umpire has signalled the players to get off the field. The stumps have been dislodged, the covers are coming back on and we're in for another halt in play. We'll keep you posted with the developments.

27.6 S Gabriel to Ali, On the fuller side of things once more, pushed straight back to the bowler. 75/1

27.5 S Gabriel to Ali, Marginally ahead of a length, comes onto his front foot again and drives, to the covers this time. 75/1

27.4 S Gabriel to Ali, Full and just outside off, takes a big lunge forward and drives it to mid off. Straight towards the fielder. 75/1

27.4 S Gabriel to Ali, No ball! Back of a length delivery around off, Ali punches it off the back foot to covers. No ball called as Gabriel overstepped his line. 75/1

27.3 S Gabriel to Azam, Angling in on the pads, flicked past the mid-wicket fielder. He chases it down and keeps the batsmen to just one. Good fielding, stopped the second run with his quick running. 74/1

27.2 S Gabriel to Azam, Well bowled! Accurate yorker on off, Babar Azam does well to bring his bat down in time and jam it out back down the track. 73/1

27.1 S Gabriel to Azam, Angles in a length delivery on middle and off, Babar Azam from within his crease defends it on the leg side. 73/1

Shannon Gabriel to bowl from the other end!

26.6 D Bishoo to Ali, Looped up on the stumps, it's swept down towards fine leg. The batsmen comfortably pick up two runs. 73/1

26.5 D Bishoo to Ali, Fires it way outside off, Azhar lets it be. 71/1

26.4 D Bishoo to Ali, Drags his length back on this occasion and bowls it around off, gets some turn off the deck as Azhar Ali gets back to block. 71/1

26.3 D Bishoo to Azam, A bit straight in line, Babar Azam works it away on the leg side for a single. 71/1

26.2 D Bishoo to Azam, Turning away as it pitches on middle and off, Azam stands his ground and meets it with a straight bat. 70/1

26.1 D Bishoo to Azam, Tossed up on off, Azam prods forward in defense. 70/1

So, good news! The rain has stopped, the covers are off and play will be resuming now. It's highly overcast and don't be surprised if it pours again. Let's hope it now. The floodlights are on as well. It will be Devendra Bishoo to start off with the ball. Babar Azam will be on strike...

We are back for the afternoon session. But we're going to have a delay in the start of the session as the drizzle is back. The covers are on and we're in for a wait here. Stay tuned for updates.

... DAY 1, SESSION 2 ...

An even opening session! After winning the toss and opting to bowl, West Indies will be pleased with their effort. Their pacers bowled disciplined lines and lengths to not let the Pakistan batsmen score runs freely. Roston Chase was very impressive in his spell as he got the ball to turn and bounce. After bowling three maidens in a row, he removed Shan Masood but Azhar Ali kept his calm at one end. Babar Azam gave him good support and the duo is going on quite well. The conditions are still overcast and the hosts would look to nip a few when they come back in the next session. Join us in a bit for the afternoon session...

25.6 S Gabriel to Ali, Length delivery wide outside off, Azhar Ali opens the bat face and dabs it towards backward point. That will be LUNCH ON DAY 1! 70/1

25.5 S Gabriel to Ali, Just back of a length, it's coming back in, Ali stays in his crease and pushes it towards mid on. 70/1

25.4 S Gabriel to Ali, Bit ahead of a length and outside off, blocked in front of covers. 70/1

25.3 S Gabriel to Ali, Fullish outside off, driven towards the mid off fielder. No run taken. 70/1

25.2 S Gabriel to Ali, Fuller and angling in on middle and leg, worked away to mid-wicket. The bat turned in his hands as he played that shot. 70/1

25.1 S Gabriel to Ali, Full ball on the stumps, driven towards mid on for nothing. 70/1

Shannon Gabriel to bowl once more.

24.6 D Bishoo to Azam, Leg break outside off, Azam doesn't fiddle with it. 70/1

24.5 D Bishoo to Azam, Flatter one around off, punched towards covers. 70/1

50-run stand between Ali and Azam!

24.4 D Bishoo to Ali, Once again it's Vishaul Singh! Short and outside off, Ali slaps it past Singh at extra cover and once again comes back for the third. 70/1

24.3 D Bishoo to Azam, Short and turning away from outside off, Azam goes back and cuts it through extra cover. Vishaul Singh dives but fails to stop it. They take three. 67/1

24.2 D Bishoo to Ali, Floats it up around middle, swept through backward square leg for a single. 64/1

24.1 D Bishoo to Ali, Tossed up around off, Ali defends it off the front foot. 63/1

Devendra Bishoo comes on to roll his arm.

23.6 J Holder to Azam, Another bounce by Holder, Azam lets it sail over him to the keeper. 63/1

23.6 J Holder to Azam, Wide! Holder bangs in a short ball on middle and leg, Azam ducks to evade it. 63/1

23.5 J Holder to Azam, Azam gets across and defends it towards mid-wicket. 62/1

23.4 J Holder to Azam, Good length delivery on middle, Azam looks to defend it off the front foot but gets it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. 62/1

23.3 J Holder to Ali, Holder slips one down the leg side, Ali clips it down to fine leg for a single. 62/1

23.2 J Holder to Ali, Fuller in length on off, pushed back to the bowler. 61/1

23.1 J Holder to Ali, Angles in a length delivery outside off, Ali defends it down. 61/1

Jason Holder brings himself back on for another spell.

22.6 S Gabriel to Azam, On a length and outside off, Azam punches it towards sweeper cover for a couple. 61/1

22.5 S Gabriel to Azam, Harmless delivery outside off, Babar shoulders his arms. 59/1

22.4 S Gabriel to B Azam, Fuller in length on off, driven towards mid off. 59/1

22.3 S Gabriel to Azam, Shortish ball outside off, Azam defends it off the back foot. 59/1

22.2 S Gabriel to Azam, Angles it in from outside off, Azam lifts his bat to let it be. 59/1

22.1 S Gabriel to Azam, Good length delivery outside off, Azam shoulders his arms to it. 59/1

21.6 A Joseph to Ali, Shuffles across a bit and tucks it towards the leg side. 59/1

21.5 A Joseph to Ali, Too full and straight from Alzarri, Ali drives it back to the bowler who half-stops it and parries it towards mid on. 59/1

21.4 A Joseph to Ali, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 59/1

21.3 A Joseph to Ali, Shortish delivery, on middle and leg, Ali tucks it away. 59/1

21.2 A Joseph to Ali, Short and angling in on the body, Ali pulls it in front of square on the leg side and runs two. 59/1

21.1 A Joseph to Ali, On a length and it shapes away a bit, Ali shoulders his arms. 57/1

20.6 S Gabriel to Azam, Good length ball, angling in, Azam stays behind the line to keep it out. 57/1

20.5 S Gabriel to Azam, Touch short and outside off, Azam taps it towards the point fielder and looks to run. Ali sends him back as the fielder was quick towards the ball. 57/1

20.4 S Gabriel to Azam, On a length and outside off, Azam punches it past the covers. The fielder from mid off gives it a chase and keeps them down to a brace. 57/1

20.3 S Gabriel to Azam, Good length delivery outside off, BA shoulders his arms. 55/1

20.2 S Gabriel to Azam, Babar stays back to this length delivery and defends it down. 55/1

20.1 S Gabriel to Ali, Back of a length, angling in, Ali punches it down the ground past the bowler towards mid on. They take a single. 55/1

Shannon Gabriel is back into the attack.

19.6 A Joseph to Azam, FOUR! Crashed! Joseph errs in length, bowls it short. Wide outside off, Azam stays back and slaps it through covers for a boundary. 54/1

19.5 A Joseph to Azam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 50/1

19.4 A Joseph to Azam, Azam goes on the back foot and punches it towards the cover fielder. 50/1

19.3 A Joseph to Azam, On a good length and outside off, Azam leaves it alone. 50/1

19.2 A Joseph to Azam, Shortish on off, Azam hangs back in defense. 50/1

19.1 A Joseph to Azam, Back of a length delivery outside off, Azam shoulders his arms to it. 50/1

18.6 R Chase to Ali, Lunges forward and turns it towards short mid-wicket. 50/1

The floodlights have been turned on. It's gotten real dark out there.

18.5 R Chase to Azam, Tossed up outside off, Azam makes room and drills it through cover-point. Won't get a boundary but will collect another three. 50/1

18.4 R Chase to B Azam, Floated ball around off, pushed towards mid on. 47/1

18.3 R Chase to Azam, Turning in from around off, defended towards the leg side. 47/1

18.2 R Chase to Azam, Very full around off, Azam comes down the track and digs it out back to the bowler who leaps and stops it with his left hand. 47/1

18.1 R Chase to Azam, Tossed up delivery around off, defended in front of the man at short leg leg. 47/1

17.6 A Joseph to Azam, Back of a length delivery outside off, Babar Azam hops a bit and crunches it a bit square of the wicket on the off side. Bishoo gives it a chase and does well to pull the ball back in play. They see if Bishoo made contact with the rope when he had the cherry in his hands. He didn't. Three runs taken. 47/1

17.5 A Joseph to Azam, Covers the line and defends it down gently. 44/1

17.4 A Joseph to B Azam, Drags the length a bit short on off, Babar with no foot movement looks to push it away on the off side. Gets an inside edge which rolls past the stumps. 44/1

17.3 A Joseph to Azam, Fuller and good amount of pace on this one, Azam tries clipping it off his pads but misses and gets a beating on it. 44/1

17.2 A Joseph to Azam, Much better! Hurls it on a length and gets it to angle in from outside off. Babar stays back and defends it down with a straight blade. 44/1

17.1 A Joseph to Azam, FOUR! Nicely done! Fuller and angling in on the pads, easy pickings for Azam as he flicks it through square leg and picks up a boundary. Not an ideal start for Joseph in his second spell. 44/1

Alzarri Joseph is back on.

16.6 R Chase to Ali, Loopy full toss around off, driven straight to the cover fielder. 40/1

16.5 R Chase to Azam, A bit flatter around middle, gives time to Azam to tuck it towards square leg for a single. 40/1

16.4 R Chase to Azam, Full on the stumps, Azam digs it out. 39/1

16.3 R Chase to Ali, Darts it around middle and leg, flicked behind square on the leg side for one. 39/1

16.2 R Chase to Ali, SIX! Another biggie for Ali! Gets down on one knee and brooms it neatly with the turn and deposits it over deep square leg for a maximum. 38/1

16.1 R Chase to Ali, Tossed up outside off, Azhar comes forward and works it towards mid-wicket. 32/1

15.6 J Holder to Azam, Fuller and angling in on off, Azam defends it down with his bat and pad together. 32/1

15.5 J Holder to Azam, Back of a length ball outside off, Ali is opened up a bit in his stance but still manages to keep it out towards the point fielder. 32/1

15.4 J Holder to Azam, Fuller and sprayed on the pads, flicked through backward square leg for a couple. 32/1

15.3 J Holder to Azam, Babar prods forward and defends it gently off the front foot. 30/1

15.2 J Holder to Azam, Good length delivery, angling in from outside off, Azam covers the sticks before letting it pass. 30/1

15.1 J Holder to Azam, Bangs in a short ball on off, it keeps coming in with the angle, Azam drops his wrists to sway away from the line. 30/1

14.6 R Chase to Ali, Floated ball around middle, Ali defends it back to Chase. 30/1

14.5 R Chase to Ali, Ali goes back and tucks it on the bounce to FSL. 30/1

14.4 R Chase to Ali, SIX! Good cricket shot, that! Chase floats it up around off, it turns in as Azhar Ali comes down the track and goes with the turn. Makes good connection as the ball dashes into the rope at long on for a biggie. 30/1

14.3 R Chase to Ali, Fuller around middle, Ali stays back and keeps it out. 24/1

14.2 R Chase to Ali, Quicker one around middle, turned towards short leg. 24/1

14.1 R Chase to A Ali, Tossed up outside off, Ali works it towards mid on. 24/1

13.6 J Holder to Ali, Fuller and angling in on middle, flicked wide of mid on for a single. 24/1

13.5 J Holder to Ali, FOUR! Lucky Ali! Holder strays one down the leg side, Ali looks to move across and flick it off his hips. He gets an edge which flies past a diving Dowrich towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. Shane dives full length to his left and wasn't that far away. An escape for Azhar. 23/1

13.4 J Holder to Ali, On a length and keeps it closer to the off stump line, AA leaves it alone. 19/1

13.3 J Holder to Ali, Good length on off, shapes away a bit as Azhar defends it into the off side. 19/1

13.2 J Holder to Ali, Good length ball on off, Azhar offers a solid defense. 19/1

13.1 J Holder to Ali, Fuller in length and angling in, Ali mistimes his drive towards mid off. 19/1

12.6 R Chase to Azam, Around middle, turns down the leg side as Azam leaves it alone. A successful over from Roston! 19/1

12.5 R Chase to Azam, Full and around off, spins in as Azam flicks it past the man at short leg. 19/1

Babar Azam is in at No.3.

Drinks!

12.4 R Chase to S Masood, OUT! Edged and taken! Roston Chase strikes! He was bowling superbly since his first over and gets the reward this time. Tosses it up outside off, Masood lunges forward to push it away but the ball turns away enough to take the outside edge which flies towards second slip where Jason Holder takes a good low catch. West Indies get the breakthrough! 19/1

12.3 R Chase to Masood, Drags his length short this time, Masood goes back to cut but mistimes it towards covers. 19/0

12.2 R Chase to Masood, Floats it up outside off, Masood defends it down gently. 19/0

12.1 R Chase to Masood, Darts it outside off, gets it to turn away, Shan leaves it alone. 19/0

11.6 J Holder to Ali, Back of a length delivery on off, Ali stays back in defense. 19/0

11.5 J Holder to Ali, Good length delivery on off, Ali punches it towards the off side. 19/0

11.4 J Holder to Ali, Gets across to this full ball and then makes an easy leave to the keeper. 19/0

11.3 J Holder to Ali, Short outside off, punched off the back foot towards covers for a single. 19/0

11.2 J Holder to Ali, On a length and this one jags back in as Ali trusts the bounce to let it be. The ball just about kisses the off pole. 17/0

11.1 J Holder to Ali, Fuller outside off, Ali leaves it alone. 17/0

10.6 R Chase to Masood, Outside off, it turns away sharply, Masood doesn't go after it. Third maiden in a row for chase. 17/0

10.5 R Chase to Masood, Floats it up outside off, it turns away off the surface as Masood tries poking at it. 17/0

10.4 R Chase to Masood, Quicker around off, defended into the ground. 17/0

10.3 R Chase to Masood, Straighter one around middle, Masood initially comes forward but then goes back and dead bats it. 17/0

10.2 R Chase to Masood, Outside off, turns away sharply as Masood leaves it by coming forward. 17/0

10.1 R Chase to Masood, Fuller around off, Masood defends it off the front foot. 17/0

9.6 J Holder to Ali, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 17/0

9.5 J Holder to Ali, Length ball on middle, defended down by AA. 17/0

9.4 J Holder to Ali, Outside off, left alone. 17/0

9.3 J Holder to Ali, BOLDSTARTS Not Out! BOLDENDS Holder angles in a length delivery from outside off, the ball nips back in and pings Ali on the back pad. Looked close and Holder starts to appeal for an LBW. Umpire Oxenford shakes his head. The West Indies skipper opts for the review and replays show the impact was outside the line and would have gone over the stumps. West Indies waste a review! 17/0

West Indies have taken a review for LBW against Azhar Ali.

9.2 J Holder to Ali, Fuller on off, Ali mistimes it towards mid off. 17/0

9.1 J Holder to Ali, Back of a length, going down leg, Ali has got nothing to do with it. 17/0

Jason Holder introduces himself into the attack.

8.6 R Chase to Masood, Drifting in from around off, spins away sharply, Masood prods forward in defense and the ball whizzes past the outside edge to the keeper. 17/0

8.5 R Chase to Masood, Once again the ball grips the surface and turns away, Masood shoulders his arms. 17/0

8.4 R Chase to Masood, Turn and bounce! Floats it up around off, once again it turns with good bounce. Masood tries poking at it and gets beaten. 17/0

8.3 R Chase to Masood, Around off and it turns away big time, Masood is happy to leave it alone. 17/0

8.2 R Chase to Masood, Lands it outside off, turning away as Shan shoulders his arms. 17/0

8.1 R Chase to Masood, Floats it up around off, Masood defends it off the front foot. 17/0

Change in bowling as Roston Chase comes into the attack!

7.6 A Joseph to Ali, In the channel outside off, Azhar offers no stroke. 17/0

7.5 A Joseph to Ali, Wayward! Short and slipping down the leg side, Ali shoulders his arms to it. 17/0

7.4 A Joseph to Ali, Short of a length delivery on off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 17/0

7.3 A Joseph to A Ali, FOUR! Slapped! Back of a length outside off, a bit of width on offer as well. Ali stays back and cuts it firmly through point for a boundary. First one of the match! 17/0

7.2 A Joseph to Ali, Fuller and coming in with the angle, Ali offers a solid front foot defense towards the leg side. 13/0

7.1 A Joseph to Ali, Short of a length delivery outside off, Ali has got nothing to offer on this one. 13/0

6.6 S Gabriel to Masood, Good length delivery, angling in, Masood keeps his bat and pad together in defense. 13/0

6.5 S Gabriel to Masood, Short and going down leg, Shan moves inside the line to let it be. 13/0

6.4 S Gabriel to Masood, Comes from around the wicket and angles in a full length delivery on middle, Masood flicks it towards mid-wicket. 13/0

6.3 S Gabriel to Ali, Strays on the pads, Ali clips it towards square leg and calls for the single. 13/0

6.2 S Gabriel to A Ali, Fuller on off, driven towards mid off. 12/0

6.1 S Gabriel to Masood, Fuller in length on off, pushed off the front foot towards covers for a single. 12/0

5.6 A Joseph to Masood, Fuller in length on off, driven towards covers for a single. 11/0

5.5 A Joseph to Masood, Bangs in a short ball on leg, Masood initially tries to pull but then at the lost moment drops his wrists down. 10/0

5.4 A Joseph to Masood, Pitches it up this time, in the channel outside off, Shan lifts his bat to let it be. 10/0

5.3 A Joseph to Masood, Length ball outside off, Masood once again leaves it for the keeper. 10/0

5.2 A Joseph to Masood, Good length delivery on off, nipping back in a touch as Masood covers the line and defends. 10/0

5.1 A Joseph to Masood, Back of a length delivery, slanting outside off, Masood shoulders his arms. 10/0

4.6 S Gabriel to Ali, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 10/0

4.5 S Gabriel to Ali, Angling in from around off, Azhar Ali stays perfectly behind the line and defends. 10/0

4.4 S Gabriel to Ali, Attacks the stumps this time and goes full, it's angling in on middle and off and Azhar Ali has to play at this one. He leans forward and drives it to mid on. 10/0

4.3 S Gabriel to Ali, Keeps it on the shorter side of the length, well outside off, carefully avoided by the right-hander. 10/0

4.2 S Gabriel to Ali, Back of a length outside off, stays back and defends it down square on the off side in front of point. 10/0

4.1 S Gabriel to Masood, Shaping away from a good length, on off, Shan Masood shuffles across and defends it with a straight blade in front of covers. Hares across and takes a single. 10/0

There is a slight drizzle coming down right now...

3.6 A Joseph to Ali, Outside off on a length, Azhar Ali withdraws his bat and watches the ball as it thuds into the keeper's gloves. 9/0

3.5 A Joseph to Ali, One more leave, lands it outside off, nothing from the batsman. 9/0

3.4 A Joseph to Ali, Movement away from around off, Azhar makes a comfortable leave to let it through to to the keeper. 9/0

3.3 A Joseph to Ali, Back of a length on middle, straightening up after pitching, stays behind the line and defends it down on the leg side. 9/0

3.2 A Joseph to Masood, Straighter in length, flicked to mid-wicket for a single. 9/0

3.1 A Joseph to Masood, Bit straight from Alzarri Joseph, Masood leans across a touch and tucks it in front of square on the leg side. A couple of runs are taken. 8/0

2.6 S Gabriel to Ali, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 6/0

2.5 S Gabriel to Ali, Angling down the leg side, left alone by the batsman. 6/0

2.4 S Gabriel to A Ali, Slightly fullish in length, outside off, driven to the covers. No run taken though as it's straight to the fielder positioned there. 6/0

2.3 S Gabriel to Ali, Excellent stuff from Shannon Gabriel! Serves a length delivery in the corridor of uncertainty, Azhar Ali looks to drive it through the covers but is beaten. 6/0

2.2 S Gabriel to Ali, On a good length, outside the line of off stump, no shot offered to that one. 6/0

2.1 S Gabriel to A Ali, Gabriel keeps it full, Ali with a big lunge forward drives it straight to the mid off fielder. 6/0

1.6 A Joseph to Ali, Full and outside off, Azhar leans forward and drives it through the covers. Devendra Bishoo chases it down and keeps the batsmen to three runs. 6/0

1.5 A Joseph to Ali, Nice shape on that, Joseph hurls it in the off stump channel, another easy leave. 3/0

1.4 A Joseph to Ali, Another one outside off, on a similar length, Azhar Ali plants his front foot forward and shoulders his arms to it. 3/0

1.3 A Joseph to Ali, Lands it just ahead of a length, shaping away from the batsman, left alone. 3/0

1.2 A Joseph to Ali, Fired in full and going away from wide outside off, Azhar Ali does not have anything to do with that. 3/0

1.1 A Joseph to Masood, Full and swinging in on middle and leg, Shan Masood picks it off his pads and flicks it through the mid-wicket region. It's in the gap and so, the batsmen will take three runs for it. 3/0

Alzarri Joseph will bowl from the other end.

0.6 S Gabriel to Ali, Low full toss outside off, Ali punches it back to the bowler. 0/0

0.5 S Gabriel to Ali, Good length delivery outside off, Azhar Ali lets that through to the keeper. 0/0

0.4 S Gabriel to Ali, Another shortish delivery outside off, Azhar Ali shoulders his arms to it. 0/0

0.3 S Gabriel to A Ali, Shortish delivery into the batsman, Ali stays tall and tries to defend it. The ball flies towards the gully region and falls short of the fielder. 0/0

0.2 S Gabriel to Ali, Good length delivery around off, the ball moves away. Azhar Ali tries to defend it but is beaten by the away movement. 0/0

0.1 S Gabriel to Ali, On a good length and seaming in, Azhar Ali covers his stumps and lets the ball through to the keeper. Quite some movement visible. 0/0

First Published: May 11, 2017, 7:12 PM IST