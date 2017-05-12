West Indies vs Pakistan Live Score: 3rd Test, Day 3 in Dominica

(Getty Images)

Catch all the live action of the third day of the third Test between West Indies and Pakistan at the Windsor Park in Dominica.

Day 2 Round Up:

Azhar Ali's 14th Test century anchored Pakistan to a first innings total of 376 as the tourists batted with exaggerated care on the second day of the third and final Test against the West Indies on Thursday.

Left to negotiate 11 overs to the close of play at Windsor Park in Dominica, the West Indies reached 14 without loss in reply.

Commentary (West Indies innings)

22.5 M Abbas to Powell, No run. 35/0

22.4 M Abbas to Powell, No run. 35/0

22.3 M Abbas to Powell, No run. 35/0

22.2 M Abbas to Powell, No run. 35/0

22.1 M Abbas to Powell, Good length delivery on middle, Powell keeps it out off the front foot. 35/0

21.6 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Floats it up outside off, Kraigg presses forward and drives it towards the off side. 35/0

21.5 Y Shah to Powell, Comes down the track and drives it towards the man at mid off for a quick single. 35/0

21.4 Y Shah to Powell, Loops it up outside off, turning in a bit, Powell prods forward in defense. 34/0

21.3 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Serves it a bit wide outside off, driven through covers for a single. 34/0

21.2 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Quicker through the air around off, Brathwaite drives it towards the cover fielder. 33/0

21.1 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Tossed up outside off, pushed back to the leggie. 33/0

20.6 Abbas to Powell, On a length and outside off, Kieran gets inside the line to leave it alone. 33/0

20.5 M Abbas to Powell, A sharp bouncer on middle and leg, Powell ducks to evade it. 33/0

20.4 M Abbas to Powell, Angles in a length delivery on middle and leg, Powell misses his flick and is hit on the thigh pad. 33/0

20.3 M Abbas to Powell, Once again serves it in the channel outside off, Powell lifts his bat to let it be. 33/0

20.2 M Abbas to Powell, Slants it across the southpaw, Powell shoulders his arms to it. 33/0

20.1 M Abbas to Powell, Good length delivery on middle, driven back to the bowler. 33/0

Mohammad Abbas has a change of ends.

19.6 Y Shah to Powell, Turning in from around off, Powell off his back foot punches it to point for a single. 33/0

19.5 Y Shah to Powell, Stays back and keeps it out on the off side off the back foot. 32/0

19.4 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Driven towards the mid on region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 32/0

19.3 Y Shah to Brathwaite, It's fuller again, outside off, Brathwaite comes down the track and digs it out back in the direction of the bowler. 31/0

19.2 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Bowls it right up there, it's kept out in front of mid-wicket. 31/0

19.1 Y Shah to Powell, Tossed up on middle, flicked to mid-wicket for an easy single. 31/0

Yasir Shah is into the attack now.

18.6 M Amir to Brathwaite, Full outside off and the batsman choses to leave the ball outside his stumps. 30/0

18.5 M Amir to Brathwaite, A great follow up delivery, yorker there by Amir. Brathwaite dugs it out. Good ball there by Amir. 30/0

18.4 M Amir to Brathwaite, A slower one by Amir on a length on off stump. Brathwaite comes forward and defends it. 30/0

18.3 M Amir to Brathwaite, Short ball but outside off stump and brathwaite lets the ball go. 30/0

18.2 M Amir to Brathwaite, Driven to mid on. Full ball on middle and leg stump is driven to mid on. 30/0

18.1 M Amir to Brathwaite, On a length. Coming in with the angle. the batsman defends it on the front foot. 30/0

17.6 M Abbas to Powell, Litttle movement off the deck once more, Abbas makes it go away from Kieran Powell, it's kept out from within the crease. 30/0

17.5 M Abbas to Powell, Fuller length ball swinging away, off the outer half Powell pushes it to cover-point. 30/0

17.4 M Abbas to Powell, On a good length, seaming away off the wicket from around off, Kieran Powell ensures he stays back and taps it down square on the off side. 30/0

17.3 M Abbas to Powell, One more easy leave. It's well outside off, no shot offered as it's taken by the keeper. 30/0

17.2 M Abbas to Powell, Comes from around the wicket this time, bangs it on a short of a length but it's way outside off, easy leave for Kieran. 30/0

17.1 M Abbas to Powell, Angles it across the southpaw, he covers the line well and shoulders his arms to it. 30/0

16.6 M Amir to Brathwaite, Very good there by Amir. Using the angle, the ball comes in sharply and the batsman decides to leave the ball. A good leave there. 30/0

16.5 M Amir to Brathwaite, Hits a good length but outside off stump, the batsman lets the ball go through to the keeper. 30/0

16.4 M Amir to Brathwaite, Amir comes round the wicket. Bowls it outside off and the batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 30/0

16.3 M Amir to Brathwaite, Bowls it a little short of a length and the batsman defends it of the back foot this time. 30/0

16.2 M Amir to Brathwaite, Hits the good length and is defended by the batsman off the front foot. 30/0

16.1 M Amir to Powell, Amir bowls it full, gets the ball to move away. Powell opens the face of the bat and drives it between gully and point for a run. 30/0

15.6 M Abbas to Brathwaite, On a length on off stump, stays on the back foot and blocks it with the full face of the bat. 29/0

15.5 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Short of a good length outside off, nicely punched off the back foot but straight to point. 29/0

15.4 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Once again the line is well wide outside off, Brathwaite isn't interested to play at those. 29/0

15.3 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Length ball outside off, a bit wide to make the batsman play. 29/0

15.2 M Abbas to Brathwaite, A bit of nip back into the batsman from a length outside off, watchfully left by Kraigg. 29/0

15.1 M Abbas to Brathwaite, On a length outside off, left alone to the keeper. 29/0

14.6 M Amir to Brathwaite, Drifting on the pads, worked away in front of square on the leg side for a single. 29/0

14.5 M Amir to Brathwaite, Pitched up outside off, moves forward and blocks it towards mid off. 28/0

14.4 M Amir to Brathwaite, LAZY STUFF! Fullish and outside off, Brathwaite times the push well through the vacant mid off region. The batsmen take the second run almost as an afterthought and it could have been close for the southpaw with a better throw at the bowler's end. 28/0

14.3 M Amir to Brathwaite, Angling across the right-hander, Brathwaite stands tall and blocks firmly to cover. 26/0

14.2 M Amir to Brathwaite, On a length around off, seaming away a bit as Brathwaite looks to punch off the back foot. Gets it off the bottom half on the bounce to the bowler. 26/0

14.1 M Amir to Brathwaite, Dug in short around middle, well-directed bumper and Brathwaite just about manages to sway away. 26/0

13.6 M Abbas to Powell, FOUR! First boundary of the day! Full and on the pads, Powell flicks this ever so well through the mid-wicket region. Gets it across the rope and ends the over with a boundary. 26/0

13.5 M Abbas to Powell, Outside off on a good length, no trouble for the batsman to leave it alone. 22/0

13.4 M Abbas to Powell, Full and moving away, just around the off pole, Powell just checks his drive as he places this past backward point off the outer half. The fielder there chases it down and keeps the batsmen to two runs. 22/0

13.3 M Abbas to Powell, Back of a length delivery on off, not giving much room to Kieran Powell to free his arms, he can only stay back and keep it down on the track ahead. 20/0

13.2 M Abbas to Powell, Angles across a length delivery, outside off, another one comfortably left alone. 20/0

13.1 M Abbas to Powell, Quite wide outside off, going further away from the southpaw, he raises his bat and lets it be. 20/0

12.6 M Amir to Powell, Good run. Powell waits for the ball to come to him and drops it in front of covers. Hares across and completes the run with ease. Smartly done. 20/0

12.5 M Amir to Powell, On the fifth stump line, straightening up after hitting the deck, Kieran Powell covers the line well and shoulders his arms to it. 19/0

12.4 M Amir to Powell, Going away from the batsman, pitched on a length, left alone. 19/0

12.3 M Amir to Powell, Excellent seam position, hurled on a length in the off stump channel, Powell leans ahead a touch and defends it down with soft hands. 19/0

12.2 M Amir to Brathwaite, Loud scream from Amir for a leg before, turned down though. Dangerous shot to play from Brathwaite, especially when the ball is still moving about a bit. He walks across to this length ball on leg, swinging down leg slightly and it catches Kraigg on the pads who looks to flick. Was missing the stumps this time, but the right-hander has to be careful here. A leg bye is taken as the ball rolls away on the leg side. 19/0

12.1 M Amir to Brathwaite, Slants across a length delivery around off, Brathwaite stands his ground and meets it with a straight blade. 18/0

Mohammad Amir will bowl from the other end.

11.6 M Abbas to K Powell, Attacking the stump on a full length, driven straight back to mid on for nothing. 18/0

11.5 M Abbas to Powell, Amazing shape from Mohammad Abbas. Hits the line well, around the off pole, moving away and beats the outside edge as Kieran Powell hangs his bat out to it. 18/0

11.4 M Abbas to Powell, Nicely played by Powell, just about the timing on that. Walks across to this length ball and meets it with the full face. Works it through backward square leg and takes two more. 18/0

11.3 M Abbas to Powell, Good length delivery shaping back in, on middle and off, kept out from within the crease. 16/0

11.2 M Abbas to Powell, Full and swinging in a bit, straight in line and this allows Powell to work it through the leg side. Gets it through mid-wicket and takes a couple of runs for doing so. First runs of the day for Powell and West Indies. 16/0

11.1 M Abbas to Powell, A full ball outside off to start off with, Powell plants his front foot forward and drives it to mid off. 14/0

We're ready to get things going on Day 3. Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell take their place in the middle with the Pakistan team spreading out across the field. The left-hander will take strike with Mohammad Abbas bowling at him first up. Three slips and a gully in place.

A gruelling day awaits Jason Holder's men. The wicket is flat but a bit on the slower side and with a lot of turn on offer. The batsmen will have to apply themselves and be patient in their approach. If they can get their eye in, they'll be able to score runs more freely, as was shown by Pakistan in the first two days. There is rain forecast, but like yesterday, we hope it doesn't interrupt. Should be an intriguing day of Test cricket.

Welcome for the third day of this final Test between West Indies and Pakistan at Windsor Park. After having a rain-hit first day, Pakistan picked up the pace yesterday after the top order provided a good base. A late surge from Sarfraz Ahmed took the visitors to a score of 376. The hosts saw out the final overs of the day and negotiated the tight period well with Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell looking solid.

... DAY 3, SESSION 1 ...

After bowling out Pakistan for 376, West Indies have done well to see out the tricky period till the end of the day. Kriagg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell negotiated well to go unscathed, and that should give the Windies camp some relief after a long and tiring day. They have their task cut out though tomorrow as the pitch is turning and it'll be a hard day for them. Join us for all the action from Day 3. There will be an early start again, at 0930 local time. Till then, cheers!

10.6 H Ali to Brathwaite, Fuller on the stumps, Kraigg Brathwaite presses forward and drives it back to the bowler. STUMPS ON DAY 2! 14/0

10.5 H Ali to Brathwaite, Pitches it right up there on off, Kraigg Brathwaite defends it with a straight blade. 14/0

10.4 H Ali to Brathwaite, Shorter outside off, moves away, an easy leave for the batsman. 14/0

10.3 H Ali to Brathwaite, Touch fuller on off, Brathwaite lunges forward to block it out. 14/0

10.2 H Ali to Brathwaite, Good length, coming back in on middle, Kraigg stays put to defend it down. 14/0

10.1 H Ali to Powell, The debutant starts off with a half-volley on the pads, Powell shuffles a touch and flicks it through mid-wicket. Yasir Shah gives it a chase and keeps them down to three. 14/0

Hasan Ali to have a go with the ball now.

9.6 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Takes a good stride forward and smothers it away on the off side. 11/0

9.5 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Woah! Tosses it up outside off, it turns away with ultra bounce on it. Brathwaite goes after it and almost gets undone. 11/0

9.4 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Flatter through the air and served outside off, Kraigg goes back and dabs it towards third man for a couple of runs. 11/0

9.3 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Kraigg has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 9/0

9.2 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Quicker one outside off, Kraigg punches it off the back foot towards covers. 9/0

9.1 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Tossed up delivery outside off, Brathwaite lunges forward and keeps it out. 9/0

8.6 M Amir to Powell, Fuller and tailing back in, the batsman offers a solid front foot defense. 9/0

8.5 M Amir to Powell, Gets this one to move away from the southpaw, Powell dabs it with soft hands towards gully. 9/0

8.4 M Amir to Powell, Short and it shoots off the surface, Powell is quick to duck under it. 9/0

8.3 M Amir to Powell, Shorter and once again coming in on middle, Kieran defends it off the back foot. 9/0

8.2 M Amir to Powell, Goes wide of the crease and angles this one on middle, Powell stays behind the line and defends it back to Amir. 9/0

8.1 M Amir to Powell, Fuller and nipping back in, Powell keeps it out solidly. 9/0

It's gotten really dark out there. The floodlights have been turned down. But we cricket lovers shouldn't feel sad, as just 8 mins or so are left for the close of play...

7.6 Y Shah to Powell, Very full on the pads, worked through mid-wicket by Powell and he will keep strike. 9/0

7.5 Y Shah to Powell, Gives this one a bit more flight around off, Powell defends it down. 8/0

7.4 Y Shah to Powell, Quicker one around leg, Powell hangs back in defense. 8/0

7.3 Y Shah to Powell, Drifting in on middle, Powell defends it off the front foot gently. 8/0

7.2 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Loops it up outside off, Kraigg lunges forward to defend but gets an outside edge which goes wide of first slip and picks up a single. 8/0

7.1 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Starts off with a loopy leg break around middle and leg, it turns away as Brathwaite lunges forward to block it out. 7/0

Spin time as Yasir Shah is handed the cherry.

6.6 M Amir to Powell, On a length bit it's a bit too wide outside off, Powell doesn't even look at it. 7/0

6.5 M Amir to Brathwaite, Fuller on off, driven through covers for a single. 7/0

6.4 M Amir to Brathwaite, The ball nips back in a touch from outside off, KB stays behind the line to counter it. 6/0

6.3 M Amir to Brathwaite, Hits the deck hard, extracts bounce but it doesn't surprise Kraigg. The batsman ducks under it. 6/0

6.2 M Amir to Brathwaite, Keeps it away from the right-hander, Kraigg defends it down gently. 6/0

Yasir Shah is seen warming up. Probably get a few overs in before end of day's play.

6.1 M Amir to Brathwaite, Slants it away from Brathwaite who lifts his bat to let it be. 6/0

5.6 M Abbas to Powell, Kieran lets the ball go outside his off stump. 6/0

5.5 M Abbas to Powell, Keeps it on the middle stump, Powell presses forward and defends it down on the pitch. 6/0

5.4 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Fuller and sliding down leg, flicked through square leg for a single. Brathwaite opens his account. 6/0

5.3 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Good length delivery on middle, defended off the front foot. 5/0

5.2 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Bangs in a short ball, it rises off the deck. Kraigg moves inside the line and then shoulders his arms. 5/0

5.1 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Shorter outside off, Brathwaite has got nothing to offer on this one. 5/0

4.6 M Amir to Powell, On a length and swinging away, it doesn't make Powell go after it. 5/0

4.5 M Amir to Powell, That's a brave leave! Amir goes wide of the crease and angles this one in. The ball nips back with a good amount of bounce as Powell shoulders his arms. Lovely delivery! 5/0

4.4 M Amir to Powell, KP lets the ball go outside his off stump. 5/0

4.3 M Amir to Powell, Good length and it holds its line, Powell defends it off the front foot. 5/0

The sun is out but there is some drizzle in the air...

4.2 M Amir to Powell, Fuller and swinging away, Powell lets it be. 5/0

4.1 M Amir to Powell, Fuller and angling in on off, Powell drives it right under his eyes through covers. The ever fit, Misbah gives it a chase, slides and stops it. They take two but what fitness level boss. The cricketing world will miss your services sir! 5/0

3.6 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Touch short and outside off, Brathwaite gets on top of the bounce to cut it. But finds Yasir again at cover-point. 3/0

3.5 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Outside off, KB lunges forward and pushes it towards Yasir Shah at cover-point. 3/0

3.4 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Nice carry! It's hurled on a length, shaping away off the deck, Brathwaite watches it till the last moment and then lets it pass. 3/0

3.3 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Fuller and shaping away a touch, Kraigg prods forward in defense. 3/0

3.2 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Pitches it up on off, Brathwaite comes forward to work it away but does so off the inner half towards square leg. 3/0

3.1 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Good length ball outside off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 3/0

2.6 M Amir to Powell, Places himself behind the line of the delivery and defends it down on the turf. 3/0

2.5 M Amir to Powell, Good length delivery on off, Powell taps it in front of covers. Looks for the single which obviously wasn't on. 3/0

2.4 M Amir to Powell, Bangs in a short ball, angling in on the body, Powell is happy to duck under it. 3/0

2.3 M Amir to Powell, Comes in from a length outside off, Kieran walks across the sticks, covers it before shouldering his arms. 3/0

2.2 M Amir to Powell, Keeps it in the channel outside off, Kieran defends it down gently. 3/0

2.1 M Amir to Powell, Angles in a full length delivery, Powell gets across a touch and flicks it through backward square leg. The fine leg fielder mops it up to keep them down to two. That's a risky shot to play against Amir when the ball is swinging. 3/0

1.6 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Back of a length outside off, a solid back foot defense on offer. 1/0

1.5 M Abbas to Powell, Good length, nipping in a bit, Powell tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single. West Indies are away. 1/0

1.4 M Abbas to Powell, Powell stays behind the line to defend it down. 0/0

1.3 M Abbas to Powell, What a delivery! A loud shout for an LBW! Pitches it up on off and this one jags back in sharply to ping Powell on the pads. Abbas appeals but the umpire turns it down. Misbah asks Sarfraz and the Pakistan keeper says he heard two noises. Replays show that Sarfraz is bang on. Clear inside edge which saves Powell. 0/0

1.2 M Abbas to Powell, Fuller in length and outside off, Powell defends it off the front foot. 0/0

1.1 M Abbas to Powell, Good length delivery on off, Powell lifts his bat to let that go. 0/0

Mohammad Abbas to share the new ball from the other end!

0.6 M Amir to Brathwaite, Once again Amir tries to keep it full, in search for some swing. Brathwaite hangs back to keep it out. Excellent start from Amir, a maiden! 0/0

0.5 M Amir to Brathwaite, Fullish on off, KB offers a solid front foot defense. 0/0

0.4 M Amir to Brathwaite, Back of a length delivery, but it's going down leg. Kraigg stays inside the line to leave it for Ahmed. 0/0

0.3 M Amir to Brathwaite, Fuller and just around the off stump line, Brathwaite pushes it towards covers. 0/0

0.2 M Amir to Brathwaite, Fuller and it's outside off, Kraigg blocks it solidly off the front foot. 0/0

0.1 M Amir to Brathwaite, Good ball! Amir comes from over the wicket and slants it on a length outside off, Brathwaite looks to poke inside the line but the ball keeps moving away and just about takes the outside edge. 0/0

First Published: May 12, 2017, 7:07 PM IST