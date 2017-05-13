West Indies vs Pakistan Live Score: 3rd Test, Day 4 in Dominica

Getty Images

Catch all the live action of the fourth day of the third Test between West Indies and Pakistan at the Windsor Park in Dominica.

Preview: West Indies replicated their opponents' dour batting effort in crawling to 218 for five off 100 overs in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 376 at stumps on day three of the third and final Test at Windsor Park in Dominica on Friday.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah lifted his series-leading wicket tally to 20 with three victims in the morning session but the home side then showed resolve with all-rounder Roston Chase leading the defiance in a top-score of 60 before being forced to retire hurt in the final session.

Commentary (West Indies innings)

A fairly decent session for West Indies. However, they'd be disappointed that they lost Roston Chase to injury. Vishaul Singh was the only wicket to fall in the entire session who fell prey to Mohammad Abbas. Shane Dowrich and Jason Holder came in and saw the remainder of the day without incurring any further damage. The plan tomorrow for the hosts would be to bat for as long as possible and try for a result on the final day. We won't have an early start tomorrow, so play will begin at the original start time, which is 1000 local. See you folks then!

99.6 Y Shah to Holder, Lovely ball to finish things off! Yasir Shah bowls it quicker through the air around middle, the ball turns away sharply with some extra bounce. Jason Holder almost falls in the trap to poke it but is lucky not to nick one behind. Hands on head for Yasir as the players shake hands. STUMPS ON DAY 3! 218/5

99.5 Y Shah to Holder, Floats it up around off, defended into the ground. 218/5

99.4 Y Shah to Holder, Flatter one around middle, worked towards mid on. 218/5

99.3 Y Shah to Holder, SIX! Launched it! After the second ball, long off was brought in and Holder decides to go after this loopy delivery. Gets his front foot out of the way and lofts it neatly over the long off boundary for a biggie all the way. Hold on, he was catching his shoulder in the previous over, where is the pain? 218/5

99.2 Y Shah to Holder, Quicker one outside off, Jason lets it pass. 212/5

99.1 Y Shah to Holder, Tossed up outside off, Holder presses forward in defense. 212/5

98.6 M Abbas to Holder, Quick single! Back of a length ball on middle and leg, Holder taps it towards the leg side and calls for the single. Yasir from mid-wicket is a bit late to react as the batsmen make it through easily in the end. 212/5

Jason Holder appears to be having some discomfort with his left shoulder, probably from the blow he received earlier in Mohammad Amir's over. The physio jogs out with his handy magic spray and gets down to work.

98.5 M Abbas to Holder, Holder presses forward to this full ball and defends it down. He calls the physio straightaway after blocking one out. 211/5

98.4 M Abbas to Holder, Length ball outside off, it stays low, really low, just like my energy at the moment. Holder decides to not go after it. 211/5

98.3 M Abbas to Dowrich, Back of a length ball on middle and leg, flicked towards square leg as the fielder dives to his right to stop it. A quick run taken. 211/5

98.2 M Abbas to Dowrich, Angles in a length ball on the pads, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 210/5

98.1 M Abbas to Dowrich, Abbas comes from over the wicket and starts the spell with a bouncer, Dowrich ducks under it. 208/5

97.6 Y Shah to Holder, In the air... safe! Tossed up ball around off, Holder makes room and tries to drive it away from the body. Gets an outside edge which falls short of the point fielder. 208/5

97.5 Y Shah to Dowrich, Dipping in around middle, pushed towards covers for a single. 208/5

97.4 Y Shah to Dowrich, FOUR! Clubbed away, says Rameez Raja on air. Short and around leg, Dowrich rocks back, picks up the length and smacks it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 207/5

97.3 Y Shah to Dowrich, Skids through the surface and raps Dowrich on the pads. 203/5

97.2 Y Shah to Dowrich, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 203/5

97.1 Y Shah to Dowrich, Outside leg, negative line from Yasir. Dowrich pads it away. 203/5

Oh there's a nice rainbow overhead. Looks beautiful. The dark clouds are hovering over but no to worry, folks. We will be packing our bags by the time they burst...

96.6 M Amir to Holder, Outside off, left alone by Holder. 203/5

96.5 M Amir to Holder, Good length ball on middle, defended off the back foot. 203/5

96.4 M Amir to Holder, Short ball on middle and leg, Holder once again ducks. 203/5

96.3 M Amir to Holder, Bangs in a short ball on middle and leg, Jason ducks under it. 203/5

96.2 M Amir to Holder, Prods forward to this full ball and defends it down gently. 203/5

96.1 M Amir to Holder, Sprays it fuller on off, Holder pushes it towards the cover region. 203/5

95.6 Y Shah to Dowrich, Tries to bowl around the legs, Dowrich is happy to defend it down. 203/5

95.5 Y Shah to Dowrich, A long hop from the leggie, Shane misses out. He looks to pull but mistimes it towards mid on. 203/5

95.4 Y Shah to Dowrich, Way down the leg side, Dowrich gets across and works it towards fine leg. Good work in the deep and they take two more. 203/5

95.3 Y Shah to Dowrich, Loopy ball outside leg, Dowrich moves inside the line to leave it alone. 201/5

Babar Azam at silly point has been hit hard on the left forearm on the previous delivery. The physio is out and has the magic spray with him. Sprays some and Babar Azam is ready to get back to work.

95.2 Y Shah to Dowrich, Ouch! That must have hurt! A short ball around off, Dowrich rocks back to cut it away. He does so but on its way it hits Babar Azam on the forearm at silly point. He looks in agony as it came like a rocket to him. 201/5

95.1 Y Shah to Dowrich, 200 on the board for West Indies! And the ever enthusiastic crowd cheer for it! Good to see them dancing and having a jolly time out there. Yasir comes from around the wicket and lands it around leg, it turns away as Dowrich bashes it through covers for a couple. 201/5

94.6 M Amir to Holder, Goes over the wicket for the last ball of the over, bangs in a short ball, angling down leg. No worries for Holder, he simply ducks. 199/5

94.5 M Amir to Holder, Bangs in a short ball on leg, Holder bends his back to keep Sarfraz busy. 199/5

94.4 M Amir to Holder, Length ball, coming back in, Jason blocks it down. 199/5

94.3 M Amir to Holder, Pitches it up on off, Holder once again lets it be. 199/5

94.2 M Amir to Holder, Angles it across the Windies skipper who doesn't even look at it. 199/5

94.1 M Amir to Holder, Keeps it full on off, Holder jams it out. 199/5

93.6 Y Shah to Dowrich, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 199/5

93.5 Y Shah to Holder, Very full on off, Jason takes a long stride forward and eases it down to long off. Gets to the other end. 199/5

93.4 Y Shah to Dowrich, Turns it away from a length, with some bounce as Shane cuts it through covers for a single. 198/5

93.3 Y Shah to Dowrich, Drifting in from around off, defended gently off the front foot. 197/5

93.2 Y Shah to Dowrich, Tossed up outside off, Shane comes forward to defend it down. 197/5

93.1 Y Shah to Dowrich, Attempts the googly, but it goes straight after pitching, Dowrich didn't pick it at all and almost slices it in front of the off pole. 197/5

92.6 M Amir to Holder, Once again bowls a bouncer, this time it has good pace on it, Holder sits under it. 197/5

92.5 M Amir to Holder, Slower loopy bounce on middle and leg, Holder is late to pick it up. Tries to take evasive action at the last moment and as a result the ball goes off the left shoulder towards the keeper's left. 197/5

92.4 M Amir to Holder, Hurls it on a good length on off, defended off the back foot. 197/5

92.3 M Amir to Holder, Fuller and angling on middle and leg, worked towards mid-wicket. 197/5

92.2 M Amir to Holder, Length ball on middle, Jason defends it off the back foot. 197/5

The floodlights have been switched on.

92.1 M Amir to Holder, Fuller and wide outside off, Holder lifts his bat to let it be. 197/5

91.6 Y Shah to Dowrich, Gives it a lot of flight and serves it just outside off, Dowrich drives it towards the cover fielder. 197/5

91.5 Y Shah to Dowrich, Tossed up around middle and leg, kept out off the front foot. 197/5

91.4 Y Shah to Dowrich, Flatter through the air around middle, Shane defends it off the back foot. 197/5

91.3 Y Shah to Dowrich, Turning away from a length outside off, Dowrich doesn't play at it. 197/5

91.2 Y Shah to J Holder, Keeps it very full outside off, Holder leans across and drives it towards sweeper cover for a single. 197/5

91.1 Y Shah to Holder, Leg break around middle and leg, spinning away as Holder covers the sticks and punches it back down the wicket. 196/5

90.6 M Amir to Dowrich, Shortish and coming back in with the angle, Dowrich hops and tucks it towards short mid-wicket. 196/5

90.5 M Amir to Dowrich, Serves a cutter, it's on a length, Dowrich has a tame push inside the line and is beaten all ends up. 196/5

90.4 M Amir to S Dowrich, Overpitches it outside off, Dowrich transfers his weight on the front foot to get it past Misbah at covers. A brace taken. 196/5

90.3 M Amir to Dowrich, Switches the angle, goes around the wicket and bowls it on a back of a length outside off, a back foot punch towards covers where Misbah dives forward to take it on the bounce. 194/5

90.2 M Amir to Dowrich, Sprays it very full outside off, Shane reaches out to that one and drives it a bit square of the wicket on the off side for two. 194/5

90.1 M Amir to Dowrich, Comes from over the wicket and hurls across a length ball, nipping back in from off, Dowrich stays put to keep it out with a solid back foot defense. 192/5

Mohammad Amir is back on to bowl.

The news from the West Indies' official twitter account is that Roston Chase is not off the ground. He is being treated by the medical staff there itself on the bruise received on his right hand.

Drinks are on the field!

89.6 Y Shah to Holder, Full around middle and leg, nudged away on the leg side. A maiden in the comeback spell. 192/5

89.5 Y Shah to Holder, Once again gives it a nice flight and beats Holder on the poke. Good bowling from the leggie. 192/5

89.4 Y Shah to Holder, Ripppa! Tosses it up near the eye line, draws the West Indies skipper forward, gets the ball to turn away and almost take the outside edge. 192/5

89.3 Y Shah to Holder, Floats it up around off, defended into the ground. 192/5

89.2 Y Shah to Holder, Tries to bowl the top spinner, Holder rocks back and punches it towards square leg where the fielder puts in a dive to stop some runs. 192/5

89.1 Y Shah to Holder, Tossed up outside off, blocked gently off the front foot. 192/5

88.6 M Abbas to Dowrich, Stays behind the line and defends it with a straight blade. 192/5

88.5 M Abbas to Dowrich, Bangs in a short ball, angling down leg, easily ducked under it. 192/5

88.4 M Abbas to S Dowrich, Keeps it pretty full, outside off, Dowrich lunges forward and drives it towards mid off. 192/5

88.3 M Abbas to Dowrich, Serves a harmless length ball outside off, Shane doesn't play at it. 192/5

88.2 M Abbas to S Dowrich, Once again on a fuller length outside off, pushed off the front foot toward covers. 192/5

88.1 M Abbas to S Dowrich, Pitches it up outside off, driven towards mid off. 192/5

87.6 Y Shah to Dowrich, Short and wide outside off, cut away through cover-point by Dowrich to retain strike. 192/5

87.5 Y Shah to Dowrich, Spin and bounce for Yasir Shah. He floats it on middle, turns away and rips off the surface too. Almost takes the outside edge of Dowrich's bat but he fortunately withdraws it at the last second. 191/5

87.4 Y Shah to J Holder, Full toss on middle, Jason whips it to the right of mid on and takes a run. 191/5

87.3 Y Shah to Holder, Quite full again, this time it's driven to Misbah at short extra cover. 190/5

87.2 Y Shah to Holder, A little too full on off, Holder strides ahead and pushes it in front of cover-point. 190/5

87.1 Y Shah to Holder, Tossed up delivery outside off, Jason Holder leans ahead and pushes it square on the off side. 190/5

Yasir Shah is back into the attack!

86.6 M Abbas to Dowrich, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 190/5

86.5 M Abbas to Dowrich, Dowrich closes the bat face and flicks it to the mid-wicket area for no run. 190/5

86.4 M Abbas to Dowrich, Angling down leg, Shane looks to flick it down fine but fails to do so. 190/5

86.3 M Abbas to Holder, Back of a length on off, Holder stays back, rides the bounce and works it to square leg for a single. 190/5

Jason Holder is the next man in to bat.

86.2 M Abbas to Singh, OUT! Gone this time! The previous appeal didn't work, but this is a much better delivery and Vishaul Singh is out of here. Abbas from around the wicket bowls a beautiful length delivery around off, it's shaping back in sharply and catches Vishaul right in front of the stumps on the pads. The finger goes up this time and the southpaw, after having a chat with his partner reviews it. The third umpire has a look and the replays show that the southpaw has no chance of being safe. Timely strike for the visitors. 189/5

Vishaul Singh has been adjudged lbw. He has decided to review the decision. He looks to be in trouble though, seems more of a desperate review.

86.1 Abbas to Singh, Appeal for an lbw, shut down. Clearly so, it was always going down. Shaping in around leg, hits the pads as he looks to flick. 189/4

85.6 M Amir to Dowrich, Wicket-to-wicket line, Shane walks across and works it to the mid-wicket region. 189/4

85.5 M Amir to Dowrich, Length delivery which skids off the pitch a bit, around off, comes to Dowrich a bit quicker than expected. He still manages to chop it past Yasir Shah at point and gets a couple of runs for it. 189/4

85.4 M Amir to Dowrich, FOUR BYES! Amir with a crazy bouncer, takes off as soon as it hits the deck and it's angling down leg. Goes past the diving keeper and away to the fine leg fence. Byes signalled by the umpire. 187/4

85.3 M Amir to Dowrich, Slightly ahead of a length, around off, Dowrich comes half-forward to keep it out. 183/4

85.2 M Amir to Dowrich, Into the body on a length, worked away to mid-wicket. No run taken. 183/4

85.1 M Amir to Dowrich, Mohammad Amir, from around the wicket, hits the deck hard and bangs in a short of a length delivery. Gets it to angle in on off as Shane Dowrich defends it off his back foot. 183/4

84.6 M Abbas to Singh, Vishaul Singh chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 183/4

84.5 M Abbas to Singh, Hurled outside off, played to point. 183/4

84.4 M Abbas to Singh, Lands this on a good length, some width on offer as Vishaul looks to flay it through the off side. Misses and it's through to the keeper. 183/4

84.3 M Abbas to Singh, Abbas has a change of angle and comes from around the wicket, angles in a length ball on off, defended off the back foot. 183/4

84.2 M Abbas to Singh, Bit straighter in line, it's flicked to mid-wicket by Singh. 183/4

84.1 M Abbas to Singh, Back of a length delivery outside off, Vishaul Singh slashes at this but fails to make any sort of connection. 183/4

83.6 M Amir to Dowrich, Shaping away from outside off, Shane Dowrich has nothing to do with that one. 183/4

83.5 M Amir to Dowrich, Gets behind the line of this one better and blocks it out. 183/4

83.4 M Amir to S Dowrich, ALMOST A WICKET! Mohammad Amir strikes almost immediately. Shane Dowrich is a lucky guy. An excellent length delivery around off and it's swinging back in, Dowrich hangs his bat out in front of his body and gets a healthy edge. It flies behind to Younis Khan at second slip who dives low to his left. Just falls short of him though. 183/4

Roston Chase seems to be in some discomfort as he got a beating on his right hand on the previous ball. The physio is out to assist him. Magic spray is applied on his right hand. He's the key man for the hosts and they would be hoping no serious damage has been done. A bit of halt in play. Not a good news for the Windies, Roston Chase is walking off the field - Retired hurt! Shane Dowrich is the new man in replacing him...

83.3 M Amir to Chase, Back of a length on the body, Roston Chase swivels and goes for the pull. Misses and gets hit on the right arm. He's instantly down on the ground and signals for medical attention. 183/4

83.2 M Amir to Chase, Angling across on a good length, Chase stands his ground and meets it with a straight bat. 183/4

83.1 M Amir to Chase, Amir comes from wide of the crease and slants it across the right-hander, it's kept out from within the crease down on the turf. 183/4

82.6 M Abbas to Chase, On the pads, Roston whips it along the ground to fine leg for a single. 183/4

82.5 M Abbas to Chase, Another bouncer, but this one is at a legitimate height, Chase ducks and evades. 182/4

82.5 M Abbas to Chase, Wide! It's banged in short but it's too short, wide called by the umpire. 182/4

82.4 M Abbas to Chase, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 181/4

82.3 M Abbas to Chase, Back of a length close to the off stump, defended off the back foot. 181/4

82.2 M Abbas to Chase, Good line, it's just around the off pole, Chase covers the line and leaves it alone. 181/4

82.1 M Abbas to Chase, Nice shape away from Abbas, good line too, it's moving away from around off, Chase leaves it alone. Abbas needs to do this more consistently, maintain the pressure on the batsman doing that. 181/4

Drinks!

81.6 M Amir to Singh, Coming in on middle and leg, Singh works it to the mid-wicket fielder. 181/4

81.5 M Amir to Singh, On the fuller side of things, it's driven off the middle but straight to mid off. 181/4

81.4 M Amir to Singh, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 181/4

81.3 M Amir to Singh, Full and darted on off, Vishaul Singh keeps bat and pad close together and defends it out. 181/4

81.2 M Amir to Chase, On the hips, clipped away in front of square on the leg side for a run. 181/4

81.1 M Amir to Singh, Short and wide outside off, cut away through cover-point for a single. 180/4

Mohammad Amir will be the one to share the new ball with Abbas.

80.6 M Abbas to R Chase, FOUR! That was close. Back of a length around off, Chase looks to cut but it's too close to his body. Ends up getting an inside edge which goes past the off pole and through the left of the diving keeper for a boundary. Unfortunate for Abbas there, wasn't a bad ball at all. 179/4

80.5 M Abbas to Chase, Bit straight in line, flicked to mid-wicket. No run taken. 175/4

80.4 M Abbas to Chase, Back of a length outside off, easily left alone. 175/4

80.3 M Abbas to Chase, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Chase cuts it past point. It has enough legs to go all the way to the boundary line. The Pakistan bowlers will have to be careful with their lines. Anything loose and it'll be punished. 175/4

80.2 M Abbas to Chase, Jagging back in on middle and leg, tucked in front of mid-wicket. 171/4

80.1 M Abbas to Chase, Length delivery around the off stick, Chase with a straight blade ensures it's kept out solidly. 171/4

And, Mohammad Abbas will be the one to take the new cherry.

The second new ball is available and it's immediately taken by Misbah-ul-Haq. Wasting no time here.

3rd Test fifty for Roston Chase!

79.6 Y Shah to R Chase, Fifty for Chase! Gutsy knock from him till now, he's done well to hang in there. Clears his front leg, pushes it to mid off and takes off. Beats the throw at the bowler's end and completes the run. Raises his bat to the teammates in the dressing room and goes back to get on with the job. Well played, lad. 171/4

79.5 Y Shah to Chase, Loopy full ball on leg, gets his front leg out of the way and pushes it back to Yasir. 170/4

79.4 Y Shah to V Singh, Short into the body, Vishaul pulls it away through mid-wicket and takes a run. 170/4

79.3 Y Shah to Singh, Leg break on a full length, around off, prods forward and pushes it out. 169/4

79.2 Y Shah to Singh, Kicking off the surface and going down leg, left alone by the left-hander. 169/4

79.1 Y Shah to Singh, Almost a catch! Ooohh.. That was a close one. Yasir loops it on a driving length, Vishaul Singh comes down the track and flicks it towards Babar Azam at short leg. He dives to his right, sticks his hand out but just can't get to it. Was real close. 169/4

Hasan Ali is off the field. Probably just a precautionary measure.

78.6 H Ali to Chase, Angles it across on a fuller length, Roston Chase pushes it away from his body in front of covers. No real footwork in playing that, dot ball. 169/4

78.5 H Ali to Chase, Hasan Ali keeps it on the leg stump line, once more it's clipped to the mid-wicket area. 169/4

78.4 H Ali to Chase, Full ball on the pads, it's flicked away to mid-wicket once more. 169/4

78.3 H Ali to Chase, Full toss on off, Roston whips it to mid-wicket. Didn't time it well at all as it bounces away to the fielder positioned there. 169/4

Seems Hasan Ali has a minor cramp in his left calf. The physio is out to take a look. Doesn't look like it's anything too serious, so he should be okay to continue.

78.2 H Ali to Chase, Switches the angle and comes around the wicket, bangs it in short and it's just down leg, Chase looks to pull but the ball rises on him too quickly. 169/4

78.1 H Ali to Chase, Short of a good length pounded outside off, Roston drops his wrists and lets the ball go past him. 169/4

77.6 Y Shah to Singh, Once again it's turning down leg, this time Vishaul Singh leaves it alone. 169/4

77.5 Y Shah to Singh, Spinning down leg, Singh looks to glance it fine. It goes off the thigh pad and into the hands of the fielder at leg slip. Nothing from the umpire. 169/4

77.4 Y Shah to Chase, Some venomous turn for the leggie, it kicks off the wicket again, Chase is back as he slaps it square towards point for a single. 169/4

77.3 Y Shah to Chase, Turning away, on middle and leg, Chase presses forward and smothers the ball in its tracks. 168/4

77.2 Y Shah to Singh, Turn and bounce for Yasir Shah. He continues from around the wicket, it shoots off the surface and spins it, Singh rocks back and pulls it over leg slip. Just a single on this occasion. 168/4

77.1 Y Shah to Chase, He comes from around the wicket and it spins away towards off, Roston Chase goes back and deals with this well as there's extra bounce on it. Cuts it through the covers and will pick up three runs for it. He moves on to 48. 167/4

Yasir Shah is back into the attack.

76.6 H Ali to Singh, Places himself perfectly behind the line and defends it down on the turf ahead. 164/4

76.5 H Ali to Singh, Coming in on middle and leg, defended on the leg side. No run taken. 164/4

76.5 H Ali to Singh, Not out! Hasan Ali has overstepped and that is where everything stops, no need to check any further. Unsuccessful review for Pakistan. Hasan Ali bowled a cutter on off, went off the pads behind on the off side. Not exactly sure what happened there, so can't say any further. 164/4

An lbw appeal against Vishaul Singh is reviewed by Pakistan.

76.4 H Ali to Singh, Good length delivery in the off stump channel, pushes in front of silly point where the fielder dives to his right and stops it. 163/4

76.3 H Ali to Singh, Cleverly takes the pace off this, Vishaul is early into the shot. The ball goes off the top half and falls down. That's why that silly point is in place, precisely for this purpose. 163/4

76.2 H Ali to Singh, Bit ahead of a length, well outside off, cut away by the southpaw straight to the point fielder. 163/4

A silly point comes in place...

76.1 H Ali to Singh, From around the wicket, it's angling in from around off, Singh off his back foot deals with it comfortably. 163/4

75.6 A Ali to Singh, A short delivery which has been pulled away. The batsmen have run through for a single. 163/4

75.5 A Ali to Singh, Stays within his crease and blocks it out. 162/4

75.4 A Ali to Singh, Hops back, stands tall and pushes it on the off side. 162/4

75.3 A Ali to V Singh, Short, turning and going down leg, Vishaul pulls it behind square on the leg side. Two more runs for him. 162/4

75.2 A Ali to Singh, Full toss from Azhar Ali, Vishaul Singh comes down the track and whips it through mid-wicket. Gets off the mark with a couple of runs. 160/4

75.1 A Ali to Chase, Flat ball darted outside off, Roston Chase punches it to sweeper cover for a single. 158/4

74.6 H Ali to Singh, Vishaul Singh has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 157/4

74.5 H Ali to Singh, No much movement on this occasion, the ball holds its line as the batsman taps it down on the track. 157/4

74.4 H Ali to Singh, Spears it fuller in length, just outside off, Singh pushes it back down the track solidly. 157/4

74.3 H Ali to Chase, Full and into the pads, from around the wicket, clipped to the square leg area for a quick one. 157/4

74.3 H Ali to Chase, Wide! Banged in short but it's too short, wide called by the umpire as Roston Chase sways away from the line. 156/4

74.2 H Ali to Chase, Shortens the length on this a bit, Chase hangs back and meets it with a straight bat. 155/4

74.1 H Ali to Chase, Serves a length delivery outside off, Chase from within his crease taps it away in front of cover-point. No run taken. 155/4

73.6 A Ali to Singh, Stays in his crease and wrists it away on the leg side. 155/4

73.5 A Ali to Singh, Darts it quicker on middle and off, skids off the deck and keeps low as well, Vishaul Singh goes back and manages to bring his bat down in time to keep it out. 155/4

73.4 A Ali to Singh, Comes forward and works it through mid-wicket for nothing. 155/4

73.3 A Ali to Singh, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 155/4

73.2 A Ali to Singh, Drops it on a fullish length, Singh blocks it out off the front foot. 155/4

73.1 A Ali to Chase, Short and turning away from around off, Chase goes back and cuts it through to sweeper cover for a single. 155/4

Azhar Ali to continue from the other end.

72.6 H Ali to Singh, Bangs in a short ball on middle, Singh ducks under it. 154/4

72.5 H Ali to Singh, Shortish outside off, defended nicely off the back foot. 154/4

72.5 H Ali to Singh, No ball! Fuller and angling in on off, Vishaul flicks it towards the leg side. Ali oversteps and that will be a no ball. 154/4

72.4 H Ali to Singh, Full toss, dipping in, Singh clips it to short mid-wicket. 153/4

72.3 H Ali to R Chase, Shortish delivery, rising off the deck, Chase pulls it down to fine leg for a single. 153/4

72.2 H Ali to Chase, Fuller once again, angling in, Chase prods forward in defense. 152/4

72.1 H Ali to Chase, Fuller in length and just outside off, Chase stands tall to keep it out. 152/4

We are back for the evening session. Will we see the hosts scoring runs freely or will the story remain same even in this session? Let's wait and find out. Vishaul Singh will join Roston Chase out in the middle. Hasan Ali to start proceedings first up. Let's play...

... DAY 3, SESSION 3 ...

A blockathon session which is shared by both sides was what I had prepared to write in my mind until the last ball was bowled! West Indies will be more happy as they have not let Pakistan chip away at the wickets, while the visitors will be happy about the fact that they didn't let the hosts score freely. A wicket just at the stroke of tea would have lifted Misbah and his men. Just 55 runs have been scored but got to give it to Chase and Hope for being rock solid. They have countered Yasir Shah's web, Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali's reverse and nothing seemed to have bothered them. With the pitch having no demons on it, a long day at the office beckons Pakistan, provided West Indies don't do anything silly. Join us in a bit for the final session of the day...

71.6 A Ali to S Hope, OUT! Azhar Ali strikes just at the stroke of tea! We saw a wicket falling at lunch and the same has happened now. All the hard work once again sold down the river. Slower through the air around off, Shai Hope makes room to go inside out but ends up playing it a bit early. Chips it straight to Misbah-ul-Haq at short cover who takes a good low catch. It's his 50th Test catch as well! Azhar Ali is up and running! Pakistan get the breakthrough! TEA ON DAY 3! 152/4

71.5 A Ali to Chase, Tossed up ball, dipping in, Roston makes room and drives it down to long off for a single. 152/3

71.4 A Ali to Chase, Similar delivery, Chase once again off the back foot taps it towards the point fielder. 151/3

71.3 A Ali to Chase, Leg break turning away from middle and leg, Chase goes back and pushes it away towards point. 151/3

71.2 A Ali to Hope, Flatter ball on the pads, clipped through mid-wicket for one. 151/3

71.1 A Ali to R Chase, Tossed up outside off, driven along the ground through extra cover for a single. 150 up for the Windies! 150/3

70.6 H Ali to Hope, Fuller and swinging in on middle, Hope keeps it at bay. 149/3

70.5 H Ali to Hope, Good length delivery on off, defended down gently. 149/3

70.4 H Ali to Hope, Bangs in a short ball on middle, Hope ducks under the bumper. 149/3

70.3 H Ali to Hope, Fuller and served wide on off, a mistimed drive to mid off. 149/3

70.2 H Ali to Hope, Gets forward and blocks it out gently. 149/3

70.1 H Ali to Chase, Back of a length outside off, tapped behind point for a single. 149/3

69.6 A Ali to Chase, A bit short on middle and leg, Chase pulls it towards wide long on and will keep strike. 148/3

69.5 A Ali to Chase, Turning in from outside leg, Chase defends it towards mid-wicket. 147/3

50-run stand between Hope and Chase!

69.4 A Ali to Hope, Very full on middle and leg, Hope takes a good stride forward and smothers it towards the leg side. Ali himself runs towards the ball but the batsmen cross till then. 147/3

69.3 A Ali to Chase, Comes from around the wicket, bowls it around leg, Roston clips it behind square on the leg side for a single. 146/3

69.2 A Ali to Hope, Flatter outside off, enough room for Hope to go back and punch through the line. Picks up a single. 145/3

69.1 A Ali to Hope, Quicker one outside off, Hope blocks it down. 144/3

68.6 H Ali to Chase, A back foot punch towards short mid-wicket. 144/3

68.5 H Ali to Chase, Once again the ball comes slowly off the deck, but it's going down leg. Chase moves inside the line and tickles it down to fine leg for a couple. 144/3

68.4 H Ali to Chase, Angles in a length delivery, Chase gets back and defends it towards mid-wicket. 142/3

68.3 H Ali to Chase, Short of a length ball, in the corridor of uncertainty, Chase drops his wrists to let it be. 142/3

68.2 H Ali to Chase, Similar length but this time a bit wider, Chase defends it towards covers. 142/3

68.1 H Ali to Chase, On a length and Roston Chase has enough time to block it out. 142/3

Hasan Ali called back for a burst before tea...

67.6 A Ali to Hope, Very full on middle and off, Hope jams it out towards the cover region. 142/3

67.5 A Ali to Hope, Loopy delivery on middle, turning away, pushed in front of point. 142/3

67.4 A Ali to Hope, Googly around middle, it turns back in with bounce, not that threatening as Hope negotiates it off. 142/3

67.3 A Ali to Hope, Leg break outside off, defended into the ground. 142/3

67.2 A Ali to Hope, Tossed up on off, driven towards covers. 142/3

67.1 A Ali to Hope, Short and outside off, Hope off the back foot punches it towards cover. 142/3

66.6 M Amir to Chase, Short on middle, Chase ducks under it. 142/3

66.5 Amir to Chase, A shout for a catch! Amir once again doles out a slower bumper on middle, Chase is ages early into the pull. The ball goes off something to Babar Azam at point who takes the catch. The Pakistan players appeal for a catch but the umpire stays put. Replays show it came off the helmet. 142/3

66.4 M Amir to Chase, Angles in a full length delivery, defended towards short leg. 142/3

Short leg comes in place...

66.3 M Amir to Chase, Where is short leg? Amir bowls a slower bouncer on middle, it kicks off the deck and takes Chase by surprise. The batsman tries fending it awkwardly but the ball goes off the gloves and falls in the vacant short leg zone. Had the fielder been placed there, it would have been a dolly. 142/3

66.2 M Amir to Chase, Fuller in length and angling in, Chase defends it down. 142/3

66.1 M Amir to Chase, Nicely done! Hurls it on a length outside off, Chase punches it through covers and comes back for a double. 142/3

65.6 A Ali to S Hope, Tossed up delivery around middle and off, Hope gets beaten on the extra bounce as the ball goes off the outside edge and falls short of the first slip fielder. 140/3

65.5 A Ali to Hope, Dipping in on the batsman, Shai pushes it towards the off side. 140/3

65.4 A Ali to Hope, Quicker delivery around middle, Hope covers the line and defends. 140/3

65.3 A Ali to Hope, Comes from over the wicket, full on the stumps, Hope blocks it out. 140/3

65.2 A Ali to Chase, Pitches it outside leg, Chase tucks it around the corner by shuffling across. a single taken. 140/3

65.1 A Ali to Chase, Fuller around leg, Chase takes a long stride forward to keep it out. 139/3

Azhar Ali to take the ball. Pakistan trying to make something happen here.

64.6 M Amir to Hope, Back of a length ball on off, Shai Hope off his back foot defends it out. 139/3

64.5 M Amir to Hope, Fuller in length on off, defended. 139/3

64.4 M Amir to Hope, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 139/3

64.3 M Amir to Hope, Sharp bumper from Amir, Hope just about manages to duck and evade. 139/3

64.2 M Amir to Hope, Just ahead of a length, around off, Hope meets it with the full face of the bat. 139/3

64.1 M Amir to Hope, Starts off from around the wicket, Amir bangs in a short of a length delivery and angles it in from around off, Hope stays back and keeps it out. 139/3

63.6 Y Shah to Hope, Drops it short and outside off, slapped through covers for one. 139/3

63.5 Y Shah to Hope, Slider around middle, Hope stays back and tucks it through mid-wicket for a couple. 138/3

63.4 Y Shah to Hope, Quicker through the air around middle, Shai presses forward to defend but gets an inside edge towards the leg side. 136/3

63.3 Y Shah to Hope, Shuffles across and punches it towards the cover fielder. 136/3

63.2 Y Shah to Hope, Drifting in on middle and leg, Hope comes forward to defend but the ball hits him high on the bat. 136/3

63.1 Y Shah to Hope, Short and outside off, Hope cuts it through the line towards point. 136/3

62.6 M Amir to Chase, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 136/3

62.5 M Amir to Chase, A low full toss, tailing back in from around off, Chase pushes it back to the bowler. 136/3

62.4 M Amir to Chase, Fuller again on off, driven towards the cover fielder. 136/3

62.3 M Amir to Chase, Fuller in length and angling in, jammed out towards mid on. 136/3

62.2 M Amir to Chase, Good length on off, pushed towards the cover fielder. 136/3

62.1 M Amir to Chase, Short and outside off, it swings away as Chase gets beaten on his attempted cut shot. 136/3

61.6 Y Shah to Hope, Flatter outside off, Shai leans across to defend it towards covers. 136/3

61.5 Y Shah to Hope, Gets across a touch and smothers it out on the off side. 136/3

61.4 Y Shah to Hope, Tossed up outside off, buried into the ground. 136/3

61.3 Y Shah to Hope, In the air... dropped! That was struck really hard. Yasir drops it short and gives a bit of width as well, Hope goes back and looks to slap it hard. He does so but it goes towards Asad Shafiq at short point. The fielder anticipates it to come to his left but the ball comes to his right. He then tries to dive the other side to get to it but the ball doesn't stick. A chance goes down begging. 136/3

61.2 Y Shah to Chase, Short and around leg, Chase rocks back and pulls it through mid-wicket. The outfield is heavy which means he won't get a boundary but will pick up three. 136/3

61.1 Y Shah to Hope, Slower through the air outside leg, Hope gets across to defend but the ball takes the outside edge which rolls past first slip for a single. 133/3

60.6 M Amir to Chase, Slower bouncer outside off, Chase goes deep inside the crease and defends it down. 132/3

60.5 M Amir to Chase, Pitches it full and outside off, Chase tries to drive through covers but it comes off the inner half of the bat and rolls back to the bowler. 132/3

60.4 M Amir to Chase, Darts in a shortish ball on off, Chase gets behind the line and blocks it solidly. 132/3

60.3 M Amir to Chase, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 132/3

60.2 M Amir to Chase, Around off on a good length, defended from the crease. 132/3

60.1 M Amir to Chase, Amir begins the spell with a length ball outside off, from around the wicket, Chase stays back and pushes it from the bottom half of the bat to covers. 132/3

Mohammad Amir returns to the attack.

59.6 Y Shah to Hope, Presses forward to a full ball and pushes it back to end an eventful over. 132/3

59.5 Y Shah to Chase, A low full toss on middle, clipped on the leg side for a single. 132/3

59.4 Y Shah to Chase, Not out! A tossed up delivery around leg again, fuller in length, Chase clears his front leg and goes down for a big slog sweep over the leg side. But he fails to middle it and the ball goes towards first slip. It's caught safely by Younis Khan, they appeal and the finger goes up. Roston Chase is quick to take the DRS and the replays show daylight between bat and ball. The sound was of the bat hitting the ground and the deflection was due to the thigh pad. 131/3

Roston Chase is caught at first slip. The finger goes up after the appeal and the batsman has referred it.

59.3 Y Shah to Chase, FOUR! Excellent shot! Against the turn but he backed it up with extreme power. Loopy leg spinner landing around leg, Chase clears his front leg and smashes it over mid on for a boundary. 131/3

59.2 Y Shah to Chase, Fuller outside leg, pushed towards mid on. 127/3

59.1 Y Shah to Chase, From around the wicket and bowls it outside leg, Chase plants his front foot across and defends it down on the pitch. 127/3

Drinks are on the field!

58.6 M Abbas to Chase, Short of a length delivery, angling in, pulled in front of square on the leg side for a single. 127/3

58.5 M Abbas to Chase, Good length ball outside off, Roston defends it down. 126/3

58.4 M Abbas to Chase, Angles it in from outside off, Roston covers the line and offers a dead bat defense. 126/3

58.3 M Abbas to Chase, On a length and just outside off, Chase stays behind the line to keep it out. 126/3

58.2 M Abbas to Chase, Back of a length delivery outside off, Chase blocks it towards covers. 126/3

58.1 M Abbas to Chase, On a length and outside off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 126/3

57.6 Y Shah to Hope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 126/3

57.5 Y Shah to Chase, Short and outside off, Chase goes back and dabs it away behind point for one. 126/3

57.4 Y Shah to Chase, Flighted again outside off, Chase blocks it down gently. 125/3

57.3 Y Shah to Chase, Flighted delivery around off, jammed out towards mid on. 125/3

57.2 Y Shah to Chase, Gives a bit more air around middle, Chase defends. 125/3

57.1 Y Shah to Chase, Very full on leg, turning away, Chase covers the stumps to block it out. 125/3

56.6 M Abbas to Hope, Back of a length ball outside off, Hope gets right on top of the bounce and punches it through extra cover for a comfortable two. 125/3

56.5 M Abbas to Hope, Gets across to this length delivery and tucks it towards mid-wicket. 123/3

56.4 M Abbas to Hope, On a length and outside off, Hope stays back in defense. 123/3

56.3 M Abbas to Hope, Good length delivery on middle, defended off the front foot. 123/3

56.2 M Abbas to Chase, Short delivery, hurrying onto the batsman, Chase pulls it through backward square leg for a single. 123/3

56.1 M Abbas to Chase, Short of a length ball outside off, Chase stands tall and pulls it straight to the man at short mid-wicket. 122/3

55.6 Y Shah to Hope, Turning from a length outside off, SH lets it go. 122/3

55.5 Y Shah to Chase, Poor ball that! Short, flat and turning from outside off, Chase goes back, makes use of the width on offer and slaps it to deep point. Azam gives it a chase and pulls back just near the rope. They run three. 122/3

55.4 Y Shah to Chase, Very full on the stumps, Chase makes room and drills it back to the bowler who collects it on the bounce. 119/3

55.3 Y Shah to Hope, Tossed up wider outside off, Hope reaches out and drives it towards Babar Azam at covers for a brisk single. 119/3

55.2 Y Shah to Hope, Floats it up outside off, very full as Shai lunges forward in defense. 118/3

55.1 Y Shah to Hope, Loopy outside off, turning away, Hope stays back to keep it out. 118/3

54.6 M Abbas to Chase, Length ball on middle and leg, pulled to deep backward square leg. The fielder does well to stop it just inside the rope. A brace added to the total. 118/3

54.5 M Abbas to Hope, Strays on the pads, glanced fine down the leg side for a single. 116/3

54.4 M Abbas to Hope, Short of a length delivery on middle and leg, Hope bends his back to let that sail over him to the keeper. The umpire calls it one for the over. 115/3

54.3 M Abbas to Hope, Tries to angle it in from outside off, Hope presses forward to keep it out. 115/3

54.2 M Abbas to Hope, Hurls it closer to the off stump, Shai covers the line and offers a solid straight bat. 115/3

54.1 M Abbas to Hope, Comes running in and keeps it full, angling in on middle, Hope gets across to defend it towards the leg side. 115/3

Mohammad Abbas is back on for another spell.

53.6 Y Shah to Hope, Short and turning away from a length, Hope reaches out and slaps it towards sweeper cover to retain strike. 115/3

53.5 Y Shah to Hope, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 114/3

53.4 Y Shah to Hope, Goes back to this flatter one and punches it off the back foot towards covers. 114/3

53.3 Y Shah to Hope, Full around leg, turning in, Hope gets nicely forward to tackle it. 114/3

53.2 Y Shah to Hope, Pushes it quicker through the air, turning away, Hope defends it front of slip. 114/3

53.1 Y Shah to S Hope, Floats it up outside off, Hope makes room and drives it towards the cover fielder. 114/3

52.6 H Ali to Chase, Hits the deck hard, generates good bounce as Chase quickly ducks under the bumper. 114/3

52.5 H Ali to R Chase, Fuller and gets it to swing back in from the line of the off stump, Chase forces it towards the mid off fielder. 114/3

52.4 H Ali to Chase, Back of a length ball, angling in on middle and leg, Chase defends it by hopping a bit in the crease. 114/3

52.3 H Ali to Chase, Fuller and swinging back in, Chase defends it down. 114/3

52.2 H Ali to Chase, Once again the ball tails in from outside off, Roston is up for it. He blocks it down off the front foot. 114/3

52.1 H Ali to Chase, Fuller in length and tailing back in sharply, Chase stays back to keep it out. 114/3

51.6 Y Shah to Hope, Around the wicket again for the last ball of the over, Hope clears his front leg and drives it to mid on. 114/3

51.5 Y Shah to Chase, Wrists it away to the vacant space in the square leg region and rotates the strike. 114/3

51.4 Y Shah to Chase, Serves it on middle and off, full in length, Roston mistimes the sweep shot terribly. Ends up hitting it to the right of mid on. 113/3

51.3 Y Shah to R Chase, Turning away from outside off, Chase cuts this past point and picks up a couple of runs. 113/3

51.2 Y Shah to Chase, Too full on middle and leg, driven back towards Yasir who dives to his right and stops the ball from going past him. 111/3

51.1 Y Shah to Hope, Leg spinner outside off, turning away, Hope camps back and cracks it through cover-point for an easy run. 111/3

50.6 H Ali to Chase, At 137 kph, Hasan Ali spears in a full delivery on off, Chase keeps it out towards square leg off the inside edge. 110/3

50.5 H Ali to Hope, Quite full on off, almost a yorker, drilled out to the covers for a brisk single. 110/3

50.4 H Ali to Hope, Well outside off, on a good length, Hope doesn't have anything to do with that. 109/3

50.3 H Ali to Hope, Good length delivery outside off, Hope off his back foot defends it out. 109/3

50.2 H Ali to Hope, Full and straight, right on middle, Shai Hope drives it straight back down the track. 109/3

50.1 H Ali to Hope, Oh, that almost took the stumps with it! Wow... What a delivery from Hasan Ali. This is what he's so good at. Takes the pace off it with a cutter, gets a bit of reverse as well. Hope looks to drive away from his body but the ball goes right between bat and pad. Just about goes over the stumps and behind to the keeper. 109/3

49.6 Y Shah to Chase, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 109/3

49.5 Y Shah to Chase, Bowls this slower through the air and gives it plenty of flight, Chase comes forward to block. 109/3

49.4 Y Shah to Chase, Looped up on off, kept out off the front foot. 109/3

49.3 Y Shah to Chase, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 109/3

49.2 Y Shah to Chase, Sharp bounce, from around off, Chase stays back and punches it square to point. 109/3

49.1 Y Shah to Chase, Spinning away from the right-hander, around off, it's left alone. 109/3

48.6 H Ali to Chase, Full toss on middle and off, flicked away through the mid-wicket region. A single is taken as the man in the deep mops it up. 109/3

48.5 H Ali to Chase, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 108/3

48.4 H Ali to Chase, Length delivery aiming the top of off stump, Roston Chase takes his bottom hand off as he plays at it. A bit of extra bounce there which took him by surprise. 108/3

48.3 H Ali to Chase, Around off, met with the full face of the bat. 108/3

48.2 H Ali to Chase, Just back of a length, outside off, Chase cuts it away but gets it off the bottom half towards point once more. 108/3

48.1 H Ali to Chase, Good length delivery outside off, Chase punches it to point from within his crease. 108/3

47.6 Y Shah to Hope, How did that miss the stumps? Bowls a leg break around middle and off, it turns away a touch with some great bounce on it. Hope shoulders his arms. The extra bounce saves him as the ball goes over the off pole. A brave leave to say the least. 108/3

47.5 Y Shah to Hope, Pitches it up outside off, Hope stays back and lets the turn settle in the hands of Sarfraz. 108/3

47.4 Y Shah to Hope, Straighter one on off, it's very full as Hope buries it into the ground. 108/3

47.3 Y Shah to Chase, Outside off, Chase gets across and sweeps it towards backward square leg for one. 108/3

47.2 Y Shah to Chase, Once again bowls it outside off, Roston allows it to go through. 107/3

47.1 Y Shah to Chase, Loopy delivery outside off, Chase covers the sticks to let it be. 107/3

46.6 H Ali to Hope, Good length delivery on middle, Hope stays back in defense. 107/3

46.5 H Ali to Hope, Fires it full on the pads, some reverse on offer, Hope flicks it towards mid-wicket. 107/3

46.4 H Ali to Hope, On a length and in the channel outside off, Hope dabs it towards point. 107/3

46.3 H Ali to Hope, Angles it in from outside off, Shai blocks it out on the pitch. 107/3

46.2 H Ali to Hope, Fuller and curling back in, Hope jams it out. 107/3

46.1 H Ali to Hope, Fuller on off, pushed straight to mid off. 107/3

45.6 Y Shah to Chase, Loopy leg break outside off, spinning away, Chase doesn't play at it. 107/3

45.5 Y Shah to Chase, Slower one outside off, a bit of bounce which allows Chase to go back and cut. He does so but finds point. 107/3

45.4 Y Shah to Chase, Full on off, driven towards mid off. 107/3

45.3 Y Shah to Chase, FOUR! Gets it this time! Chase plants his front foot across and tries to sweep it again. Drags it off the inner half through the vacant backward square leg region and picks up a boundary. 107/3

45.2 Shah to Chase, Tossed up on middle and off, Chase gets a long away across to sweep but the ball turns in and hits him on the back leg. Definitely missing the stumps. 103/3

45.1 Y Shah to Chase, Drops it a bit short, spinning away, Chase gets back and punches it towards covers. 103/3

44.6 H Ali to Hope, Attacking the stumps, marginally ahead of a length, off the inside half it's played on the leg side. Dot ball to end the over. 103/3

44.5 H Ali to Hope, Just back of a length, shaping back in, it's kept out from within the crease in front of covers. 103/3

44.4 H Ali to Hope, Good, tight line from Hasan Ali. Keeps it very close to the off pole, Shai Hope meets it with a solid, straight bat and blocks it to mid off. 103/3

44.3 H Ali to Hope, Fullish in length, just outside off, Hope leans ahead a bit and pushes it back to the left of the bowler. 103/3

44.2 H Ali to Chase, Angles in a length delivery on off, off the inner half Chase works it away on the leg side for a single. 103/3

44.1 H Ali to Chase, Fires this full and on off, Roston Chase drives it back in the direction of the bowler. 102/3

Hasan Ali to bowl from the other end.

43.6 Y Shah to Hope, Floats it up outside off, Hope prods forward and pushes it towards extra cover for nothing. 102/3

43.5 Y Shah to Chase, Short and turning away, slapped past point for one. 102/3

43.4 Y Shah to Chase, Comes forward and keeps it out on the off side. 101/3

43.3 Y Shah to R Chase, FOUR! Fuller and outside off, Roston Chase leans forward and drills it through extra cover. Amir goes for the chase and tries to stop it with his boot. Could be very risky as his ankle could have been twisted. However, he fails to do it cleanly and a boundary is conceded. Chase is off the mark. 101/3

43.2 Y Shah to Chase, Tosses it up outside off, driven towards short cover. 97/3

We are back for the second session of the day. It will be Shai Hope to continue with Roston Chase joining him in the middle. Yasir Shah will continue his remaining over.

... DAY 3, SESSION 2 ...

It would have been an even session but the wicket on the last delivery before lunch as titled it in Pakistan's favour. Yasir Shah ran through the Windies' top order as he took out all three of them. He made full use of the turn on offer and gave his team a slim advantage going into the break. Kraigg Brathwaite was the last one to depart, he was playing really well but was unfortunate to face a ripper from the leggie. A big afternoon session lies in front of the hosts. The middle order has a big task on their hands. Join us in a bit for the action.

43.1 Y Shah to Brathwaite, OUT! Yasir Shah strikes just at the stroke of lunch! Oh dear, all the hard work from Brathwaite comes to an end. The leggie pushes it quicker through the air outside off, Kraigg Brathwaite lunges forward to counter it but the ball spins away, takes the outside edge and Sarfraz behind the stumps takes a sharp alert catch. They appeal and the umpire after taking his time raises his finger. Yasir is pumped up and with that, IT'S LUNCH ON DAY 3! 97/3

42.6 M Abbas to Hope, Good length ball which is hit through mid-wicket. 97/2

42.5 M Abbas to Hope, Bowled on a length and Hope defends it on the back foot. 97/2

42.4 M Abbas to Hope, Short and outside off, it is cut behind point and they complete two. 97/2

42.3 M Abbas to Hope, It's bowled on a length this time, Hope rocks back and defends it. 95/2

42.2 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Full on his pads. The batsman flicks it through mid-wicket, only for a single. 95/2

42.1 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Back of a length, pitches on off and Brathwaite defends it off the back foot. 94/2

41.6 Y Shah to Hope, Slower through the air, around off, Hope with an angled bat pats it towards the point fielder. 94/2

41.5 Y Shah to Hope, Pushes it quicker through the air outside off, Hope is cramped for room and as a result he chops it towards point. 94/2

41.4 Y Shah to Hope, Replica of the previous delivery. 94/2

41.3 Y Shah to Hope, Quicker one outside off, it's left alone without much fuss. 94/2

41.2 Y Shah to Hope, Once again turns away outside off, Hope pushes it towards covers. 94/2

41.1 Y Shah to Hope, Turning away from a length outside off, Hope winds for the cut shot but then decides against it. 94/2

Change of ends for Yasir Shah.

40.6 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Camps deep inside the crease and keeps it out with a straight bat back down the track. 94/2

40.5 M Abbas to Brathwaite, On the stumps once more, it's blocked with the full face of the bat. 94/2

40.4 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Fractionally straight once more, wristed away to mid-wicket. No run taken. 94/2

40.3 M Abbas to Hope, Strays on the pads, Hope this time tucks it through mid-wicket. Manages just a run. 94/2

40.2 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Too straight in line, it's clipped in front of square on the leg side for a single. 93/2

40.1 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Good length delivery angling in from around off, Brathwaite stays behind the line and defends. 92/2

Mohammad Abbas is brought back on to bowl.

39.6 M Amir to Hope, Way outside off and the batsman lets the ball go. 92/2

39.5 M Amir to Brathwaite, On a length. The batsman opens the face of bat and plays it between the gully and point fielder for a run 92/2

39.4 M Amir to Brathwaite, A tad fuller on off stump. The batsman covers the line and defends the ball. 91/2

39.3 M Amir to Brathwaite, Angling away on a good length, batsman defends it on the front foot. 91/2

39.2 M Amir to Brathwaite, Good length on the middle stump, Brathwaite tucks it to mid wicket. 91/2

39.1 M Amir to Brathwaite, On a good length, the batsman comes forward and defends it. 91/2

38.6 Y Shah to Hope, Leg break outside off, Hope moves across to allow it to go through to the keeper. 91/2

38.5 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Tosses it up outside off, Brathwaite drives it through covers for a single. 91/2

38.4 Y Shah to Hope, Pushed quicker through the air outside off, Hope goes back and cuts it through sweeper cover for a single. 90/2

38.3 Y Shah to Hope, Tossed up outside off, Hope driven towards cover fielder. 89/2

38.2 Y Shah to Hope, Outside off, turning away, Shai shoulders his arms. 89/2

38.1 Y Shah to Hope, Flighted delivery around off, Hope gets forward and bunts it towards mid on. 89/2

37.6 M Amir to K Brathwaite, Fuller in length and outside off, driven towards mid off. 89/2

37.5 M Amir to Brathwaite, The batsman has driven it straight down the ground. 89/2

37.4 M Amir to Brathwaite, Back of a length delivery on middle, Kraigg defends it off the back foot. 89/2

37.4 M Amir to Brathwaite, Wide! Short of a length ball on middle, it rises off the deck, Brathwaite ducks under it. 89/2

37.3 M Amir to Brathwaite, Angling across outside off, defended off the back foot. 88/2

37.2 M Amir to Brathwaite, Fuller in length and angling in on middle, Kraigg defends it down. 88/2

37.1 M Amir to Brathwaite, Back of a length outside off, Brathwaite goes back and forces it through covers for a couple. 88/2

36.6 Y Shah to Hope, Floats it up nicely outside off, it turns away, Hope prods forward, covers the sticks and allows the ball to go through to Ahmed. 86/2

36.5 Y Shah to S Hope, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! Drops it short on middle, Shai Hope is onto it in a flash. Gets deep in the crease and pulls it firmly in front of square on the leg side for a boundary. 86/2

36.4 Y Shah to Hope, Shai has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 82/2

36.3 Y Shah to Hope, Loopy leg break around off, it turns further away as Hope offers no stroke. 82/2

36.2 Y Shah to Hope, Flatter outside off, Hope slaps it past covers. The fielder gives it a chase and keeps them down to two. 82/2

36.1 Y Shah to Hope, Flighted ball around middle, Hope takes a good stride forward to keep it out. 80/2

35.6 M Amir to Brathwaite, Shortish outside off, Kraigg defends it from within the crease. 80/2

35.5 M Amir to Brathwaite, Comes from around the wicket and hurls a back of a length ball on off, Brathwaite offers a solid back foot defense. 80/2

35.4 M Amir to Brathwaite, Slants it away wide outside off, KB leaves it alone. 80/2

35.3 M Amir to Brathwaite, Pitches it up this time on off, the batsman goes hard at it. Mistimes his drive to mid off. 80/2

35.2 M Amir to Brathwaite, Short of a length delivery on middle, Brathwaite stays back and pushes it towards the point fielder. 80/2

35.1 M Amir to Brathwaite, Fuller and outside off, Kraigg leans across to defend it down. 80/2

Mohammad Amir is back into the attack.

34.6 Y Shah to S Hope, Tossed up outside off, driven towards the cover fielder. 80/2

34.5 Y Shah to S Hope, On a flatter trajectory, Hope goes back and pushes it with soft hands. Gets it off the outer part but the ball dies down between first and second slip. 80/2

34.4 Y Shah to Hope, Pushes it a bit quicker through the air outside off, Hope comes forward and then lets it be. 80/2

34.3 Y Shah to Hope, Gives it a bit more air outside off, Shai lunges forward to bury it into the ground. 80/2

34.2 Y Shah to Hope, Floated delivery outside off, Hope lunges forward to defend. 80/2

34.1 Y Shah to Hope, FOUR! Smashed that! Yasir from over the wicket, serves a short ball wide outside off, Hope goes back and cracks it through covers for a boundary. 80/2

33.6 H Ali to Brathwaite, Outside off, left alone. 76/2

33.5 H Ali to Brathwaite, Fuller and firing in on middle, Kraigg gets across and flicks it straight to short mid-wicket. 76/2

33.4 H Ali to Brathwaite, Short and outside off, Brathwaite dabs it on the bounce towards the point fielder. 76/2

33.4 H Ali to Brathwaite, Wide! Bangs in a short delivery on middle, the batsman ducks. 76/2

Mohammad Amir is seen warming up...

33.3 H Ali to Hope, Back of a length outside off, Hope hops and punches it towards the cover-point fielder who dives to his right and half-stops it. They take a single. 75/2

33.2 H Ali to Hope, Back of a length, angling away on off, Hope shows a straight bat back to the bowler who does well to stop it in his followthrough. 74/2

33.1 H Ali to Hope, Fuller and served on the sixth stump outside off, Hope doesn't bother going after it. 74/2

32.6 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Flatter around middle and leg, punched off the back foot towards covers. 74/2

32.5 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Fuller on leg, the batsman lunges forward to block it out. 74/2

32.4 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Flighted on leg, Brathwaite makes room and pushes it towards mid off. 74/2

32.3 Y Shah to Brathwaite, FOUR! Tossed up ball around leg, Brathwaite stays leg side and swipes it across the line. Doesn't get it off the middle of the bat but the ball goes over mid-wicket for a boundary. 74/2

32.2 Y Shah to K Brathwaite, Short and around off, Brathwaite goes back and chops it towards point. 70/2

32.1 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Tossed up on leg, worked towards mid-wicket. 70/2

31.6 H Ali to Hope, Back of a length delivery, coming back in and cramping Hope for room. The batsman just about manages to bring the bat down at the angle and keep it out. 70/2

31.5 H Ali to Hope, Stays put inside the crease and ignores this harmless ball outside off. 70/2

31.4 H Ali to Hope, Fuller and once again sprays wide outside off, Hope doesn't offer any stroke. 70/2

31.3 H Ali to Hope, Outside off, left alone. 70/2

31.2 H Ali to Hope, Goes wide off the crease and serves it outside off, Hope shoulders his arms. 70/2

31.1 H Ali to Brathwaite, Angles in a length delivery, it seems to have come slowly off the deck. Kraigg is early into his flick and ends up playing it a bit uppishly behind square on the leg side. a single taken. 70/2

Shai Hope is the next batsman in.

Drinks are on the field!

30.6 Y Shah to Hetmyer, OUT! The decision is overturned! Yasir Shah bowls it around leg, it turns down further with some bounce. Hetmyer goes back to work it away on the leg side but seems to have missed it. Sarfraz Ahmed behind the stumps collects and puts in an appeal for a caught behind instantly. The umpire, however, shakes his head. The Pakistan keeper signals for the review and replays show there was some noise when the ball went past the bat. The ball kissed the gloves and that is the end of Hetmyer's brief stay at the crease. 69/2

A review from Pakistan! Sarfraz Ahmed is confident Hetmyer has got some glove on it. It's taken upstairs to the third umpire, looks very close.

30.5 Y Shah to Hetmyer, Spinning in from the rough, defended into the leg side. 69/1

30.4 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Short and outside off, Brathwaite goes back and crunches it past covers. Heavy outfield means that he will get another three. 69/1

30.3 Y Shah to S Hetmyer, Drops it short around middle and leg, Hetmyer goes back and paddles it down to fine leg. The fielder comes across and dives to stop it. Three runs picked up. 66/1

30.2 Y Shah to Hetmyer, Tossed up around off, pushed towards covers. 63/1

30.1 Y Shah to Hetmyer, SIX! Bang! Aggression from Hetmyer! Yasir drops it short around off, it turns in but Hetmyer quickly rocks back and pulls it with authority over deep square leg for a maximum. 63/1

29.6 H Ali to Brathwaite, Back of a length delivery on off, Brathwaite pushes it towards the cover region. 57/1

29.5 H Ali to Hetmyer, Leg bye! Angles it on the pads, Hetmyer misses his flick as the ball goes off the pads. They take a leg bye. 57/1

29.4 H Ali to Hetmyer, Shortish on middle, punched towards mid on. 56/1

29.3 H Ali to Hetmyer, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 56/1

29.2 H Ali to Hetmyer, Fuller and outside off, Shimron leans across to keep it out. 56/1

29.1 H Ali to Hetmyer, On a length and it holds its line, Hetmyer pokes it with soft hands and gets it past gully. They take two. 56/1

28.6 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Gets across and defends it into the ground. 54/1

28.5 Y Shah to S Hetmyer, Comes down the track and flicks it through mid-wicket for one. 54/1

28.4 Y Shah to Hetmyer, FOUR! Shot! Loopy delivery on the rough outside off, Hetmyer gets down and sweeps it off the middle of the bat through square leg. It was in the air for a while but no damage done. The ball goes through and Shimron gets a boundary. 53/1

28.3 Y Shah to Brathwaite, In the air... safe! Fuller around middle, Kraigg comes down the track to go big but miscues it over a leaping mid-wicket fielder for three. 49/1

28.2 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Short and around off, it turns away, punched off the back foot towards cover-point. 46/1

28.1 Y Shah to K Brathwaite, Loopy leg break around middle, pushed towards mid on. 46/1

27.6 H Ali to Hetmyer, The batsman has driven that ball straight back. 46/1

27.5 H Ali to Hetmyer, Hurls it on a length and it nips back in a bit as Hetmyer pokes inside the line only to get beaten. 46/1

27.4 H Ali to Hetmyer, Fuller in length and outside off, Hetmyer mistimes his drive towards mid off. 46/1

27.3 H Ali to S Hetmyer, Driven towards mid off for nothing. 46/1

27.3 H Ali to Hetmyer, No ball! Back of a length delivery from around off, kept out off the back foot. No ball signalled though as Hasan Ali overstepped his line. 46/1

27.2 H Ali to Brathwaite, Back to over the wicket, it's coming back in on middle and leg, Brathwaite works it on the leg side for a single. 45/1

27.1 H Ali to Hetmyer, Starts off from around the wicket, it's full and angling into the pads, Hetmyer leans ahead and flicks it to mid-wicket. 44/1

Shimron Hetmyer will walk into the middle next at No.3.

26.6 Y Shah to Powell, OUT! Yasir Shah gets the breakthrough! Kieran Powell looking to attack the leggie again, but falls prey to him this time. Gives the charge again and slogs this over mid-wicket. Doesn't have the distance on this and it presents an opportunity to Azhar Ali in the deep. He runs to his right and dives to take an excellent catch. Pakistan rejoice, the gritty opening stand is broken. 43/1

26.5 Shah to Powell, Was there an edge? Apparently not as the umpire doesn't signal anything. Tossed up outside off, Powell plants his front foot across to defend off the front foot but the ball lobs off something and goes behind to first slip, where the catch is taken. Appeal for a catch but the umpire remains unmoved. Probably pad, then. 43/0

26.4 Y Shah to Powell, Sharp turn into the batsman, Powell goes back to play but is hit on the thigh pad. 43/0

26.3 Y Shah to Powell, Loops it up back of a driving length, outside off, Powell dances down the track and whips it towards wide mid on. 43/0

26.2 Y Shah to Powell, FOUR! That's an excellent shot. Attacks Yasir Shah as he kneels down and sweeps it over backward square leg for a boundary. Good intent shown, probably the best way to play against the leggie. 43/0

26.1 Y Shah to Powell, From around the wicket, a tossed up leg spinner outside off, spins off the rough and takes the inner half of the bat as Powell leans ahead. 39/0

Yasir Shah has a change of ends this time.

25.6 H Ali to Brathwaite, Shaping back in on middle and off, off the inner half it's worked to mid-wicket. 39/0

25.5 H Ali to Brathwaite, Extremely full and swinging back in on off, Brathwaite leans ahead and drives it to mid off. 39/0

25.4 H Ali to Brathwaite, Pitched right up there again, it's driven to mid on. 39/0

25.3 H Ali to Brathwaite, Fuller ball attacking the stumps, driven back to the bowler. 39/0

25.2 H Ali to Brathwaite, Good length delivery on off, Brathwaite hangs inside his crease and meets it with a straight bat. 39/0

25.1 H Ali to Brathwaite, Fuller in length and a hint of reverse for Ali, Brathwaite drives it towards mid on. 39/0

Hasan Ali is into the attack now.

24.6 M Abbas to Powell, Back of a length delivery outside off, Powell stays put and keeps it out. 39/0

24.5 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Touch short and around leg, flicked through the leg side for a single. 39/0

24.4 M Abbas to Powell, Fuller in length and outside off, driven through extra cover for a single. 38/0

24.3 M Abbas to Powell, Back of a length, nipping back in a shade from outside off, Kieran goes back and dabs it with an angled bat towards point. 37/0

24.2 M Abbas to Powell, Bangs in a short ball on middle, it kicks off the deck, Powell ducks under the bumper. 37/0

24.1 M Abbas to K Powell, Fuller in length and outside off, driven on the bounce to short cover. 37/0

Drinks!

23.6 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Fuller around leg, it stays really low. Kraigg somehow manages to get his bat down in time. 37/0

23.5 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Around leg, Kraigg crouches low to turn it towards the leg side. 37/0

23.4 Y Shah to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 37/0

23.3 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Loopy delivery around leg, Brathwaite buries it into the ground. 37/0

23.2 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Takes a long stride forward and keeps it out. 37/0

23.1 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Tossed up on the stumps, defended into the ground. 37/0

22.6 M Abbas to Powell, Fuller and angling on the pads, clipped through mid-wicket for a brace. 37/0

22.5 M Abbas to Powell, Beaten! Slants it away outside off, Powell leans across to poke at it but the ball whizzes past the outside edge to the keeper. 35/0

22.4 M Abbas to Powell, KP defends it from within the crease. 35/0

22.3 M Abbas to Powell, Fuller outside off, Powell has got nothing to do with that one. 35/0

22.2 M Abbas to Powell, Gets behind the line and defends it down gently. 35/0

22.1 M Abbas to Powell, Good length delivery on middle, Powell keeps it out off the front foot. 35/0

21.6 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Floats it up outside off, Kraigg presses forward and drives it towards the off side. 35/0

21.5 Y Shah to Powell, Comes down the track and drives it towards the man at mid off for a quick single. 35/0

21.4 Y Shah to Powell, Loops it up outside off, turning in a bit, Powell prods forward in defense. 34/0

21.3 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Serves it a bit wide outside off, driven through covers for a single. 34/0

21.2 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Quicker through the air around off, Brathwaite drives it towards the cover fielder. 33/0

21.1 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Tossed up outside off, pushed back to the leggie. 33/0

20.6 Abbas to Powell, On a length and outside off, Kieran gets inside the line to leave it alone. 33/0

20.5 M Abbas to Powell, A sharp bouncer on middle and leg, Powell ducks to evade it. 33/0

20.4 M Abbas to Powell, Angles in a length delivery on middle and leg, Powell misses his flick and is hit on the thigh pad. 33/0

20.3 M Abbas to Powell, Once again serves it in the channel outside off, Powell lifts his bat to let it be. 33/0

20.2 M Abbas to Powell, Slants it across the southpaw, Powell shoulders his arms to it. 33/0

20.1 M Abbas to Powell, Good length delivery on middle, driven back to the bowler. 33/0

Mohammad Abbas has a change of ends.

19.6 Y Shah to Powell, Turning in from around off, Powell off his back foot punches it to point for a single. 33/0

19.5 Y Shah to Powell, Stays back and keeps it out on the off side off the back foot. 32/0

19.4 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Driven towards the mid on region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 32/0

19.3 Y Shah to Brathwaite, It's fuller again, outside off, Brathwaite comes down the track and digs it out back in the direction of the bowler. 31/0

19.2 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Bowls it right up there, it's kept out in front of mid-wicket. 31/0

19.1 Y Shah to Powell, Tossed up on middle, flicked to mid-wicket for an easy single. 31/0

Yasir Shah is into the attack now.

18.6 M Amir to Brathwaite, Full outside off and the batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his stumps. 30/0

18.5 M Amir to Brathwaite, A great follow-up delivery, yorker from Amir. Brathwaite digs it out. Good ball there by Amir. 30/0

18.4 M Amir to Brathwaite, A slower one by Amir on a length on off stump. Brathwaite comes forward and defends it. 30/0

18.3 M Amir to Brathwaite, Short ball but outside off stump and Brathwaite lets the ball go. 30/0

18.2 M Amir to Brathwaite, Driven to mid on. Full ball on middle and leg and it's driven back down the ground. 30/0

18.1 M Amir to Brathwaite, On a length. Coming in with the angle. the batsman defends it on the front foot. 30/0

17.6 M Abbas to Powell, Litttle movement off the deck once more, Abbas makes it go away from Kieran Powell, it's kept out from within the crease. 30/0

17.5 M Abbas to Powell, Fuller length ball swinging away, off the outer half Powell pushes it to cover-point. 30/0

17.4 M Abbas to Powell, On a good length, seaming away off the wicket from around off, Kieran Powell ensures he stays back and taps it down square on the off side. 30/0

17.3 M Abbas to Powell, One more easy leave. It's well outside off, no shot offered as it's taken by the keeper. 30/0

17.2 M Abbas to Powell, Comes from around the wicket this time, bangs it on a short of a length but it's way outside off, easy leave for Kieran. 30/0

17.1 M Abbas to Powell, Angles it across the southpaw, he covers the line well and shoulders his arms to it. 30/0

16.6 M Amir to Brathwaite, Very good there by Amir. Using the angle, the ball comes in sharply and the batsman decides to leave the ball. A good leave there. 30/0

16.5 M Amir to Brathwaite, Hits a good length but outside off stump, the batsman lets the ball go through to the keeper. 30/0

16.4 M Amir to Brathwaite, Amir comes round the wicket. Bowls it outside off and the batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 30/0

16.3 M Amir to Brathwaite, Bowls it a little short of a length and the batsman defends it of the back foot this time. 30/0

16.2 M Amir to Brathwaite, Hits the good length and is defended by the batsman off the front foot. 30/0

16.1 M Amir to Powell, Amir bowls it full, gets the ball to move away. Powell opens the face of the bat and drives it between gully and point for a run. 30/0

15.6 M Abbas to Brathwaite, On a length on off stump, stays on the back foot and blocks it with the full face of the bat. 29/0

15.5 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Short of a good length outside off, nicely punched off the back foot but straight to point. 29/0

15.4 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Once again the line is well wide outside off, Brathwaite isn't interested to play at those. 29/0

15.3 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Length ball outside off, a bit wide to make the batsman play. 29/0

15.2 M Abbas to Brathwaite, A bit of nip back into the batsman from a length outside off, watchfully left by Kraigg. 29/0

15.1 M Abbas to Brathwaite, On a length outside off, left alone to the keeper. 29/0

14.6 M Amir to Brathwaite, Drifting on the pads, worked away in front of square on the leg side for a single. 29/0

14.5 M Amir to Brathwaite, Pitched up outside off, moves forward and blocks it towards mid off. 28/0

14.4 M Amir to Brathwaite, LAZY STUFF! Fullish and outside off, Brathwaite times the push well through the vacant mid off region. The batsmen take the second run almost as an afterthought and it could have been close for the southpaw with a better throw at the bowler's end. 28/0

14.3 M Amir to Brathwaite, Angling across the right-hander, Brathwaite stands tall and blocks firmly to cover. 26/0

14.2 M Amir to Brathwaite, On a length around off, seaming away a bit as Brathwaite looks to punch off the back foot. Gets it off the bottom half on the bounce to the bowler. 26/0

14.1 M Amir to Brathwaite, Dug in short around middle, well-directed bumper and Brathwaite just about manages to sway away. 26/0

13.6 M Abbas to Powell, FOUR! First boundary of the day! Full and on the pads, Powell flicks this ever so well through the mid-wicket region. Gets it across the rope and ends the over with a boundary. 26/0

13.5 M Abbas to Powell, Outside off on a good length, no trouble for the batsman to leave it alone. 22/0

13.4 M Abbas to Powell, Full and moving away, just around the off pole, Powell just checks his drive as he places this past backward point off the outer half. The fielder there chases it down and keeps the batsmen to two runs. 22/0

13.3 M Abbas to Powell, Back of a length delivery on off, not giving much room to Kieran Powell to free his arms, he can only stay back and keep it down on the track ahead. 20/0

13.2 M Abbas to Powell, Angles across a length delivery, outside off, another one comfortably left alone. 20/0

13.1 M Abbas to Powell, Quite wide outside off, going further away from the southpaw, he raises his bat and lets it be. 20/0

12.6 M Amir to Powell, Good run. Powell waits for the ball to come to him and drops it in front of covers. Hares across and completes the run with ease. Smartly done. 20/0

12.5 M Amir to Powell, On the fifth stump line, straightening up after hitting the deck, Kieran Powell covers the line well and shoulders his arms to it. 19/0

12.4 M Amir to Powell, Going away from the batsman, pitched on a length, left alone. 19/0

12.3 M Amir to Powell, Excellent seam position, hurled on a length in the off stump channel, Powell leans ahead a touch and defends it down with soft hands. 19/0

12.2 M Amir to Brathwaite, Loud scream from Amir for a leg before, turned down though. Dangerous shot to play from Brathwaite, especially when the ball is still moving about a bit. He walks across to this length ball on leg, swinging down leg slightly and it catches Kraigg on the pads who looks to flick. Was missing the stumps this time, but the right-hander has to be careful here. A leg bye is taken as the ball rolls away on the leg side. 19/0

12.1 M Amir to Brathwaite, Slants across a length delivery around off, Brathwaite stands his ground and meets it with a straight blade. 18/0

Mohammad Amir will bowl from the other end.

11.6 M Abbas to K Powell, Attacking the stump on a full length, driven straight back to mid on for nothing. 18/0

11.5 M Abbas to Powell, Amazing shape from Mohammad Abbas. Hits the line well, around the off pole, moving away and beats the outside edge as Kieran Powell hangs his bat out to it. 18/0

11.4 M Abbas to Powell, Nicely played by Powell, just about the timing on that. Walks across to this length ball and meets it with the full face. Works it through backward square leg and takes two more. 18/0

11.3 M Abbas to Powell, Good length delivery shaping back in, on middle and off, kept out from within the crease. 16/0

11.2 M Abbas to Powell, Full and swinging in a bit, straight in line and this allows Powell to work it through the leg side. Gets it through mid-wicket and takes a couple of runs for doing so. First runs of the day for Powell and West Indies. 16/0

11.1 M Abbas to Powell, A full ball outside off to start off with, Powell plants his front foot forward and drives it to mid off. 14/0

We're ready to get things going on Day 3. Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell take their place in the middle with the Pakistan team spreading out across the field. The left-hander will take strike with Mohammad Abbas bowling at him first up. Three slips and a gully in place.

A gruelling day awaits Jason Holder's men. The wicket is flat but a bit on the slower side and with a lot of turn on offer. The batsmen will have to apply themselves and be patient in their approach. If they can get their eye in, they'll be able to score runs more freely, as was shown by Pakistan in the first two days. There is rain forecast, but like yesterday, we hope it doesn't interrupt. Should be an intriguing day of Test cricket.

Welcome for the third day of this final Test between West Indies and Pakistan at Windsor Park. After having a rain-hit first day, Pakistan picked up the pace yesterday after the top order provided a good base. A late surge from Sarfraz Ahmed took the visitors to a score of 376. The hosts saw out the final overs of the day and negotiated the tight period well with Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell looking solid.

... DAY 3, SESSION 1 ...

After bowling out Pakistan for 376, West Indies have done well to see out the tricky period till the end of the day. Kriagg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell negotiated well to go unscathed, and that should give the Windies camp some relief after a long and tiring day. They have their task cut out though tomorrow as the pitch is turning and it'll be a hard day for them. Join us for all the action from Day 3. There will be an early start again, at 0930 local time. Till then, cheers!

10.6 H Ali to Brathwaite, Fuller on the stumps, Kraigg Brathwaite presses forward and drives it back to the bowler. STUMPS ON DAY 2! 14/0

10.5 H Ali to Brathwaite, Pitches it right up there on off, Kraigg Brathwaite defends it with a straight blade. 14/0

10.4 H Ali to Brathwaite, Shorter outside off, moves away, an easy leave for the batsman. 14/0

10.3 H Ali to Brathwaite, Touch fuller on off, Brathwaite lunges forward to block it out. 14/0

10.2 H Ali to Brathwaite, Good length, coming back in on middle, Kraigg stays put to defend it down. 14/0

10.1 H Ali to Powell, The debutant starts off with a half-volley on the pads, Powell shuffles a touch and flicks it through mid-wicket. Yasir Shah gives it a chase and keeps them down to three. 14/0

Hasan Ali to have a go with the ball now.

9.6 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Takes a good stride forward and smothers it away on the off side. 11/0

9.5 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Woah! Tosses it up outside off, it turns away with ultra bounce on it. Brathwaite goes after it and almost gets undone. 11/0

9.4 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Flatter through the air and served outside off, Kraigg goes back and dabs it towards third man for a couple of runs. 11/0

9.3 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Kraigg has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 9/0

9.2 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Quicker one outside off, Kraigg punches it off the back foot towards covers. 9/0

9.1 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Tossed up delivery outside off, Brathwaite lunges forward and keeps it out. 9/0

8.6 M Amir to Powell, Fuller and tailing back in, the batsman offers a solid front foot defense. 9/0

8.5 M Amir to Powell, Gets this one to move away from the southpaw, Powell dabs it with soft hands towards gully. 9/0

8.4 M Amir to Powell, Short and it shoots off the surface, Powell is quick to duck under it. 9/0

8.3 M Amir to Powell, Shorter and once again coming in on middle, Kieran defends it off the back foot. 9/0

8.2 M Amir to Powell, Goes wide of the crease and angles this one on middle, Powell stays behind the line and defends it back to Amir. 9/0

8.1 M Amir to Powell, Fuller and nipping back in, Powell keeps it out solidly. 9/0

It's gotten really dark out there. The floodlights have been turned down. But we cricket lovers shouldn't feel sad, as just 8 mins or so are left for the close of play...

7.6 Y Shah to Powell, Very full on the pads, worked through mid-wicket by Powell and he will keep strike. 9/0

7.5 Y Shah to Powell, Gives this one a bit more flight around off, Powell defends it down. 8/0

7.4 Y Shah to Powell, Quicker one around leg, Powell hangs back in defense. 8/0

7.3 Y Shah to Powell, Drifting in on middle, Powell defends it off the front foot gently. 8/0

7.2 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Loops it up outside off, Kraigg lunges forward to defend but gets an outside edge which goes wide of first slip and picks up a single. 8/0

7.1 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Starts off with a loopy leg break around middle and leg, it turns away as Brathwaite lunges forward to block it out. 7/0

Spin time as Yasir Shah is handed the cherry.

6.6 M Amir to Powell, On a length bit it's a bit too wide outside off, Powell doesn't even look at it. 7/0

6.5 M Amir to Brathwaite, Fuller on off, driven through covers for a single. 7/0

6.4 M Amir to Brathwaite, The ball nips back in a touch from outside off, KB stays behind the line to counter it. 6/0

6.3 M Amir to Brathwaite, Hits the deck hard, extracts bounce but it doesn't surprise Kraigg. The batsman ducks under it. 6/0

6.2 M Amir to Brathwaite, Keeps it away from the right-hander, Kraigg defends it down gently. 6/0

Yasir Shah is seen warming up. Probably get a few overs in before end of day's play.

6.1 M Amir to Brathwaite, Slants it away from Brathwaite who lifts his bat to let it be. 6/0

5.6 M Abbas to Powell, Kieran lets the ball go outside his off stump. 6/0

5.5 M Abbas to Powell, Keeps it on the middle stump, Powell presses forward and defends it down on the pitch. 6/0

5.4 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Fuller and sliding down leg, flicked through square leg for a single. Brathwaite opens his account. 6/0

5.3 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Good length delivery on middle, defended off the front foot. 5/0

5.2 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Bangs in a short ball, it rises off the deck. Kraigg moves inside the line and then shoulders his arms. 5/0

5.1 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Shorter outside off, Brathwaite has got nothing to offer on this one. 5/0

4.6 M Amir to Powell, On a length and swinging away, it doesn't make Powell go after it. 5/0

4.5 M Amir to Powell, That's a brave leave! Amir goes wide of the crease and angles this one in. The ball nips back with a good amount of bounce as Powell shoulders his arms. Lovely delivery! 5/0

4.4 M Amir to Powell, KP lets the ball go outside his off stump. 5/0

4.3 M Amir to Powell, Good length and it holds its line, Powell defends it off the front foot. 5/0

The sun is out but there is some drizzle in the air...

4.2 M Amir to Powell, Fuller and swinging away, Powell lets it be. 5/0

4.1 M Amir to Powell, Fuller and angling in on off, Powell drives it right under his eyes through covers. The ever fit, Misbah gives it a chase, slides and stops it. They take two but what fitness level boss. The cricketing world will miss your services sir! 5/0

3.6 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Touch short and outside off, Brathwaite gets on top of the bounce to cut it. But finds Yasir again at cover-point. 3/0

3.5 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Outside off, KB lunges forward and pushes it towards Yasir Shah at cover-point. 3/0

3.4 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Nice carry! It's hurled on a length, shaping away off the deck, Brathwaite watches it till the last moment and then lets it pass. 3/0

3.3 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Fuller and shaping away a touch, Kraigg prods forward in defense. 3/0

3.2 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Pitches it up on off, Brathwaite comes forward to work it away but does so off the inner half towards square leg. 3/0

3.1 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Good length ball outside off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 3/0

2.6 M Amir to Powell, Places himself behind the line of the delivery and defends it down on the turf. 3/0

2.5 M Amir to Powell, Good length delivery on off, Powell taps it in front of covers. Looks for the single which obviously wasn't on. 3/0

2.4 M Amir to Powell, Bangs in a short ball, angling in on the body, Powell is happy to duck under it. 3/0

2.3 M Amir to Powell, Comes in from a length outside off, Kieran walks across the sticks, covers it before shouldering his arms. 3/0

2.2 M Amir to Powell, Keeps it in the channel outside off, Kieran defends it down gently. 3/0

2.1 M Amir to Powell, Angles in a full length delivery, Powell gets across a touch and flicks it through backward square leg. The fine leg fielder mops it up to keep them down to two. That's a risky shot to play against Amir when the ball is swinging. 3/0

1.6 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Back of a length outside off, a solid back foot defense on offer. 1/0

1.5 M Abbas to Powell, Good length, nipping in a bit, Powell tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single. West Indies are away. 1/0

1.4 M Abbas to Powell, Powell stays behind the line to defend it down. 0/0

1.3 M Abbas to Powell, What a delivery! A loud shout for an LBW! Pitches it up on off and this one jags back in sharply to ping Powell on the pads. Abbas appeals but the umpire turns it down. Misbah asks Sarfraz and the Pakistan keeper says he heard two noises. Replays show that Sarfraz is bang on. Clear inside edge which saves Powell. 0/0

1.2 M Abbas to Powell, Fuller in length and outside off, Powell defends it off the front foot. 0/0

1.1 M Abbas to Powell, Good length delivery on off, Powell lifts his bat to let that go. 0/0

Mohammad Abbas to share the new ball from the other end!

0.6 M Amir to Brathwaite, Once again Amir tries to keep it full, in search for some swing. Brathwaite hangs back to keep it out. Excellent start from Amir, a maiden! 0/0

0.5 M Amir to Brathwaite, Fullish on off, KB offers a solid front foot defense. 0/0

0.4 M Amir to Brathwaite, Back of a length delivery, but it's going down leg. Kraigg stays inside the line to leave it for Ahmed. 0/0

0.3 M Amir to Brathwaite, Fuller and just around the off stump line, Brathwaite pushes it towards covers. 0/0

0.2 M Amir to Brathwaite, Fuller and it's outside off, Kraigg blocks it solidly off the front foot. 0/0

0.1 M Amir to Brathwaite, Good ball! Amir comes from over the wicket and slants it on a length outside off, Brathwaite looks to poke inside the line but the ball keeps moving away and just about takes the outside edge. 0/0

