West Indies vs Pakistan Live Score: 3rd Test, Day 5 in Dominica

Catch all the live action of the fifth day of the third Test between West Indies and Pakistan at the Windsor Park in Dominica.

Preview: Departing stalwarts Younis Khan and captain Misbah ul Haq failed to make an impact in their farewell international innings but Pakistan were poised to press for a series-clinching victory over the West Indies at stumps on the fourth day at Windsor Park in Dominica on Saturday.

Following the tedium of the first three days which saw a total of 15 wickets falling, 14 tumbled on the penultimate day of the series, ending with the home side at seven for one after being set a daunting victory target of 304.

Commentary (West Indies innings)

7.2 M Abbas to Brathwaite, 1 run. 8/1

7.1 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Good length delivery quite close to the off stump, Brathwaite keeps it out off the front foot. 7/1

Mohammad Abbas to bowl from the other end.

6.6 Y Shah to Hetmyer, Spinning in sharply from around off, Hetmyer goes back and works it away past the short leg fielder. 7/1

6.5 Y Shah to Hetmyer, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 7/1

6.4 Y Shah to Hetmyer, From around the wicket, it's tossed up on off, Hetmyer presses forward and works it to mid-wicket. 7/1

Misbah and Younis come out with their teammates giving them a Guard Of Honour. Probably the third one they've got, but all well-deserved. The visiting team is in a huddle now. Some encouraging words from their skipper and now they spread out to take their place in the field. Kraigg Brathwaite and Shimron Hetmyer will start the day off with the bat for West Indies. Yasir Shah to take the ball first up and finish his remaining over from yesterday. There's a slip, a leg slip, a silly point and a short leg in place. Here we go...

West Indies have a daunting task ahead of them. They're going to need a Roston Chase special to survive this day. And he's going to need some solid support from his teammates. Some positive signs are that someone or the other has stepped up when required in this series. Today will be one of those days, when the hosts desperately need that. It's going to be a historic day one way or the other.

A day many cricketing fans, especially Pakistan fans, would have dreaded to bear witness to. Two legends, two of their finest ever, will bow out when this day has passed. The series is levelled at 1-1. There is a chance, a good chance for the tourists to win their first ever series in the Caribbean. With so much to play for, this would be the perfect way for Misbah and Younis to bid adieu.

... FINAL DAY, FIRST SESSION ...

The visitors are clear favorites to win this one but if West Indies come out with a solid mindset and grittiness tomorrow, they can sniff themselves a chance considering the surface which is as flat as a pancake. So, will we see Pakistan finally winning the first ever Test series in the Caribbean or will the hosts still make them wait? All your questions shall be answered, so do join us tomorrow to catch all the action from the final day. Until then, Adios! Cheers!

The hosts let the game slip away as the pair of Mohammad Amir and Yasir Shah added vital runs towards the end to take the lead in excess of 300 before handing over the willow to the Windies. The home side then almost saw off the brief tricky period but Yasir Shah on the last ball of the day removed Powell to draw the first blood and end the day on the right note for Pakistan.

An excitingly emotional day of Test cricket comes to an end! For the past three days, this Test was moving as slow as a turtle but suddenly it's picked up pace on the penultimate day. Firstly, Pakistan rattled up the hosts in the morning session and earned themselves a handy lead of 129 runs. West Indies didn't let them run away with the game as their bowlers kept chipping away at the wickets and two of those were the ones which we won't ever see ever again, Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan!

6.3 Y Shah to Powell, OUT! "UNBELIEVABLE".... As Sarfraz Ahmed has been saying for the past few minutes. He wanted Yasir Shah to get one last over in before Stumps and we all can see why so. This really is unbelievable! The leggie tosses it up beautifully around off, Kieran Powell prods forward to defend and it goes straight towards silly point. Shan Masood is the man there and he takes it wonderfully well. Quickly dives low to his left and takes a one-handed stunner. Beautiful stuff! The visitors have got just what they wanted, a wicket before the end of the day. THAT'S STUMPS ON DAY 4! 7/1

6.2 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Stays around the wicket to Kraigg Brathwaite, loops it on leg and it spins in sharply off the rough, just takes off and lobs off the gloves over the first slip fielder. Just a single taken. 7/0

6.1 Y Shah to Powell, From around the wicket, it's tossed up on off, Powell goes across and wrists it away to mid-wicket for a single. 6/0

5.6 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Back of a length just outside off, Kraigg Brathwaite walks across to this one and taps it down on the track beside him. 5/0

5.5 M Abbas to Brathwaite, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 5/0

5.4 M Abbas to Brathwaite, Comes back to over the wicket, pitches it on a length around off, Brathwaite keeps it out from within his crease. 5/0

5.3 M Abbas to Powell, Outside off, again, punched away to covers for a single. 5/0

5.2 M Abbas to Powell, Changes the angle and comes from around the wicket, hurls it in the off stump corridor, Powell makes a confident leave. 4/0

5.1 M Abbas to Powell, Angling across Kieran Powell, he offers no stroke on that occasion. 4/0

4.6 Y Shah to Brathwaite, On middle and leg, Brathwaite buries it into the track. 4/0

4.5 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Flighted delivery from Yasir Shah, outside off on a full length, kept out off the front foot. 4/0

4.4 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Short, spinning and outside off, Kraigg off his back foot punches it square past silly point. 4/0

4.3 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Left alone. It's spinning away from the right-hander who does not have anything to do with that. 4/0

4.2 Y Shah to K Brathwaite, Too full on off, wristed down to mid on. Won't get any run for it. 4/0

4.1 Y Shah to K Brathwaite, Tossed up outside off, Kraigg drives it hard on the up right at the silly point fielder. 4/0

3.6 M Abbas to Powell, Bowls it slightly ahead of a length, around off, Powell with a lunge forward blocks it down on the off side. 4/0

3.5 M Abbas to Powell, Good, tight line. Nicely bowled on a back of a length, very close to the off stick, Powell moves inside the line, looks to defend but gets an inside edge back onto his pads. 4/0

3.4 M Abbas to Powell, Back of a length delivery around the off stump channel, Powell punches it straight to short extra cover off the back foot. 4/0

3.3 M Abbas to Powell, Almost took the edge with that one. Abbas makes this one go away late, Powell has a feel for it from inside the line as the ball whiskers past the edge. 4/0

3.2 M Abbas to Powell, Nice and full, swinging back in on off, Powell with a good stride forward drives it straight to mid off. 4/0

3.1 M Abbas to Powell, Darted across on a back of a length, Kieran Powell withdraws his bat and watches the ball go past him. 4/0

2.6 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Similar to the previous ball, Kraigg Brathwaite sees the over out with the full face of the bat. 4/0

2.5 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Goes back to this one, the ball kicks off the deck a bit, kept down off the back foot. 4/0

2.4 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Served in the off stump channel, going away from the batsman who offers no shot. 4/0

2.3 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Lands it fuller and it's turning, Kraigg ensures it doesn't do any harm. 4/0

2.2 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Straighter one on middle and off, Kraigg goes back and dangerously punches it to covers. Close one, needs to be careful with that. Could have easily gone through and hit the stumps. 4/0

2.1 Y Shah to Brathwaite, Loops it up outside off, turns away sharply as Brathwaite lets it be. 4/0

Yasir Shah comes on to bowl.

1.6 M Abbas to Powell, Pitches this on a fullish length, well outside off, Kieran has nothing to do with it. 4/0

1.5 M Abbas to Powell, Some movement in the air after going past the batsman, it's comfortable enough though for him to leave it alone. 4/0

1.4 M Abbas to Powell, Full and straight on the pads, easy enough for Powell to flick it through mid-wicket. Two fielders chase it down as the batsmen take a couple. 4/0

1.3 M Abbas to Powell, On a good length and in the off stump channel, another elegant leave from the left-hander. 2/0

1.2 M Abbas to Powell, Shaping away on an excellent length, around off, Kieran Powell plants his front foot forward, raises his bat skywards and lets it be. 2/0

1.1 M Abbas to Powell, Full and straight from Abbas, Kieran Powell takes a good stride forward and plays it back to the bowler. 2/0

Mohammad Abbas will to share the new ball with Amir.

0.6 M Amir to Brathwaite, Change of angle from Mohammad Amir, comes around the wicket for the last ball of the over, Brathwaite leaves it alone as it's well outside off. 2/0

0.5 M Amir to Brathwaite, Short of a length outside off, Kraigg rises on his toes and punches it along the ground in Misbah's direction. 2/0

0.4 M Amir to Brathwaite, On a good length, outside off, pushed tamely to Misbah-ul-Haq at short extra cover. 2/0

0.3 M Amir to Brathwaite, Slanting away on a good length, with an open face it's dabbed to point. 2/0

0.2 M Amir to Brathwaite, Fuller length delivery fired across, Brathwaite leans ahead and pushes it past short extra cover for a couple of runs. 2/0

0.1 M Amir to Brathwaite, Action straightaway! Swing instantly for Mohammad Amir. Fires it full and it's coming back in, Brathwaite flicks it to short leg who takes it. Pakistan think there's no bump and it's gone straight off the bat to the fielder. The umpire isn't sure and checks upstairs. Replays show there is a bump. 0/0

First Published: May 14, 2017, 6:59 PM IST