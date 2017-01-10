When Master Met the Maestro: Sachin Tendulkar and Zakir Hussain's 'Tabla' Jugalbandi

Sachin Tendulkar and Zakir Hussain. (Image credit: Sachin Tendulkar/Facebook)
The crowd erupted in joy when Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared the stage with musical maestro Zakir Hussain at an event in Mumbai on Monday.
Masters in their respective fields, Sachin and Zakir did a jugalbandi on stage which was nothing less than a treat to watch for the fans.
The tabla legend Zakir was seen giving lessons to Tendulkar to match his tunes in the event.
Tendulkar's effort was appreciated by the audience as they kept cheering him on.
Sharing the stage with the Ustad & sharing beats that created a rhythm so unique. It's an experience I’ll hold close to my heart, always pic.twitter.com/V4VSsrKign
— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 10, 2017
Earlier, Tendulkar took to Twitter and shared a video stating he and Ustad Zakir Hussain would be coming together on January 9 in an event in Mumbai.
On Jan 9, catch Ustad Zakir Hussain and me, in a way like never before. pic.twitter.com/evnegysQXt
— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 6, 2017
Tendulkar posted a picture from his Facebook account in which the tabla maestro was seen holding a bat and the cricket icon holding a tabla.