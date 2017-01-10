    Quick Links

    When Master Met the Maestro: Sachin Tendulkar and Zakir Hussain's 'Tabla' Jugalbandi

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Jan 10, 2017 20:05 IST| UPDATED: Jan 10, 2017 20:09 IST
    Sachin Tendulkar and Zakir Hussain. (Image credit: Sachin Tendulkar/Facebook)

    The crowd erupted in joy when Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared the stage with musical maestro Zakir Hussain at an event in Mumbai on Monday.

    Masters in their respective fields, Sachin and Zakir did a jugalbandi on stage which was nothing less than a treat to watch for the fans.

    The tabla legend Zakir was seen giving lessons to Tendulkar to match his tunes in the event.

    Tendulkar's effort was appreciated by the audience as they kept cheering him on.

    Earlier, Tendulkar took to Twitter and shared a video stating he and Ustad Zakir Hussain would be coming together on January 9 in an event in Mumbai.

    Tendulkar posted a picture from his Facebook account in which the tabla maestro was seen holding a bat and the cricket icon holding a tabla.