Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

When National Heartthrob Virat Kohli Had a 'Fanboy' Moment

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 17, 2017, 1:36 PM IST
When National Heartthrob Virat Kohli Had a 'Fanboy' Moment

File photo of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (AP)

New Delhi: The world might be a fan of his cricketing skills, but India skipper Virat Kohli has revealed that he is a fan of Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh. In fact, Kohli posted a picture with the singer and even called it a fanboy moment for him.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote: “Pure fanboy moment for me. What an amazing person he is. No one has captivated me with their voice like this man. God bless you Arijit. 🙏😊”




Virat Kohli and boys were in Mumbai for the weekend as they played a charity football match against the Bollywood stars at the Andheri Sports Complex. MS Dhoni's football skills left the sizeable crowd gathered at the Andheri Sports Complex ecstatic as he curled one in ala David Beckham style in a charity football match that Virat Kohli-led All Hearts side won 7-3 against Abhishek Bachchan's All Stars team.

Dhoni curled over the opposition wall a perfectly taken free-kick, which with filmstars' goalkeeper Mark Robinson had no answer. He scored another goal and was fittingly awarded 'Man of the Match' while playing for the All Hearts team led by Kohli against Junior Bachchan's All Stars team.

Kohli's fans were also not disappointed as he sprinted down the right flank to score once and then did an impromptu bhangra jig. Former India hockey captain PR Sreejesh and French Open mixed doubles champion Rohan Bopanna also played for Kohli's team.
arijit singhbollywoodCelebrity ClasicoMS DhoniOff The FieldRanbir Kapoorvirat kohli
First Published: October 17, 2017, 1:36 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking