When National Heartthrob Virat Kohli Had a 'Fanboy' Moment

Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote: “Pure fanboy moment for me. What an amazing person he is. No one has captivated me with their voice like this man. God bless you Arijit. 🙏😊”
Virat Kohli and boys were in Mumbai for the weekend as they played a charity football match against the Bollywood stars at the Andheri Sports Complex. MS Dhoni's football skills left the sizeable crowd gathered at the Andheri Sports Complex ecstatic as he curled one in ala David Beckham style in a charity football match that Virat Kohli-led All Hearts side won 7-3 against Abhishek Bachchan's All Stars team.
Dhoni curled over the opposition wall a perfectly taken free-kick, which with filmstars' goalkeeper Mark Robinson had no answer. He scored another goal and was fittingly awarded 'Man of the Match' while playing for the All Hearts team led by Kohli against Junior Bachchan's All Stars team.
Kohli's fans were also not disappointed as he sprinted down the right flank to score once and then did an impromptu bhangra jig. Former India hockey captain PR Sreejesh and French Open mixed doubles champion Rohan Bopanna also played for Kohli's team.
First Published: October 17, 2017, 1:36 PM IST