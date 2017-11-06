When The Apprentice Became The Master - Virat Kohli Leads Sachin Tendulkar

His new found consistency and ability to play big knocks across all formats make him a serious contender to break several batting records in the days to come, many of which are owned by his former colleagues.
India has always been a team that has produced the best batsmen in the world. So we at Cricketnext decided to take a look at Virat Kohli's record across all formats and where does he stand in the all time list of international runs scored by Indians.
At the top of the list is the colossus by the name of Sachin Tendulkar. The 'Little Master' has close to thirty-five thousand international runs to his name in 782 innings across ODIs and Tests, since he didn't play any T20 internationals. Recently, Virat Kohli moved past former India captain Mohammded Azharuddin to move into the 6th place in the list of all time highest run scorers for India across all formats
But a closer look at the statistics on hand reveal the fact that Kohli has in fact left everyone, including Tendulkar, in his wake in terms of consistency. After 345 international innings, Virat Kohli is almost one thousand runs ahead of Tendulkar. That speaks volumes of Kohli's ability as a run machine as he has played more than 50 knocks in T20 internationals where the scope to score big is limited.
At this rate the current Indian captain is on track to break his idol Tendulkar's record across all formats but that would require Kohli to maintain his consistency and fitness levels, something which doesn't look to be an ardous task for the Delhi boy as of now.
First Published: November 6, 2017, 4:55 PM IST