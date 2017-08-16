Home WI vs IND ICC Women's World Cup News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
When the Indian Players Visited Sita's 'Home' in Sri Lanka

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 16, 2017, 1:36 PM IST
Indian players and their families visit Ashoka Vatika. (Photo Credit: Mohammed Shami/ Instagram)

With the series in the bag, the Indian cricketers took it easy ahead of the start of the third Test against Sri Lanka in Pallekele and went to visit Ashok Vatika, the place where Ravana had kept Sita, the wife of Rama. Sita stayed at Ashokat Vatika, till the end of the epic battle between Rama and Ravana. Much of the Ashoka Vatika was destroyed by Hanuman, when he first visited Sri Lanka, searching for Sita.

Taking to Instagram, India pacer Mohammed Shami posted a photo of the Indian cricketers and their families which read: “Team India arrived Ashok Vatika is the place where Ravana kept the Sita captive. Ashok Vatika is a garden that is present in the Sita Eliya in Sri Lanka.”



India completed a comprehensive series whitewash over Sri Lanka as they thumped the hosts by an innings and 171 runs in the third and final Test, which ended in under three days. Ravichandran Ashwin was the destroyer-in-chief in the second innings, picking up four wickets, while the pace duo of Mohammed Shami (3 wickets) and Umesh Yadav (2 wickets) did their bit to bring the curtains down on Sri Lanka's misery early.

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was India's top scorer in the series with 358 runs with two centuries under his belt. Cheteshwar Pujara with 309 runs was India's second highest run-getter. Ravichandran Ashwin was India's highest wicket taker in the series with 17 wickets from 3 matches, Ravindra Jadeja, who missed out on the final Test due to a ban, finished second with 13 wickets from two matches.

India next play Sri Lanka in the five-match ODI series which starts on August 20.
