When the Indian Players Visited Sita's 'Home' in Sri Lanka

Taking to Instagram, India pacer Mohammed Shami posted a photo of the Indian cricketers and their families which read: “Team India arrived Ashok Vatika is the place where Ravana kept the Sita captive. Ashok Vatika is a garden that is present in the Sita Eliya in Sri Lanka.”
India completed a comprehensive series whitewash over Sri Lanka as they thumped the hosts by an innings and 171 runs in the third and final Test, which ended in under three days. Ravichandran Ashwin was the destroyer-in-chief in the second innings, picking up four wickets, while the pace duo of Mohammed Shami (3 wickets) and Umesh Yadav (2 wickets) did their bit to bring the curtains down on Sri Lanka's misery early.
Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was India's top scorer in the series with 358 runs with two centuries under his belt. Cheteshwar Pujara with 309 runs was India's second highest run-getter. Ravichandran Ashwin was India's highest wicket taker in the series with 17 wickets from 3 matches, Ravindra Jadeja, who missed out on the final Test due to a ban, finished second with 13 wickets from two matches.
India next play Sri Lanka in the five-match ODI series which starts on August 20.
First Published: August 16, 2017, 1:35 PM IST