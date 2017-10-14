When Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni Tried Their Hands at Batting Left-handed

However, on Friday, when it seemed that the match could happen, as the groundsmen were working hard preparing for it, the Indian players tried their best to to keep the fans entertained. The toss was delayed due to wet outfield and Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya tried their hands at left-hand batting.
All four right-handed batsmen tried to slog the ball 'Yuvi-style' but failed to make proper contact with it. Hardik Pandya was even bowled trying to hit the ball out of the park and that left Kohli and Rohit in splits, while they were standing behind the stumps when Pandya was batting.
Some left handed batting practice for the Captain and vice-captain as we wait for a further update on the start of play #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/pG82JVyZIP— BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2017
And @msdhoni joins the party #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/slN7dJqIdr— BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2017
The final Twenty20 International between India and Australia was called off on Friday without a ball being bowled at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. As a result of the abandonment, the three-match T20 series ended tied 1-1.
The two captains Virat Kohli and David Warner, umpires and match officials decided that no play could be possible because of a soft outfield. According to the umpires, the outfield was so sodden that there was no real chance of play despite the fact that it did not rain for quite a while.
After the match was delayed, the ground at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was inspected three times but despite all efforts from the groudstaff, play was not possible.
