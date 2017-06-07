When Virender Sehwag Ripped Apart a Hapless Harbhajan Singh

Getty Images

New Delhi: Virender Sehwag was a terror on the cricket field with opposition bowlers fearing his presence at the crease. But not many know that his teammates were just as petrified of bowling to him in domestic games. Speaking in a talk show, spin spearhead R Ashwin revealed how even Turbanator Harbhajan Singh wasn’t spared the wrath by the Nawab of Najafgarh.

Having failed to get the better of the opener, Ashwin — a newcomer then — went up to speak to Sehwag on where the former was going wrong as the latter was thrashing him all around the park. That is when Sehwag told him that the youngster wasn’t the only off-spinner who had looked like a novice in front of the dashing opener.

"I realised one fine day that it was his ego that you needed to bowl against. Because he gave me a very interesting story. He said he had fever in a game at Rohtak. And smashed Harbhajan for 12 sixes. 'You know Harbhajan is a good off spinner.' I said, 'Yeah Harbhajan is a good off spinner.' But that doesn't mean you smoke him for 12 sixes with fever.

"I even asked him for the story behind it. He said he opened the innings and hit him for 2 sixes and came back due to fever. He went in at number 10 and smashed for another 10 sixes. The wicket was spinning square, you know. I asked, 'Sir, what did you do?' He said, 'Every ball because it was spinning, I decided to smack him over the leg side. He said that he hit him even from outside the pitch. Outside off stump and hit him for a six on the leg side," Ashwin said.

Having retired from the gentleman’s game, Sehwag now likes to show his witty side on social media platform Twitter and is also the mentor of IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab. He recently applied for the position of India coach and it will be interesting to see if he gets the job after sending in a two-line resume.

First Published: June 7, 2017, 3:40 PM IST