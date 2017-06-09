When Zimbabwe Pulled the Rabbit Out of the Hat against Australia

Zimbabwe players celebrate after win (getty Images)

New Delhi: June 6, 1983. It was the third game of the Prudential World Cup where Zimbabwe locked horns against Australia. As usual the men in baggy green were the overwhelming favourites for the contest.

This was nine years before Zimbabwe were given Test status and nobody in the world game them a chance against a well-oiled Australian outfit.

Australia also had the luck with the toss. Rod Marsh won it and decided to field on a lively pitch at Nottingham.

He unleashed the likes of Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson on the Zimbabweans but their batsmen were equal to the task and did not yield that easily. However, at once stage Zimbabwe found themselves reeling at 94/5.

But then a 70-run stand between Duncan Fletcher and Kevin Curran helped Zimbabwe get back into the game again.

Fletcher remained unbeaten on 64 and Iain Butchart blasted a 38-ball 34 to take their side to a fighting total of 239.

In reply, Australia started off well with Kepler Wessels and Graeme Wood getting them off to a great start. Zimbabwe first got rid of Wood with the score reading 61/1. And then the Zimbabwean bowlers slowly kept chipping away at the wickets.

Fletcher was at it again with the ball as he bagged figures of 4/42. Once Wessels got run-out Australia found themselves in grave trouble. Rod Marsh came up with a 42-ball 50 but his effort went in vain as the Kangaroos lost the game by 13 runs.

Fletcher for his 64 and four wickets was adjudged the man-of-the-match.

First Published: June 9, 2017, 3:46 PM IST