Which Test Series Win Has Been the Greatest Since India's Independence?

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 11, 2017, 12:49 PM IST
Vote for the Indian series victory in Test cricket, which according to you has been the team's greatest post-Independence.



Here are some of the unforgettable images to remind you about these historic series victories -

West Indies vs India 1970-71, 5 Tests: India won 1-0

File image of Sunil Gavaskar playing a shot during the tour of West Indies in 1970-71. (Getty Images) File image of Sunil Gavaskar playing a shot during the tour of West Indies in 1970-71. (Getty Images)


England vs India 1971, 3 Tests: India won 1-0

File image of Ajit Wadekar playing a shot during the tour of England in 1971. (Getty Images) File image of Ajit Wadekar playing a shot during the tour of England in 1971. (Getty Images)


India vs Australia 2001, 3 Tests: India won 2-1

VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid formed a brilliant partnership to help India win the Kolkata Test. (Getty Images) VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid formed a brilliant partnership to help India win the Kolkata Test. (Getty Images)


England vs India 2007, 2 Tests: India won 1-0

Rahul Dravid of India holds the npower trophy as Indian players celebrate their series win against England. (Getty Images) Rahul Dravid of India holds the npower trophy as Indian players celebrate their series win against England. (Getty Images)


India vs Australia 2014, 4 Tests: India won 4-0

Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar present the Border Gavaskar trophy to MS Dhoni of India during day 3 of the 4th Test Match between India and Australia held at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi. (Getty Images) Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar present the Border Gavaskar trophy to MS Dhoni of India during day 3 of the 4th Test Match between India and Australia held at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi. (Getty Images)


India vs South Africa 2015, 4 Tests: India won 3-0

India are crowned series champions during day five of the 4th Freedom Trophy Series Test Match between India and South Africa held at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi. (Getty Images) India are crowned series champions during day five of the 4th Freedom Trophy Series Test Match between India and South Africa held at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi. (Getty Images)



First Published: August 11, 2017, 12:46 PM IST

