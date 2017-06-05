Why Virat Kohli is the Rightful Heir to the Tendulkar ODI Legacy

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar (R). (Getty Images)

Birmingham: The one-day internationals is the one format of cricket, which has perhaps seen the most amount of changes in approach by teams and individuals over the years.

The custodians of the game too have tweaked the format over and over again to find out different ways of increasing the appeal of the format.

But the one man, who had the biggest impact on ODI cricket and played a pivotal role in making it the game's most watched format in the 90s was Sachin Tendulkar.

His genius apart, Tendulkar's ability to read the format while batting in the middle was the most crucial aspect of his rise to superstardom.

The ability to attack in the first 15 overs to put pressure on the opposition, the foresight to drop anchor and rotate strike and then finish with a final flourish, these were all trademarks of the 'Little Master'.

Even on days when Tendulkar looked out of sorts, he would eventually go on to get a decent score under his belt.

Point in case was his knock in the 2011 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan. He had never looked so out of sorts against the arch enemy as he did that day. Yet he ended up with a half-century.

The other quality that distinguished the master from others is his ability to rise up to the occasion against big rivals like Pakistan and Australia, always coming up with a special performance.

While there are several pretenders to Tendulkar's throne, the one who has rightfully succeeded him as the world's best batsman is one of his own. A Delhi boy, who grew up idolising him. Shadow practicing all his shots even as he himself went up about creating his own identity.

Virat Kohli is the quintessential new age one-day batting great. Equipped with the the range of Tendulkar, steely nerves of Ponting, calculated menace of Sir Viv and also the rugged toughness of Steve Waugh.

Kohli's knock against Pakistan was a true example of how he has matured in these years. Being the captain, he knew he had to stay till the end of the innings in a high pressure game against Pakistan and he did just that.

In his own words, the situation was "tricky" and he had to wait to take the attack to the opposition. He gave space to Yuvraj to unleash himself and then took over to provide the final flourish.

His records in big matches is superb and his ability to demolish the big rivals, Pakistan and Australia is unmatched.

While he still has miles to go and several more promises to keep. The knock against Pakistan reminded the cricketing world yet again, as to who is the rightful heir to the Tendulkar Legacy.

First Published: June 5, 2017, 7:10 PM IST