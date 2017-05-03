Will Move SC if BCCI Decision in SGM Hurts Indian Cricket: COA

File image of Indian team celebrating their champions trophy win in 2013. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators has made it clear to the state associations through a letter that it will be forced to move the Supreme Court if the members take any decision which is against the interest of Indian cricket at the BCCI SGM on May 7.

With the BCCI and COA divided on whether India should pullout of the Champions Trophy after the ICC cut its financial wings by reworking the revenue model of the international body, the letter comes amid speculation that the BCCI is seriously mulling a pullout.

The letter from COA also informed the members that the ICC may be ready to renegotiate but the Indian board's demand for USD 570 million won’t be accepted by the global body.

The point 13 of the letter states what COA would support any decision "which protects the interests of Indian cricket as a whole."

However, if the decision at the SGM is one which, "in our view, is against the interests of Indian cricket", the COA would not hesitate to seek Supreme Court's guidance.

"...we would be duty bound to bring such decision to the attention of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, communicate our views to the Hon'ble Supreme Court and seek its intervention in the matter as also to take such other steps that we consider necessary to protect the interests of Indian cricket."

The N Srinivasan faction, which held a tele-conference on Wednesday, trying to invoke Members' Participation Agreement (MPA) which allows a pull-out, are bullish about the original revenue model.

But the COA, through Point No.10 in the letter, has made it clear what awaits BCCI if it goes on a collision course with the global body.

"It is extremely unlikely that ICC and other cricket boards will agree to the amount/share envisaged under financial model that was put in place in 2014," the COA states.

However the COA wants negotiations to be continued as ICC might be ready to take a middle path somewhere between USD 293 million and USD 570 million.

"The ICC and other cricket boards will certainly agree to an amount/share that is higher than what is envisaged under revised financial model."

The COA advised BCCI members to exercise discretion while taking any extreme step.

"It is not in the interest of Indian cricket for BCCI to take any drastic step/measure which may result in breakdown of negotiations between BCCI, ICC and other cricket boards, especially since there is sufficient time between now and ICC conference to be held in June, 2017, for a negotiated outcome to be arrived at," the COA said.

First Published: May 3, 2017, 4:52 PM IST