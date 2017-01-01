Will SC Replace BCCI Office-Bearers by Independent Administrator?

(Getty Images)
New Delhi: D-day for the BCCI as the Supreme Court is set to pass orders on the issue of appointment of independent administrator/s to the country’s apex cricketing body, replacing the board’s office-bearers on Monday.
This order will come on the plea of the Lodha committee that has sought the appointment of GK Pillai, former Union Home Secretary, as the observer of the BCCI to supervise the administration of the BCCI.
The day-to-day administration of the BCCI is presently carried out by the CEO and certain managers who assist him in this regard.
The Lodha committee has asked the Supreme Court to appoint an observer who would guide the BCCI in its administration, particularly with reference to the awarding of contracts, transparency norms, audit, etc., for domestic, international and IPL matches to be played hereafter.
The court had a fortnight back, while hearing the case, hinted at appointing a panel of administrators as opposed to a single administrator.
SC could also pass orders if perjury proceedings, for lying on oath, is initiated against the incumbent BCCI president Anurag Thakur.