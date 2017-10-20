Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext | Updated: October 20, 2017, 11:06 AM IST
Wishes Pour in for 'Sultan of Multan' Virender Sehwag on Birthday

(Courtesy: Instagram/Virender Sehwag)

New Delhi: Virender Sehwag knew just one way to play cricket—attack. This is what he does off the field too. The man who was once famous for his boundary-hitting prowess, is now making it big on social media. On Friday, the dashing cricketer celebrated his 39th birthday, and Twitter was filled with best wishes for him.

His former skipper and teammate Anil Kumble tweeted,"Many Happy returns of the day @virendersehwag . Have a great year ahead!"




Longtime friend and Delhi teammate Mithun Manhas tweeted, "Happy birthday to the legend with the golden heart!! 20 yrs seem like yesterday!! Keep rocking & be blessed always @virendersehwag."




Parthiv Patel said,"Many happy returns of the day virupa..keep shining...#legend @virendersehwag."




Chris Gayle called referred to the batsman as a legend and tweeted,"Happy birthday legend, @virendersehwag may the lord bless you to see many more. 👊🏿🙏🏿."




In his playing career, that spanned 14 years, Sehwag scored over 17,000 international runs. He formed potent opening partnerships with Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir. Despite his aggressive style of play, Viru, as he is commonly known as, he scored two triple tons in Test matches.
First Published: October 20, 2017, 11:06 AM IST

