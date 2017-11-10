With Every Breath We Are Coming Closer to Graveyard, Says Harbhajan

On Friday Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter, slamming the 'ignorant', who think that smog will reduce in the city, in a month's time. He tweeted, “We have made our climate a hell..with every breath we r coming closer to our graveyard.. #seriousissue #warningsign #endisnear”
“Biggest problem is we r so ignorant we feel this is fine it will get better next month bt truth is it’s getting worst everyday every month.”
Former India opener Virender Sehwag too took to Twitter and expressed his concern. He tweeted, “Dilli me Itna Kohra Hai ki ______________. Fill in the blanks.”
First Published: November 10, 2017, 2:34 PM IST