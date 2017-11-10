Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

With Every Breath We Are Coming Closer to Graveyard, Says Harbhajan

Cricketnext | Updated: November 10, 2017, 2:34 PM IST
With Every Breath We Are Coming Closer to Graveyard, Says Harbhajan

Harbhajan Singh. (AP Photo)

New Delhi: NCR has been under a thick cover of smog for the past few days, and is expected to go worse in the coming days. While there are efforts to reduce the pollution levels, hardly any respite can be expected given the ever-increasing number of vehicles in the region.

On Friday Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter, slamming the 'ignorant', who think that smog will reduce in the city, in a month's time. He tweeted, “We have made our climate a hell..with every breath we r coming closer to our graveyard.. #seriousissue #warningsign #endisnear”




“Biggest problem is we r so ignorant we feel this is fine it will get better next month bt truth is it’s getting worst everyday every month.”




Former India opener Virender Sehwag too took to Twitter and expressed his concern. He tweeted, “Dilli me Itna Kohra Hai ki ______________. Fill in the blanks.”




Delhi smogharbhajan singhOff The Fieldvirender sehwag
First Published: November 10, 2017, 2:34 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking