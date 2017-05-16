Woakes Looking to Make the Most of His IPL Experience

(BCCI Photo)

New Delhi: As Kolkata Knight Riders prepare for their eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, their pace spearhead Chris Woakes has gone back and joined the England team ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

The fast bowler said that the experience gained in the IPL will be invaluable in the Champions Trophy.

“T20 cricket is a good experience to have behind you going into an ODI tournament because you still have to bowl death overs in ODI cricket. And it is almost just an extended version of T20. So clearly it would keep me in good stead going into an ODI tournament,” said Woakes, speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

Woakes was the leading wicket taker for the Kolkata Knight Riders with 17 wickets in 13 matches, before he left.

He will now join the England team in Spain where they are holding a camp ahead of the Champions Trophy.

He ruled out that fatigue might affect him ahead of the hectic new season for England.

“That is what we had to weigh up before coming here. Either take time off or come and have this experience. You don’t know if these opportunities are going to come around ever again. It might be a one-off for myself. You just never know,” Woakes said.

“So I did not feel like it was an opportunity that I could turn down. My body feels pretty good. As a fast bowler, you are always hurting somewhere. You always have to look after parts of your body. I’m no different. I feel good. I feel fine going back to England and hopefully playing a key part for England this summer,” he added.

First Published: May 16, 2017, 8:55 PM IST