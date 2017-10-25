Wonder Cement Flags Off Registration Caravans for Saath:7 Cricket Mahotsav

Wonder Cement Saath:7 Cricket Mahotsav is one of the largest consumer engagement campaigns globally, built around India’s favourite sporting activity – Cricket. Curator / Architect of the tournament Mr. Vivek Patni flagged off the mobile vans which will now move around the city driving participation.
The registration for Wonder Cement Saath:7 Cricket Mahotsav will commence from 24th November 2015. The last date for registering your team is 7thDecember 2015. Any resident of Rajasthan can participate in the tournament by registering his / her team, visiting Wonder Cement’s selective authorised dealers across the state. A person over the age of 15 is permitted to play in the tournament. Registrations are free of cost.
Wonder Cement Saath:7 Cricket Mahotsav is a seven-over an inning, seven players per team cricket tournament which will cover every zone, district, tehsil and village of Rajasthan. A total of 248 Tehsils, 33 Districts and 9894 Villages will participate in this tournament making it a large sports based citizen engagement initiative. The objective of the activity is to ensure that rural India is empowered with not just aspirations, but by providing an accelerated course for them to achieve their dreams.
The winners & runners up of the tournament will be awarded prize money of INR 3,50,000/- and INR 1,40,000/- respectively. The total prize money for winners in the inaugural edition of this tournament is to the tune of Rs.30Lacs.
Mr. Vivek Patni – Director, Wonder Cement Ltd., said, “Our commitment is to create a whole new beginning for the citizens of the state of Rajasthan and to achieve this the company is leaving no stone unturned. The flag-off of the caravan is the first step towards this. The mobile vans will be covering each 248 tehsils where the matches will be held so that we reach out to maximum people and give them easy access for registrations.”
Wonder Cement Saath:7 Cricket Mahotsav mobile vans will cover the length and breadth of Rajasthan covering over 250 tehsils like Udaipur, Jaipur, Kota, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Alwar, Banswara, Ajmer, Bhilwara and Dungarpur to name a few. More than 250 vans will be deployed for this activity.
Wonder Cement Saath:7 Cricket Mahotsav will begin from 26th December 2015 and will run for four weeks with matches being played on weekends. There will be a total of 39680 players of 3968 teams battling for the coveted title. The tournament will also encourage participation from women, by awarding seven runs to a team if a girl is a part of the playing seven. After 15 hit-out matches between the 16 shortlisted teams, one winning team will emerge as the Team of the Tehsil.
Tehsil Teams converge at District Headquarters and face each other to shortlist the District Team. 33 District Teams converge at 6 Zones around Rajasthan to identify 6 Zonal Teams. 6 Zonal Teams meet at Udaipur on the 17th of January 2016 for the Playoffs to identify the State Level, Wonder Cement Saath:7 Cricket Mahotsav Champion of Rajasthan.
While all the teams reaching the finals of each district will be presented with certificates, bats and balls, the members of the final six teams will be presented with a complete cricket kit. In addition, there will also be titles like Best Batsman, Best Bowler, Best Fielder and Best Girl Player of the tournament other than Man of the Match awards for grand Finale Match and Man of the Series.
