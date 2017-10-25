Wonder Cement Saath:7 Cricket Mahotsav 2015 Begins

The matches being played at 248 tehsils across Rajasthan, Wonder Cement made a record by having the maximum number of tosses at the same time. A total of 248 coins were tossed at the same time.
Wonder Cement Saath:7 Cricket Mahotsav will run for four weeks with matches being played on weekends. There will be a total of 3984 teams battling for the coveted title. After 15 hit-out matches between the 16 shortlisted teams, one winning team will emerge as the ‘Team of the Tehsil’.
Tehsil Teams converge at District Headquarters and face each other to shortlist the District Team. 33 District Teams converge at 6 Zones around Rajasthan to identify 6 Zonal Teams.
6 Zonal Teams meet at Udaipur on the 17th of January 2016 for the Playoffs to identify the State Level, Wonder Cement Saath:7 Cricket Mahotsav Champion of Rajasthan.
On this occasion Mr. Vivek Patni, Director, Wonder Cement said, “This has been the most awaited day for me to see citizens on playgrounds cheering at the top of their voice. The enthusiasm which people have shown today by their unexpected number of presence and an incredible response has thrilled me.”
First Published: October 25, 2017, 7:13 PM IST