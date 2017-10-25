Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Wonder Cement Saath:7 Cricket Mahotsav All Set to Find Out the Winner

Partner Content | Updated: October 27, 2017, 7:36 PM IST
Wonder Cement Saath:7 Cricket Mahotsav, one of India’s largest consumer engagement initiative will now decide its winner on this Sunday. After matches being played at Zonal Levels, teams will be fighting in the finals of the tournament. From Udaipur zone, Pradhan Cricket Club of Vallabh Nagar won.

Finals will be played at Udaipur with Shri. Gulab Chand Kataria – Hon’ble Home Minister, Government of Rajasthan & Mr. Dilip Vengsarkar – Former India Skipper and Chief Selector gracing the event as chief guests.

On this occasion Mr. Vivek Patni, Director, Wonder Cement said, “Wonder Cement Saath:7 Cricket Mahotsav have been instrumental in bringing people together. I’m waiting for this week to pass soon as I’m eager and excited to applaud the winning team of Wonder Cement Saath:7 Cricket Mahotsav.”

All the team members of the final six teams will be presented with cricket kits.

In addition, there will also be titles like best batsman, best bowler, best fielder and best girl player of the tournament other than Man of the Match awards for Grand Finale Match and Man of the Series.

A total of Rs. 35000 has been awarded to every 6 winning teams of each zone along with the trophy.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and News18 doesn't hold any responsibility for the content
First Published: October 25, 2017, 7:12 PM IST

