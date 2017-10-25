Wonder Cement Saath:7 Cricket Mahotsav is Ruling Hearts

Abhishek Soni, whose team Seven Stars, were part of the matches being played in Kushalgarh, part of district Banswara was the 1stcentury-maker of Wonder Cement Saath:7 Cricket Mahotsav, scoring 104 in 30 balls as he helped his team reach a total of 137.
In tehsil – Ladnu District – Nagaur, Royal Star scored highest run of 155 so far. From Udaipur District, Pradhan Cricket Club won the District Level match held over the weekend and will now battle in the Zonal Level to be held on 10th January 2016. Captain Kuber Singh Chawda and his team belongs from Vallabhnagar.
On this occasion Mr. Vivek Patni, Director, Wonder Cement said, “This year started on a very exciting note for us. Every single match is creating a wonder in its way. More than winning and losing, Wonder Cement Saath:7 Cricket Mahotsav is bringing unity and I am glad to say that entire Rajasthan is celebrating it as a festival.”
Wonder Cement Saath:7 Cricket Mahotsav which begun in last week of December 2015 will now witness 33 District Teams converging at 6 Zones around Rajasthan to identify 6 Zonal Teams. 6 Zonal Teams will later meet at Udaipur for the Playoffs to identify the State Level, Wonder Cement Saath:7 Cricket Mahotsav Champion of Rajasthan. The finale of the tournament is scheduled on 17th January 2016.
A total of Rs. 14000 has been awarded to each 33 winning teams of each district.
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and News18 doesn't hold any responsibility for the content
First Published: October 25, 2017, 7:38 PM IST