Wonder Cement’s Saath7 Flags Off Cricket Mahotsav 2017 Registrations

Earlier this month, the cricket festival kicked off with a launch by former India skipper Kapil Dev in Delhi. At this event, Kapil Dev announced a personal award of Rs 1 Lakh for the ‘best player’ of the tournament, which is to be declared at the end of the finale in December.
Having received a huge response last year, Saath7 is committed to spreading the joy of cricket to Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan with the aim of facilitating interstate interactions, irrespective of their caste, creed, customs, costumes and perhaps even their convictions. Keeping cricket as the binding factor, Saath7 also aims to stand as a platform to empower youth, encourage talent at the grass root level, generate local employment and above all help women get the respect they deserve.
The rules of the game have been laid out in such a way that it’s simple, short and pushes forth women empowerment. In a nutshell, each team is to consist of 7 players, playing a match of 7 overs wherein 1 woman in the team holds a bonus of 7 runs.
This year Saath7 is to witness a playoff between 48000 participants and 300 tosses in order to have one team emerge as the winner, who would take home the final prize of RS 40 lakhs. The teams have to battle at the Tehsil level to move up the ladder and reach the District level. They then have to lock horns again to enter the zonal level. Top two teams to reach the finals will content to be the winner of the tournament on December 24 in Udaipur.
Kapil DevRK GroupSaath7 Cricket Mahotsavtarun singh chauhanVivek PatniWonder CementWonder Cement LimitedWonder Cements
First Published: November 8, 2017, 11:29 AM IST