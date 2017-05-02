Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Worcestershire Sign Australia Off-spinner Nathan Lyon

AFP | Updated: May 2, 2017, 5:48 PM IST

Nathan Lyon. (Getty Images)

London: Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has signed for Worcestershire for the duration of the Champions Trophy, the English county side confirmed on Tuesday.

Lyon -- who has taken 247 wickets in 67 Tests -- replaces pace bowling compatriot John Hastings who will compete in the 50-over tournament from June 1-18.

"Nathan has been mainly playing Test cricket for Australia and is available for Worcestershire as he has not been picked for the Champions Trophy, Australia having selected a couple of batting spinners instead," said Director of cricket, Steve Rhodes.

"He is the number one international spinner in Australia at the moment and just had recent success in India.

"The good thing for Worcestershire supporters is we have replaced a top international with another top international cricketer.

"He is a very good replacement. It is a different slant, from a pace bowler to a spin bowler."

county cricketcricketcricket newsNathan Lyonworcestershire
First Published: May 2, 2017, 5:48 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4983 122
2 South Africa 4020 109
3 Australia 5302 108
4 England 5071 101
5 Pakistan 3494 97
FULL Ranking