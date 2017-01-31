Would Be Wrong to Single Out an Umpire for Mistakes: Joe Root

England's Joe Root bats during their second Twenty20 international cricket match against India. (AP Photo)
Bengaluru: England might have faced a few erroneous decisions in the second T20 against India but in-form batsman Joe Root has said it would not be right to single out any one umpire for his mistakes.
"I never had any problems with umpires in any game. As a player you can commit mistakes and you can get things wrong, and as an umpire it is exactly the same. It will not be right to signal any man as an umpire," he told reporters on the eve of the third and final T20 match against India at the Chinnaswamy stadium here on Wednesday.
Root, however, said had it been a semifinal match of a big-ticket tournament then they would have been disappointed.
"But credit to Bumrah that he bowled so well in the death and defended seven runs in the last over," he added.
On introducing DRS in T20 format as demanded by England Captain Eoin Morgan, Root said, "May be it is nice to see DRS in this form of game as well, but we are looking ahead for the third match."
Replying to a query, Root said it would be nice for the English side to win the match and with it the T20 series as they have had played good cricket despite getting a beating in the Test and ODI series.
On IPL auction, Root said the English players have made impact including him and expected everyone to make the right moves to get themselves selected for the Champions Trophy.
The players also would try to make their mark in the IPL by giving best of their performances, Root said.