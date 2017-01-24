Wriddhiman Saha Hits Double Ton as ROI Win Irani Cup

Wriddhiman Saha. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: Bengal wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha's resolute double century helped Rest of India (ROI) beat Ranji Champions Gujarat by six wickets and clinch the Irani Cup at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday.
Saha (203 not out) was ably supported at the other end by Saurashtra batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who remained unbeaten on 116 to help ROI clinch their 15th title with a 316-run fifth wicket stand.
At the other end, Saha was at his aggressive best, especially against the slower bowlers as he cut past tweaker Karan Patel off the cover boundary to get to his magnificent double ton.
Brief Scores: Gujarat: 358 & 246 vs Rest of India 226, 379/4 (Wriddhiman Saha 203 not out, Cheteshwar Pujara 116 not out, Hardik Patel 2/104)