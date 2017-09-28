Yasir Shah Becomes Fastest Spinner to Claim 150 Test Wickets

Yasir has now equaled former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis' record. England's Sydney Barnes had taken 24 matches to reach this milestone. India's Ravichandran Ashwin had taken 29 matches to reach 150 test wickets.
Following this achievement, the International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted from its official Twitter handle, congratulating the Pakistan spinner,”150 Test wickets for Yasir Shah! It’s taken him just 27 Tests, the joint second quickest to reach that milestone #cricket #lovecricket #Pakistan #Yasir #Shah #YasirShah #milestone #150.”
Last year, Yasir had become the joint-second fastest bowler in Test history to pick up 100 wickets. He recorded the landmark in his 17th match which came against West Indies at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Interestingly, Grimmett and Barnes had also completed that particular milestone in their 17th Test.
First Published: September 28, 2017, 5:19 PM IST