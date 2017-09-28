Yasir Shah Becomes Fastest Spinner to Claim 150 Test Wickets

Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext | Updated: September 28, 2017, 5:19 PM IST
A file photo of Yasir Shah. (Getty Images).

New Delhi: Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah has been quite a sensation since the time he has made his way into the test team. The 31-year-old leg spinner, during a match against Sri Lanka at Abu Dhabi, became the second fastest bowler, and the fastest spinner in history of the game to scalp 150 test victims. The Pakistani achieved this feat in only 27 tests.

Yasir has now equaled former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis' record. England's Sydney Barnes had taken 24 matches to reach this milestone. India's Ravichandran Ashwin had taken 29 matches to reach 150 test wickets.

Following this achievement, the International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted from its official Twitter handle, congratulating the Pakistan spinner,”150 Test wickets for Yasir Shah! It’s taken him just 27 Tests, the joint second quickest to reach that milestone #cricket #lovecricket #Pakistan #Yasir #Shah #YasirShah #milestone #150.”



Last year, Yasir had become the joint-second fastest bowler in Test history to pick up 100 wickets. He recorded the landmark in his 17th match which came against West Indies at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Interestingly, Grimmett and Barnes had also completed that particular milestone in their 17th Test.
