Year Ender: Best Test Bowling Performances in 2016

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. (Getty Images)
A look at this year's scintillating bowling performances in Tests.
Player - Ravindra Jadeja
Runs - 48
Wickets - 7
Team - India
Opposition - England
Ground - 16 December 2016
He had failed to pick a single five-wicket haul in the earlier 4 matches of the series against England. But when skipper Virat Kohli needed him most, he was right there and happy to deliver. Not only did Jadeja end with his maiden 10-wicket haul in a match, but was also the man who started the slide on the fifth morning after openers Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings had put on 100 runs for the opening wicket. Every time the England batsmen looked set to play out a draw, Jadeja was right there and waiting for Kohli to hand him the ball. Jadeja kept bowling within himself and the wickets just kept tumbling. It was only poetic justice that he picked the last England wicket to fall as the Indian players broke into widespread celebrations.
Player - Ravichandran Ashwin
Runs - 83
Wickets - 7
Team - India
Opposition - West Indies
Ground - 21 July 2016
Ravichandran Ashwin is currently the No. 1 Test bowler in the ICC Test Rankings. And he stands there on the back of one scorching performance after another. Be it against South Africa last season or against New Zealand and England this season, he has been on the top of his game for the last year and a half. Even in the just concluded series against England he was Kohli’s go-to-man as he picked 28 wickets. But it was this spell against the West Indies that silenced critics who thought that Ashwin was good only on rank turners at home. On foreign soil, he was just as impressive as he used his drift and dip to have the West Indies batsmen dance to his tunes.
Player - Stuart Broad
Runs - 17
Wickets - 6
Team - England
Opposition - South Africa
Ground - 14 January 2016
Stuart Broad has been known to produce mind-blowing spells of fast bowling out of the blue and the third Test of the four-match series was again one such instance. It looked like a typical Test wicket in Johannesburg which had a little help in it for the bowlers, but majorly a good wicket. And the scores were suggesting the same as SA scored 313 in the first innings and England replied with 323. But Broad decided to show the world how a prominent seam and the perfect release can catch the edge of the best batsman’s bat. In the process, he also managed to have AB de Villiers number for the ninth time, the most by any bowler. The lift and the movement that Broad generated that day made him almost unplayable.
Player - Kagiso Rabada
Runs - 32
Wickets - 6
Team - South Africa
Opposition - England
Ground - 22 January 2016
If Stuart Broad showed his caliber in the third Test of the four-match series against England in Jo’burg, Rabada decided to show his class in the very next match in Centurion. With Dale Steyn out of the team, the Proteas were struggling with England already bagging the series 2-0. But Rabada wanted to give the home team something to remember. And while he produced a decent spell of fast bowling in England’s first innings, picking seven wickets (7/112), he was just unplayable in the second innings. Even though AB de Villiers had given Cook & Co. a target of 382, Rabada produced a fiery spell where he picked six wickets for just 32 runs as England were bundled out for 101.
Player - Rangana Herath
Runs - 64
Wickets - 7
Team - Sri Lanka
Opposition - Australia
Ground - 13 August 2016
Sri Lankan wickets have over the years been rank turners and that did take a bit of shine off the feat, but then, the 38-year-old was once again at his best at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground. He used the loop and the drift beautifully to fox the Aussie batsman time and again. In fact, he had spun such a web around the visitors that even Steve Smith – normally known to be a great batsman against the turning ball – failed to bail his team out from a 163-run loss. Herath finished with 13 wickets in the game to be named Man of the Match. He was also the Man of the Series for picking 28 wickets.