Yorkshire Sign Australia's Peter Handscomb

Peter Handscomb. (Getty Images)
London: Yorkshire signed Australia batsman Peter Handscomb as their overseas player for 2017 on Friday.
Handscomb will be available to play for Yorkshire in the County Championship and in the one-day and Twenty20 competitions.
The 25-year-old scored a century on his second Test appearance against Pakistan earlier this month.
"Peter is someone we have had our eye on for a while," Yorkshire coach Andrew Gale said.
"We looked at him as an option for last season, but the schedules didn't quite work out.
"Since then he has gone from strength to strength, breaking into the Australian team and scoring his first Test hundred last week.
"We are getting a guy who is on the up. He is young and wants to prove himself on the biggest stage. That will be good for us in county cricket."