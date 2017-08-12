Yorkshire's Jack Leaning Takes A Stunning Catch in Natwest T20 Blast

Lancashire's Arron Lilley was at the receiving end of this stunning catch. Leaning was fielding at the cover boundary when a hit from Lilley off fast bowler Liam Plunkett went up in the air.
It looked like a six but Leaning launched himself and plucked the ball out of thin air.
ICYMI @JackLeaning1 completed cricket with this stunning catch#Blast17 pic.twitter.com/KAmm239EB9— NatWest T20 Blast (@NatWestT20Blast) August 12, 2017
Former England captain Nasser Hussain, who was doing commentary during the match, termed the catch as "amazing".
"He ran in, he made a difficult catch impossible and then he grabbed it," he said.
"We've seen some great catches - this will take some beating," he added.
Former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan claimed career-best T20 figures of 6 for 19 to guide Yorkshire to a 19-run win.
The 23-year-old Leaning had made his first class debut in 2013 against Surrey. He has played 47 first-class matches so far and scored 2087 runs at an average of 32.10.
Leaning has also played 40 List A matches, with 919 runs under his belt at an average of 31.68.
First Published: August 12, 2017, 6:35 PM IST