Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 12, 2017, 6:35 PM IST
Yorkshire's Jack Leaning Takes A Stunning Catch in Natwest T20 Blast

Jack Leanings celebrates after taking the catch. (Getty Images)

Yorkshire Vikings' player Jack Leaning pulled off an absolutely stunning one-handed catch during the Natwest T20 Blast game against Lancashire.

Lancashire's Arron Lilley was at the receiving end of this stunning catch. Leaning was fielding at the cover boundary when a hit from Lilley off fast bowler Liam Plunkett went up in the air.

It looked like a six but Leaning launched himself and plucked the ball out of thin air.




Former England captain Nasser Hussain, who was doing commentary during the match, termed the catch as "amazing".

"He ran in, he made a difficult catch impossible and then he grabbed it," he said.

"We've seen some great catches - this will take some beating," he added.

Former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan claimed career-best T20 figures of 6 for 19 to guide Yorkshire to a 19-run win.

The 23-year-old Leaning had made his first class debut in 2013 against Surrey. He has played 47 first-class matches so far and scored 2087 runs at an average of 32.10.
Leaning has also played 40 List A matches, with 919 runs under his belt at an average of 31.68.

First Published: August 12, 2017, 6:35 PM IST

