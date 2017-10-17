Prithvi Shines as Board President XI Post Comfortable Win Over NZ

India A bowler Shahbaz Nadeem (2L) celebrates with teammates after taking wicket of New Zealand's batsman Tim Southee during the warm up cricket match between New Zealand and India A at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) stadium in Mumbai on October 17, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PUNIT PARANJPE / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / GETTYOUT