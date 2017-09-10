Younis Khan Hits Out at PCB, Snubs Request for a Farewell Dinner

Younis — who became the first cricketer from Pakistan to score 10,000 runs in the longest format of the game — said that it has been more than a year since he hung up his boots and there is no point for such kind of felicitation now.
"I don't think this farewell matters now. What is its use after I and Misbah retired in May this year. In other countries, former captains or stalwarts are given farewells within days of their retirement," Younis told Geo Super channel
"I don't see the use of this farewell now and I'm not after any money. Someone from the PCB called me and invited me and said I would receive a handsome amount but I have decided not to go because whatever I have seen in the PCB or have gone through when I was playing is not something I can forget," he added.
Younis also alleged that PCB treated him badly and even after being one of the most senior player in the squad, the board showed lack of respect towards him on a regular basis.
"I retired on 14 May I think and my contract was till the end of June. I myself informed the Board about this but I never expected them to deduct the amount. It is not a sign of respect for a senior player. They also did the same with Misbah because of me," Younis said.
'There are so many examples. Ask Inzamam (ul-Haq) who is chief selector now. Was he not stopped at the Gaddafi stadium main gate? Ask Misbah, was he not told during a Pakistan camp at the stadium that he can't bring his car into the stadium," he added.
