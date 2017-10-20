Yusuf Pathan Celebrates Diwali with CISF Personnel

Pathan tweeted,"Salute to the #jawans who are working even on the festival day. We exchanged sweets at the Baroda airport on the occasion of Diwali. #HappyDiwali."
Salute to the #jawans who are working even on the festival day. We exchanged sweets at the Baroda airport on the occassion of Diwali. #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/mtkdsEfNpA— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) October 18, 2017
The all-rounder from Baroda has played 57 ODIs and 22 T20I for India, has been performing really well this Ranji season. He has already scored two centuries in as many matches.
First Published: October 20, 2017, 10:03 AM IST