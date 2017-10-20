Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Yusuf Pathan Celebrates Diwali with CISF Personnel

Cricketnext | Updated: October 20, 2017, 10:07 AM IST
Yusuf Pathan Celebrates Diwali with CISF Personnel

Yusuf Pathan sharing sweets with CISF personnel. (Twitter/Yusuf Pathan)

New Delhi: This festive season, as the Indian cricketers were busy posting cracker-free Diwali messages on Twitter, and other social media, Yusuf Pathan took out time to celebrate the festival with the security forces. Pathan shared photos of him, sharing sweets with CISF security personnel at an airport.

Pathan tweeted,"Salute to the #jawans who are working even on the festival day. We exchanged sweets at the Baroda airport on the occasion of Diwali. #HappyDiwali."




The all-rounder from Baroda has played 57 ODIs and 22 T20I for India, has been performing really well this Ranji season. He has already scored two centuries in as many matches.





Diwali 2017Irfan PathanOff The Fieldranji trophyYusuf Pathan
First Published: October 20, 2017, 10:03 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking