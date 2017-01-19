Yuvraj, Dhoni and Ashwin Power India to Series Win at Cuttack

Image credit: AP.
Cuttack: A 256-run fourth wicket partnership between Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni helped India beat England by 15 runs at Cuttack to seal the three-match ODI series as the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead.
The duo came together with the hosts reeling on 25/3 and put on India's fifth highest partnership, for any wicket, in One-Day International cricket to help India post a total of 381 runs. England chased with a lot of passion and gumption, led by their skipper Eoin Morgan (102), but eventually were beaten by the scoreboard pressure.
2nd ODI: India vs England - As It Happened
England won the toss and put India in to bat and it turned out to be a great decision with Chris Woakes in wicket-taking form.
The England paceman removed KL Rahul (5) cheaply, inducing an edge off the Indian opener's bat and Ben Stokes took a good low catch at second slip.
Shikhar Dhawan, who has looked at sea in his comeback series, then played all around a fairly straight delivery to get an inside edge straight on to his stumps to depart for just 11.
India were down in the dumps at 25/3 with the experienced pair of Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni in the middle, both of whom had failed to deliver in the record chase in Pune.
While Dhoni started off cautiously, Yuvraj Singh showcased how good a form he is in currently as he started getting runs through boundaries.
Yuvraj Singh raced his way to a half-century, taking a liking to the medium pace of Ben Stokes and stroking him to the boundary ropes with disdain.
Dhoni was the next to reach his half-century, in the usual Dhoni style with a boundary, even as Yuvraj Singh looked menacingly close to scoring his first ODI century since the 2011 ICC World Cup.
And the southpaw did reach the three-figure mark to signal his comeback to limited overs cricket in style and then launched a massive attack on the England bowling to power India past the 200-run mark.
Yuvraj Singh was finally dismissed on 150, his career-best score, but by then India were looking good for a score in excess of 350.
MS Dhoni continued piling the misery on the England attack in the company of Pune centurion Kedar Jadhav, who scored a quickfire 22 off just 10 deliveries.
England's chase didn't start well with Alex Hales (14) failing to fire again, Jasprit Bumrah getting the tall English opener caught behind to give the hosts an early breakthrough. That brought the in form pair of Jason Roy and Joe Root together and the duo got down to rebuilding the innings.
Both Roy and Root played some exquisite shots off the Indian pacers to bring the chase back on track. The duo brought up their half-centuries one after the other as England looked in command.
Jason Roy and skipper Eoin Morgan knitted a decent partnership to keep England in the chase but Roy's dismissal for 82 to Ravindra Jadeja, who was the pick of the Indian bowlers with his impeccable control and economy, pegged the visitors back.
And Morgan found that partner in left-handed Moeen Ali as the duo put on an impressive 93 for the sixth wicket to keep England afloat. The duo played some attractive shots and took calculated risks to frustrate the Indian bowlers.
Moeen Ali was finally dismissed for 55 by Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the score on 299 and England needing a further 83 runs to win the match.
Jasprit Bumrah then got the better of Chris Woakes and it looked like the hosts would eventually pull off an easy win. But England skipper Eoin Morgan was not ready to throw in the towel without a fight and he continued his assault and also brought up his ninth ODI century.
Morgan was well supported by the big hitting Liam Plunkett as England remained in the chase with three overs remaining in the innings. But once Morgan was dismissed for 102, getting run out by Bumrah after backing up far at the non-striker's end, the game was up for England.