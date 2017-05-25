Yuvraj Singh Can't Stop Smiling At the Premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dreams

(Image Credits: Yuvraj Singh Instagram)

New Delhi: Ace India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was all smiles at the premiere of Sachin Tendulkar's much awaited biopic Sachin: A Billion Dreams in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The entire Indian cricket team attended the special premiere of the movie, with skipper Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh leading the contingent. The players also took turns to click pictures with the Master Blaster on his special day.

Sachin's former teammates graced the occasion with their presence before leaving for England where they will be defending their Champions Trophy title, starting June 1.

Also in attendance were Bollywood bigwigs like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma among others.

Yuvraj shared a picture of the glittering event on social media and his Instagram post read: "At the masters premiere a billion dreams all the best @sachintendulkar ✌️"

At the masters premiere a billion dreams all the best @sachintendulkar ✌️ A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on May 24, 2017 at 4:05am PDT

Thalivar with Indian cricket team members 😍😍😍...! #SachinABillionDreams pic.twitter.com/tHn4Foap7w — K I S H O R E :-) (@kishore_offl) May 24, 2017

This is going to be a Viral Selfie ♥️ @sachin_rt along with the entire Indian Cricket Team #SachinABillionDreams #SachinPremiere pic.twitter.com/kDCDExsK1G — OMGSACHIN (@OmgSachin) May 24, 2017

Earlier, speaking about the movie exclusively to CNN-News18, Sachin had said that the movie will focus not just the highs of his career.

"We have got everything in it, I have revealed what was going on in my mind at the lowest point of my career," Sachin told CNN-News18.

Sachin's biopic has been declared tax free in two states – Kerala and Chhattisgarh. The decision was taken by the cabinet of each state, in compliance with government policies.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj and the rest of the Indian team have left for England where they will first play two warm-up matches before starting their title-defence against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy on June 4.

First Published: May 25, 2017, 10:42 AM IST