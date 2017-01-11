Yuvraj Singh 'Interviews' MS Dhoni, Also Thanks Him for Three ICC Titles

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni. (Getty Images)
When MS Dhoni decided to step down as captain last week, tribute hasn't stopped flowing since Wednesday for one of the greatest skippers of all time.
From Gavaskar to Dada to Kohli, everybody has only good things to say about India's captain cool.
The latest cricketer to join the MSD tribute bandwagon is none other than 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh.
Well done @msdhoni on your career as captain ! 3 major wins 2 w cups 🏏☝🏼⭐️⭐️⭐️ time to unleash the old dhoni👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/7WXdre9qJU
— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 10, 2017
In this video, Yuvraj is seen interviewing Dhoni where he asks MSD about his journey as captain of the Indian team.
Yuvi also lauded Dhoni by saying," You have been one of the best captains ever and it was amazing to play under you, winning three ICC titles and being the number one Test team under your captaincy."
Dhoni returned the compliment," Because of you (Yuvraj) I had the best seats to watch the six sixes (at the ICC World T20).