Yuvraj Singh Reminds Ashish Nehra of Borrowed Jacket

Yuvraj Singh is busy turning back the clock, as we saw against Pakistan where he played a vintage innings, scoring 53 from 32 balls. It looked like the Yuvi of old, with his timing coming back and the big bat flow also returning for the stylish left-hander.

This time he took to Instagram to post an old picture of him with left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra, the picture looks old as we see a relatively younger Yuvraj and Nehra posing with a friend.

Yuvraj captioned it as, “Serious throwback ! Mr nehra that is my jacket 😄love the hairdo 👨🏻@mightywillow”.

Yuvraj has been praised all around for his effort against Pakistan, with captain Virat Kohli saying ""The way Yuvi batted, it was a game changing innings and that gave confidence to all of us to start striking the ball well. After I got to fifty I was still not able to play freely. Yuvi came in and took all the pressure off me and the way he batted is something only he can. Hitting low full tosses for fours and sixes and even digging yorkers out for fours. I think his innings completely deflated the opposition and that gave me a bit of chance to settle in. I think his innings was the difference in the game.

If Yuvraj continues to play like this then the team is in very good space as you can then rely on him to keep doing this, which he will three out of five times. That is why we back him, the way he has comeback has been beautiful to see," the Indian captain said while wishing Yuvraj the best for the rest of the tournament."

First Published: June 7, 2017, 11:29 AM IST