Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Yuvraj Singh Shares Video of 'Most Bizarre Dismissal Ever'; Statistician Tells the Reason

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 14, 2017, 6:57 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh Shares Video of 'Most Bizarre Dismissal Ever'; Statistician Tells the Reason

Indian southpaw Yuvraj Singh took to his Instagram account to share what truly looked like one of the most bizarre dismissals ever.

The batsman can be seen leaving the ball, and its a perfect leave with the bat close to his body. The fielders don't appeal but suddenly the umpire raises his finger.

The decision left the majority confused. "This is one of the strangest dismissals you'll ever see," the caption says. "The batsman clearly doesn't edge it and no one in the opposition appeals. But the umpire raises his finger!"

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on



Even Yuvraj's followers were confused after watching the video.

However, renowned statistician Mohandas Menon explained the reason behind the decision.

"For all those asking...This match was played for charity in 2007. The rules for this match was that if a batsman leaves two balls, which are playable, without playing a shot in the same over, the umpire can declare you out. And that's what happened in this case!" he tweeted.




Yuvraj is currently out of the Indian cricket team due to his fitness and poor form. He played his last ODI in June this year, while he has not been included in the longest format of the game after 2012. The 35-year-old played his last T20 game in February 2017.
bizarre dismissalyuviyuvraj singh
First Published: November 14, 2017, 6:22 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking