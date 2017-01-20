Yuvraj Singh Spends Time With Cancer-Afflicted Children

Image credit: BCCI.
Bhubaneswar: Before leaving for Kolkata for the third ODI against England, star cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Friday spent time with children afflicted with cancer and autism at a hotel.
Yuvraj, who entertained scores of cricket lovers with his explosive innings at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday, also made children smile and laugh for some time.
Two former cricketers from the state, Debashish Mohanty and Shiv Sundar Das, facilitated the meeting of the children with Yuvraj.
The children were undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.
#TeamIndia's @YUVSTRONG12 meets cancer patients #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/0LnjoUXW7L
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 20, 2017
The kids were enthralled after spending time with Yuvraj who himself is a cancer survivor. The Indian cricket sensation was diagnosed with a malignant tumour in his lung in February, 2012 following which he underwent treatment in Boston.