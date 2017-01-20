Yuvraj Singh: The Phoenix Who Keeps Coming Back Again and Again

Yuvraj Singh. (AP Photo)
New Delhi: Indian stalwarts Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni are once again the toast of the nation and one can be forgiven if he thinks time machine has actually been invented and working properly.
More than MSD, who recently stepped down as skipper but has a spot guaranteed in the line-up, the Cuttack massacre was very important for Yuvraj Singh who is looking for one last hurrah on the international stage before he walks into the sunset.
At 35, Yuvi is not getting any younger and after blazing to his highest score in One Day Internationals, the southpaw revealed he thought about quitting the game after being dropped from the Indian team.
But for the man who has the ability to hit a life-threatening disease out of the park with supreme determination and will power, people would have thought getting back into the national squad must be a cake walk. But it wasn't.
India currently has one of best pool of youngsters who are constantly knocking out on the door for a chance to showcase their talents on the biggest stage. Also, the rise of Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya and others have kept out Yuvraj from the ODIs and T20s while Yuvi was never even an option for the selectors in Tests.
But Yuvraj isn't someone who would concede defeat just because he is up against tough odds. Remember the 2007 T20 World Cup? Remember the 2011 World Cup?
Yuvi devised a master plan that made the selectors stand up and take notice. The southpaw slammed 672 runs in five Ranji Trophy 2016-17 matches, including scores of 260 and 177 in a run-filled campaign.
“Yuvraj has done extremely well in domestic cricket and, hence, was given a due chance,” chief selector M.S.K. Prasad said after announcing India's ODI and T20 squad against England in January.
The century at Cuttack is Yuvraj's first since slamming a ton against West Indies at the 2011 World Cup where he was awarded the match of the series for guiding India to its second ODI World Cup.
Together with MS Dhoni the duo brought back the memories of 2011 World Cup final where Sri Lankan bowlers were no match to the star duo's prowess. On Thursday, English bowlers felt the same.
After successfully winning his first series as captain Virat Kohli must have already set sights on winning his first ICC trophy as skipper.
Champions Trophy 2017 maybe Virat's next goal but for Yuvi, winning his fourth ICC title could well be his final.