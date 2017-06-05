Yuvraj Took Off the Pressure & Gave Me Confidence: Virat Kohli

Getty Images

Birmingham: An elated Indian skipper Virat Kohli lavished praise on Yuvraj Singh for his pressure relieving knock of 53 off just 32 balls, which paved the way for India's big total against Pakistan and eventually led the team to victory.

Speaking at the post match press conference, Kohli was clear in stating that Yuvraj's innings was the differentiating factor between the two teams.

"The way Yuvi batted, it was a game changing innings and that gave confidence to all of us to start striking the ball well. After I got to fifty I was still not able to play freely. Yuvi came in and took all the pressure off me and the way he batted is something only he can. Hitting low full tosses for fours and sixes and even digging yorkers out for fours. I think his innings completely deflated the opposition and that gave me a bit of chance to settle in. I think his innings was the difference in the game.

"If Yuvraj continues to play like this then the team is in very good space as you can then rely on him to keep doing this, which he will three out of five times. That is why we back him, the way he has comeback has been beautiful to see," the Indian captain said while wishing Yuvraj the best for the rest of the tournament.

Kohli, who is leading India in an ICC tournament for the first time knows the importance of starting well in a big tournament like this and he expressed joy over his team's clinical performance.

"This is just the start of the tournament and every game is big. From that regard we have a side where a few youngsters have come in and are gradually getting towards strengthening their careers for India. So, from a team's point of view it is a massive win for us. The way we played and the confidence we showed is very pleasing to see as a captain," Kohli said.

The Indian opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan put together a partnership of 136 runs, which set the foundation for the team's big total and Kohli praised the duo for reigniting their form of 2013, when Rohit and Dhawan played a crucial role at the top of the order in helping India win the tournament.

Some suggestions were made about Rohit Sharma's low strike-rate, but Kohli dismissed those suggestions by clearly stating that for a player making a comeback to international cricket, it was important for Rohit Sharma to spend time in the middle.

"Opening partnership is something which is very crucial in England in order to allow the kind of middle-order we have to come in and capitalise. Right from the beginning the way Shikhar batted was really good to see.

"Rohit was taking a bit of time and understandably so as he has come back to international cricket after so long. IPL is different and international runs are different against a quality bowling attack. Great that he took his time and Shikhar batted really well at the other end, so from that regard both of them have started really well and that is something which happened last time as well," the Indian talisman said.

About his own innings, Virat said that he wasn't trying to do too many things in the middle but eventually backed his strokes and was happy to have stayed till the end.

"I can say that it was fine till about 40. After that seeing the way the game was shortened, me and Yuvi decided that we will take it on. Till 40 I was easing myself in like I always do, I could not go for the big ones as it was tricky.

"After Yuvi got out I just decided to stay still and back the strokes that I have, a few connected and that's what happens in sports. Momentum comes and then it goes away, but you have to stay patient. I believe in myself and I can get 30 also in 10 balls. Glad I was able to stay till the end," Kohli said.

Kohli stated that he wasn't happy with the team's performance on the field and that is one thing the unit needs to fix quickly.

"Our fielding was not good at all. Except Jadeja's run out there was nothing much in it. If we have to progress and do well in this tournament then we will have to improve our fielding quickly," he said.

Virat Kohli also praised Hardik Pandya for hitting three consecutive sixes in the last over and said that the decision to promote him over Dhoni was because he had the "amazing talent" of being able to hit big shots from the word go.

